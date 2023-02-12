EVELETH—Honoring a team’s seniors is always a special occasion for basketball players, their fans and their coaches.
Saturday was extra special for the 16-4 Rock Ridge Boys squad as they continued their “Senior Weekend” festivities.
The Wolverines had 11 players score on their way to a 95-49 win over Duluth Marshall.
“This whole group means a ton to me,” Rock Ridge head coach Spencer Aune said. “They all have each other’s back and really pull for each other.”
The Wolverines and the Hilltoppers each hit a couple of early buckets to stay close on the scoreboard but then Rock Ridge went on a 9-0 run to grab a 22-14 lead. Marshall stopped the run when Brooks Johnson hit a three-pointer.
The Wolverines added to their lead when Casey Aune hit a three-pointer and a Griffin Krmpotich added a layup to make it a 35-19 game.
The Wolverines defense then really started to put pressure on the Hilltoppers, even so much as getting Marshall to turn the ball over for failing to get past half court in 10 seconds.
That led to some more easy buckets for the Wolverines. Aune hit a handful of free throws, Krmpotich added to his total and Grant Hansen got hot from the field.
The only threat for Marshall was Brooks Johnson, who collected 15 of the Hilltoppers’ 27 points in the half. Aune led Rock Ridge with 10, while Krmpotich and Hansen each had nine.
The Wolverines led 51-27 at the half.
Johnson got a quick bucket for the Hilltoppers to start the second half,
Then a special couple of minutes on the court got the Wolverines’ bench and the entire crowd standing and cheering.
Rock Ridge came down court and found senior Tyson Wilson open in the corner and got him the ball.
He launched a three-pointer that hit nothing but net.
Rock Ridge stole the ball and came down court and again found Wilson open in the same spot and the senior hit another three-pointer and the crowd was going crazy.
Another Marshall turnover and the Wolverines came down and passed the ball around trying to find an open player.
This time Wilson was on the other side of the court and they got the ball to him and that side and he hit a third straight three-pointer to give his squad a 60-29 lead.
“That was pretty exciting when that happened,” Wilson said after the game.
Aune then started to clear off his bench and got all his players in the game for some extended playtime.
The game went into running time when the Wolverines had a 35 point lead.
The win moved the Wolverines to 17-4 and will travel to Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.
Aune ended the game with 17 to lead the Wolverines while Wilson, with the handful of three-pointers, ended the game with 14.
DM 27 22—49
RR 51 44—95
Duluth Marshall: Andrew Chege 2, Landon Puffer 5, Beau Velander 3, Brooks Johnson 35, Joshua Johnson 4; Three pointers: Brooks Johnson 3; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 5, Tyson Wilson 14, Carter Mavec 11, Casey Aune 17, Griffin Krmpotich 12, Zane Lokken 7, Max Williams 6, Noah Mitchell 2, Grant Hansen 9, Jalen Miskowitz 8, AJ Roen 4; Three pointers: Wilson 4, Aune 4, Mavec 3, Krmpotich 2, Lokken 1, Hansen 1, Miskowitz 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
