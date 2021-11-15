EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team bounced back from their season opening loss Friday night with a 4-1 win over visiting Princeton on Saturday.
Four different Wolverines scored for Rock Ridge on their way to the win with junior Sydney Fitzgerald getting things started in the first period.
Fitzgerald put the puck past Tigers goalie Brynne Emmerich at the 12:31 mark of the first period to make it 1-0. The power play goal was assisted by Sydney Spelts.
In the second period, Rock Ridge doubled their lead with a power play goal from Kylie Baranzelli at 6:54 in the period. She was assisted by Katie Johnson.
After Princeton scored a few minutes later, Rock Ridge freshman Natalie Bergman put the lead back at two with a power play goal at the 14:48 mark. Bergman etched the goal with assists coming from Baranzelli and Jennie Krause.
Finally, the Wolverines wrapped things up in the third period with Krause scoring on the power play at 10:31 in the frame. She was assisted by Bergman.
Rock Ridge outshot Princeton 46-23 in the contest with sophomore goalie Daisy Andrews getting the win in net for the Wolverines. Andrews stopped 22 shots over three periods.
Rock Ridge (1-1) will be back in action today when they travel to Hibbing/Chisholm.
