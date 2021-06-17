The Rock Ridge track and field team could have some of its first ever championships today if the seedings for their athletes hold up.
Sophomore Cameron Stock is the top seed in both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters, while senior Josh Creer-Oberstar is tops in the high jump. Any potential wins would be the first for Rock Ridge, which is a combined team of athletes from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia high schools.
Speaking about Stocke, co-head coach Jon Wagner said, “He’s really set to do well in both of his events.’’
The sophomore’s seed time in the 800 meters is 1:55.38, which set a section record, but his challengers will definitely be tough.
“There is a boy about where he is in the 800,’’ Wagner said. “That will be good. He looks forward to competition and people being right there. It makes him a little more scared and he likes that’’ because it makes him “go.’’
In the 1600 meters, Stocke has a seed time of 4:17.56, which is just under two seconds faster than the No. 2 seed.
Wagner is confident in Stocke’s abilities heading into state.
“Generally with Cameron the idea is to run his race. Do what you do. There is no defense in track, you just do the best you can and hope that it beats out the other people that are also trying to do their best.’’
Asked about Creer-Oberstar, Wagner said, “Josh has been very consistent in the high jump.’’
Wagner is encouraging his young high jumper to keep his worrying to a minimum before the Class A State Tournament event today at St. Michael-Albertville High School. “You’ve been at it and have been there before (in 2019).’’ The coach told Creer-Oberstar to enjoy the day and do what you do and try to simplify it as much as possible. If he remembers that, he’ll be just fine.’’
While Creer-Oberstar earned the top seed with a Section 7A winning jump of 6 feet, 4 inches, Wagner said a couple of Minnesota jumpers have gone higher than that, but not at sections. “He knows that the competition will be good.’’
Creer-Oberstar said he has his sights set on a top three finish at state and to jump in the 6 feet, 5 inch to 6 feet, 6 inch range. He currently has a personal record of 6 feet, 5 inches from the Chisholm meet earlier this spring.
“I really think with less events (two instead of four) that my legs might be saved a little bit. If I play my cards right, maybe I can jump a 6-6.’’
The 4x200 meter relay, which features Creer-Oberstar, Ethan Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl and Jake Burress, is coming off a second-place finish at sections with a time of 1:34.38.
Wagner said the unit had one poor handoff, which cost them in the race. However that shouldn’t be a concern at state.
“They know how to roll with it. They know how to make corrections, so we’re hoping for quite a bit better time at state. Because these guys can do it.’’
Creer-Oberstar said he “thought it went pretty well (at sections). State will go well as long as we just run how we run. We’re a fast group of guys and I know that we can easily turn a switch that can make us faster at state. I know we’re all super excited to run. Just that environment alone will set the adrenaline and everybody will be a lot faster that day. So if we come to play, I think we can place pretty well actually.’’
As far as a goal for the relay, he is hoping the unit can get in the low 1:33s or high 1:32s.
“I think we can drop the time to get us to the 1:33 lows or 1:32 highs.’’
----
Wagner commented his athletes will have to adjust to the conditions at state, whether it’s 20 degrees warmer or windier. He said 83 degrees and 15-20 mph winds are currently in the forecast for St. Michael.
“For anybody down there, that’s a challenge, especially for distance. We’ll talk about it and see the best way for him (Stocke) to go.’’
The sophomore performed well at a meet earlier this season at Nashwauk-Keewatin when the wind was steady at 20 mph, the coach added.
Even with the wind, “I think we’ll have him go out and do what he normally does. Do your thing.’’
Asked about Stocke’s 800 meter section record, Wagner and Stocke did talk about that.
The young runner didn’t know where it came from exactly. “I just wanted to go,’’ he told his coach.
“He ran extremely fast the first lap and once he knew he was riding a fast train, he said ‘Let’s stay on it.’ ’’
There is also the chance that Stocke could be put into the 4x200 meter relay, according to Wagner. “We’re kind of feeling out where that would be.’’
Zlimen, Creer-Oberstar, Sortedahl and Burress “have been very good all season and turned in some really nice times. They should be very competitive down there. Cameron does have the leg speed to jump in there and maybe shave some time off for us.’’
----
The Class A boys meet starts at 10 a.m. today and the Class A girls meet begins at 3:30 p.m.
