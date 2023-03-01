Rock Ridge-Denfeld Semi-Final Hockey

Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork skates around his net and looks up into the stands after the Wolverines scored their 4th goal of the second period in Monday night’s Section 7A semi-final game against Denfeld in Duluth.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Flying high after their explosive 12-1 win over Duluth Denfeld on Monday, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team is looking to take the next step.

That next step comes tonight when the Wolverines make their first ever section championship appearance as they face off with Hermantown at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena starting at 7 p.m.

