VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team kept up their winning ways on their home turf Tuesday, downing visiting Cloquet 6-1 for their second win over the Lumberjacks already this season.
The Wolverines swept the singles and picked up wins in two of three doubles matches to pick up the team win.
At No. 1 singles, senior captain Gavin Benz fought a tough first set with Cloquet’s Ethan Lavan, getting the win 6-4 before cruising in the second set 6-0 to get the point. At No. 2 singles, Owen Buggert was next to get a win, defeating Tyler Leppi in short order, 6-0, 6-0.
Rock Ridge continued to win in singles with Kasey Lamppa defeating TJ Sabyan 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot. Finally at fourth singles, AJ Roen defeated Connor Hecht, 6-1, 6-1 to help finish off the sweep.
In doubles, the top Wolverines pair of Grady Dimberio and Will Peterson defeated Cloquet’s Logan Beck and Jonah Nikko-Bryant in a three setter. The Rock Ridge duo won the first set 6-0 before dropping the second 6-2. In the first to 10 tiebreaker, Dimberio and Peterson earned the win, 10-7.
Rock Ridge’s last win came at No. 3 doubles with Tyler Callister and Grant Gerlach earning the win over Joey Bender and Marco Zegan. The pair took the first set 6-1, before dropping the second in a tiebreaker, 7-6. In the third set tiebreaker, Callister and Gerlach cruised 10-5 for the point.
The Wolverines lone loss in the match came at No. 2 doubles where Rory Cope-Robinson and Aiden Rabideaux went to three sets with the ‘Jacks Ethan Doty and Max Sundquist. Cope-Robinson and Rabideaux took the first set 6-4, but fell 6-3 in the second. The first-to-10 tiebreaker went past 10 points, with Doty and Sundquist outlasting the Wolverine tandem, 12-10.
Weather permitting, the Wolverines are set to take on Duluth Denfeld today in Duluth.
