COLERAINE — The Rock Ridge wrestling team got their season started off with a bang on Thursday, winning matches against Proctor/Hermantown and against Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway at the NKG Triangular.
The Wolverines wrestled first against Proctor/Hermantown and earned the 54-18 win. Later, the battled N-K/G and came away with the 63-12 win.
Against the Rails, Rock Ridge saw wins from Jake Neari, Asher Hedblom, Dutch Hedblom, Jackson Kendall, Colton Gallus, Gavin Benz, Miigwen Tuchell, Gavin Flannigan and Keegan Comber.
In their second match with the Titans, the Wolverines saw Grayson Bennett, Neari, Dutch Hedblom, Gallus, Kendall, Jacob Burress, Erik Sundquist, Benz, Tuchell, Flannigan and Comber all pick up a W.
Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said it was a good start for the Wolverines in their first day of competition.
“Overall, fthe first match of the year we wrestled pretty well,” Benz said. “Obviously we are still out of shape and need to work on conditioning more but that is to be expected. As coaches, we were very pleased with the effort that the boys put forward Thursday. We will continue to work and improve.”
Rock Ridge will host Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday in Mountain Iron.
