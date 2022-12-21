GRAND RAPIDS—The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team found themselves trailing in the pool to Grand Rapids Tuesday night, but a late push helped the Wolverines complete a comeback, giving them the win over the Thunderhawks, 99.5-85.5
The Wolverines were led by a pair of first place finishes from Bodi and Gunnar George, with AJ Hultman, Nate Spiering and Gabe Aagnes earning solo wins as well. Rock Ridge flexed their might in the relays, winning all three to take 10 of 12 events on tap in the Grand Rapids pool.
Despite racking up the wins, the Thunderhawks had solid finishes down the line, scoring plenty of points with second, third and fourth place results.
“It didn’t look too good,” Rock Ridge head coach Perry Brown said nearly halfway through the meet. “But this group has a ‘never surrender’ type of attitude. After the 100 free, the boys got focused and turned the meet around.”
AJ Hultman had the first individual win for the Wolverines, taking the 200 freestyle crown with a time of 2:09.71. Bodi George backed that up for Rock Ridge, winning the 200 individual medley next with a time of 2:23.49.
A pair of back-to-back wins from Gunnar George helped the Wolverines cause, with the junior taking the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.24 before cruising to a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.49.
Spiering kept the Rock Ridge wins coming, leading a Rock Ridge sweep of the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.72. John Kendall was second at 56.43 and Aiden Bird tied for third with a time of 58.42.
Bodi George earned his second win of the night shortly after, touching first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.03) and Aagnes claimed victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.45.
Rock Ridge’s relay work also helped them pick up plenty of points with wins in the 200 medley relay (1:51.23), 200 freestyle relay (1:38.03) and 400 freestyle relay (3:52.62) adding eight points for each first place finish.
Rock Ridge had a few other solid second place finishes the longer the meet went on. Adding to Kendall’s 100 free finish, Hultman was second in the 500 freestyle (6:05.17) and Tye Hiltunen was runner-up in the backstroke (1:07.47).
For an early season meet against a very solid Grand Rapids team, Brown only had positives for his team.
There were “lots of good times and lots of first places. It was a good show by all the boys.”
Rock Ridge swimmers will return to Grand Rapids next Tuesday for an eight-team invite.
Rock Ridge 99.5, Grand Rapids 85.5
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 212.75; 2, David Aultman, GR, 172.40; 3, Gabe Aagnes, RR, 168.95.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 1:51.23; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:54.05; 3, Rock Ridge B, 1:57.02.
200 freestyle: 1, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:09.71; 2, Nathan Ewen, GR, 2:13.10; 3, Graham Verke, GR, 2:13.28.
200 individual medley: 1, Bodi George, RR, 2:23.49; 2, Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:30.48; 3, Seth Barton, GR, 2:32.67.
50 freestyle: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 23.24; 2, Nate Spiering, RR, 23.82; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.30.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, RR, 55.49; 2, William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.89; 3, Jake Brunn, GR, 1:07.24.
100 freestyle: 1, Spiering, RR, 52.72; 2, John Kendall, RR, 56.43; 3T, Aiden Bird, RR, 58.42; 3T, Ewen, GR, 58.42.
500 freestyle: 1, Joe Loney, GR, 5:47.37; 2, Hultman, RR, 6:05.17; 3, Leif Wyland, GR, 6:12.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 1:38.03; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:38.91; 3, Rock Ridge B, 1:47.13.
100 backstroke: 1, B. George, RR, 1:04.03; 2, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.47; 3, Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:11.76.
100 breaststroke: 1, Aagnes, RR, 1:10.45; 2, Vidmar, GR, 1:13.06; 3, Barton, GR, 1:15.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 3:52.62; 2, Grand Rapids A, 3:56.13; 3, Grand Rapids B, 4:13.97.
