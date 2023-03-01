VIRGINIA—Flying high after their explosive 12-1 win over Duluth Denfeld on Monday, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team is looking to take the next step.
That next step comes tonight when the Wolverines make their first ever section championship appearance as they face off with Hermantown at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena starting at 7 p.m.
Prepping his team for what is almost certainly the biggest game of their young careers, Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said there’s an exciting energy surrounding the team heading into the title tilt.
“It was a good practice,” Johnson said. “We got our game plan set so everyone knows what’s going on. They have a good attitude and a great energy. It’s something we’ve been preparing for all year. They know how much is on the line and their season could end with any game. Of course there’s going to be nerves but going into the game, all the pressure is on Hermantown. Our guys feel great. We know we have a chance to win this game and there’s nothing really to lose now.”
Tied 1-1 with Duluth Denfeld after one period Monday night, the Wolverines exploded for 11 goals over the final two periods. Working their way through a grind of a first period, Johnson said his team was prepared to take control.
“It’s the mental game for us. Mental toughness is huge for us. We’ve been treating a lot of our late regular season games like the playoffs. Both the Denfeld and Hibbing home games we treated like playoffs. Our guys responded well to the little tests we had at the end of the year.
“Going into yesterday, the first period was a little slower but once they settled in they took off just like in the International Falls game.”
Falling to the Hawks 6-1 on the road back on Feb. 7, Rock Ridge knows they enter into tonight’s final the underdogs against a team that has advanced to state 12 of the last 13 years. Johnson says losing the first game the way they did stung, but it gave them valuable information to work with as the season progressed.
“It gave us a good chance to scout them out even more. There were certain things we did that were effective and certain things that weren’t. We got our game plan in mind for tomorrow and we’ll see how it pans out. Ultimately, it’ll come down to if we can compete and how bad they want it. It should be interesting and fun.”
With Hermantown narrowly escaping their semifinal bout 3-2 over Hibbing/Chisholm, Johnson says it’s clear that the end result isn’t always so cut and dry.
“We watched that game very closely. We saw certain things Hibbing did that helped them find success and we’re aware of them. It was nice to see Hibbing play them tight and they were on the verge of winning. It’s nice to know that maybe Hermantown is ready to be beaten. Maybe they’re nervous now. It definitely plays a role. With us winning 12-1, there has to be some mental aspects working in both team’s heads.”
Still, the amount of experience the Hawks have in big games can’t be understated. Rock Ridge is in just their second year as a program while Hermantown has been accustomed to more than a decade of dominance.
“They definitely have the upper hand in that area,” Johnson said regarding the team’s big-game experiences. They know what it feels like to be this far. They definitely have that mental part of the game maybe figured out. At the same time, we have a bunch of guys who are ready to go, excited and feel like they have nothing to lose.”
While the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert programs were well known in their own ways throughout the years, Johnson hopes this 7A championship game appearance helps fuel future Wolverines and the rest of the community.
“We accomplished one of our big goals just getting here. Being in a section championship is always a big deal. It’s a big day for us in the program and it kind of puts us on the map a little bit. People might not know where Rock Ridge is but they do now so it’s a step in the right direction.
“And we hope this gets our community excited and the little kids going through the program. We want it to grow the game. A game like this can bring everyone together.”
As they step onto the ice at Amsoil Arena one more time tonight, Johnson says a lot of their success could come down to just being relaxed.
“You’re playing against top end guys so you have to move and you have to play. Hopefully we can get those jitters out and the boys can play and compete like we know they can. Play like they love the game and not be nervous is what I’d tell them. If we come out a little bit more relaxed, we might be able to bury some more pucks.”
Ultimately, all that’s left to do is go out and play. With a trip to state on the line, there’s not much else to say according to Johnson.
“I’m excited for these guys. It definitely is going to be a day they won’t forget. They know the feeling of losing and they know the feeling of winning so hopefully they can bring it home. It would be pretty special if they did.”
