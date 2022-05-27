VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge baseball team is riding high heading into next week’s Section 7AA playoffs, closing out the regular season on Friday with a 5-3 win over Pine City.
The win over the Dragons marks eight in a row for the Wolverines, five of which came off of section opponents. Rock Ridge co-head coach Brian Skadsem said it was nice to see his squad take care of business in the games with the biggest playoff implications.
“We can win games in the section and play good ball against teams we’re likely to see again,” Skadsem noted after the game. “It’s nice to get those and we can see a number of those teams early in the playoffs, maybe in the first or second round.”
Rock Ridge got five quality innings out of Dylan Hedley on the mound and another solid two out of John Kendall to wrap things up. Hedley gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four to get the win. Kendall grabbed the save, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out one.
“The pitching today was very solid,” Skadsem added. “It was a good start and a good five innings out of Dylan Hedley. John Kendall came in and had a good close out. Both were solid and that’s what you want to see this late in the season.”
Pine City got on the board in the top of the first. With one out, Nick Plasek hit a double to center before moving to third on a single from starting pitcher Isaiah Hasz. Plasek came in to score on a fielder’s choice to make it 1-0 with Rock Ridge coming up to bat.
Kendall took the leadoff walk in the bottom of the first and moved to second on the steal. Hedley reached second and Kendall came around to score on an error charged to the Pine City second baseman.
Griffin Dosan then gave his squad the lead, ripping a single to center to score Hedley’s courtesy runner Dylan Bartlett.
Hedley took care of business in the top of the second while Rock Ridge got the better of Hasz in the second to plate three more runs.
With one out, Kendall reached after being hit by a pitch. He stole his way to second and then moved to third on a single from Hedley. Dosan scored one on an RBI base hit to right while the throw from the Pine City infield was off the mark again, allowing a second run to come in while Dosan made it safely to second, 4-1 Rock Ridge.
The Wolverines capped off their scoring shortly after with Will Bittmann singling to right to drive in Dosan.
Hedley cruised through the third and fourth innings while Dragons relief pitcher Ryan Plasek kept the Wolverines from adding to their total. Pine City plated one more run off of Hedley in the top of the fifth after Hedley hit Riley Cummings to put the leadoff runner on.
Cummings stole his way to second then came around to score on an RBI single to center-left from Mason Charles.
Charles attempted to steal second with Hasz at the plate, but a solid throw from Dosan behind the plate got the runner for the second out. Hedley closed things out in the fifth with a strikeout of Hasz.
Taking over in the sixth, Kendall got out of his first inning unscathed on the mound, but Pine City managed to tack another on in the top of the seventh.
Cummings reached on a leadoff walk before stealing his way to second. With two outs, an RBI double to center-left from Hasz scored the runner, but Kendall got Ryan Plasek to fly out to left to end the game, securing the 5-3 win for the Wolverines.
After the game, Skadsem commended his team for closing out the regular season with the win and keeping their momentum going with playoffs starting on Tuesday.
“We’re really happy as coaches with how the kids are responding coming down the stretch. It’s been a nice handful of wins in a row for us. We’d like to get a few more runs across home plate but we’re taking quality at-bats and Pine City’s second pitcher today was very solid. With the way things are going, we’re looking forward to the playoffs and now the ball is in the kids' court now so hopefully they can run with it.”
Rock Ridge’s seed, opening round opponent and location won’t be known until Sunday. When it comes to pitching, Skadsem says the team is in a pretty good spot and should have everyone available for their first playoff game on Tuesday.
“We’re taking things one game at a time on that front. We’ll talk about it over the weekend even and it just might depend on who we get in the first round. We have to win that first game if we want to keep going, so we'll be going with who we think is the best person for that game.
“It’s nice enough that our top four pitchers are really good and our next three or four are pretty darn solid also. We’re confident we can throw a number of kids and be successful.”
With the section playoffs happening entirely at neutral sites, Friday’s game was likely the last spring ball game for a team from Virginia or Rock Ridge to be played at Stock Field. Coaching with the Blue Devils and now the Wolverines for a number of years, Skadsem said there was a feeling of nostalgia when looking at the park.
“I’m glad to be a part of it, especially at this field. I hope to be a part of everything we continue to work on at the new field but this one I’ll miss in some ways.”
There’s also some things he won’t miss about Stock.
“The standing water is something I can do without every year but the kids want to come here and practice on Monday. It’s a nice place to practice on and it should help us get ready for any field moving forward.”
Ely 9,
Northeast Range 2
At Ely, the Ely Timberwolves got a five-inning, two-hit performance out of Erron Anderson to take a 8-2 decision over Northeast Range on Wednesday.
The game was shortened to five innings due to rain in the area.
Anderson walked five and struck out five in the process. Jackson Levens took the loss for the Nighthawks, giving up six hits and walking five Ely batters.
Deegan Richards broke the game open for the Timberwolves in the second with a bases clearing double that put Ely up 8-1 after two. Anderson added a run-scoring single with Chase Sandaberg adding a single as well. Levens added a hit for the Nighthawks.
Chisholm 6,
Ely 1
At Ely, the Timberwolves dropped their first of two games on Thursday, falling to the might of Chisholm ace Jude Sundquist in a 6-1 loss to the Bluestreaks.
Sundquist was dominant on the mound, delivering a 14-strikeout, five-hitter to guide Chisholm to the win.
At the plate, he added two doubles and an RBI as the ‘Streaks took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth and added four more runs to put themselves in the driver’s seat.
Joey Bianco led the Wolves with two hits, including an RBI double.
“Jude really threw well today for Chisholm,” Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said. “He made some very tough pitches which led to his dominant performance. No question he is the toughest pitcher we have faced this year.”
Two Harbors 7,
Ely 5
At Ely, the Timberwolves suffered their second loss on the day on Thursday, falling short in a comeback effort to Two Harbors, 7-5.
Logan Loe took the loss for Ely, giving up six runs on 11 hits over five innings. He struck out four. Brazen Jones got the win for the Agates, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out seven.
Trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Ely plated three runs but couldn’t push any more across.
Chase Sandberg led Ely with three hits and three RBIS. Bianco and Deegan Richards added two hits each for the Wolves.
Ely (13-6) closed out the regular season on Friday at Deer River. 7A playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday.
