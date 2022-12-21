GRAND RAPIDS—The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team found themselves trailing in the pool to Grand Rapids Tuesday night, but a late push helped the Wolverines complete a comeback, giving them the win over the Thunderhawks, 99.5-85.5

The Wolverines were led by a pair of first place finishes from Bodi and Gunnar George, with AJ Hultman, Nate Spiering and Gabe Aagnes earning solo wins as well. Rock Ridge flexed their might in the relays, winning all three to take 10 of 12 events on tap in the Grand Rapids pool.

