HIBBING — The Rock Ridge and Hibbing boys’ swimming and diving teams both took six of 12 events during Tuesday evening’s meet, but it was stronger finishes down the line for the Wolverines that lifted them above the Bluejackets, 103-76.
Rock Ridge picked up four individual wins from four different athletes while winning two of the three relay events on top. The Bluejackets were lifted by two wins from both Cooper Emerson and Aaron Hadrava.
In the 200 medley relay, the Bluejackets quartet of Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Alex Hanegmon took first in the event with a time of 1:47.56. Next, Emerson picked up his first individual win of the night in the 200 freestyle, touching first with a time of 1:52.98.
Hibbing continued to win the early events with Hadrava putting down the best time in the 200 individual medley at 2:16.78. Then, in the 50 freestyle, Philips made it 4/4 for the ‘Jackets, stopping his time at 22.77 for the win.
Rock Ridge got their first win of the evening in the 1 meter dive with Gabe Aagnes taking first with a score of 173.35. The Wolverines won their second event in a row immediately after with Tye Hiltunen touching first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.23.
Hibbing’s Emerson grabbed his second win of the night next in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock at 49.42. In the long-distance 500 freestyle, Rock Ridge’s Leif Sundquist earned a win with a time of 5:34.03.
The Wolverines kept things going in the next event with the quartet of Nate Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Sundquist and John Kendall winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.20. Following this, Hadrava got his second win of the night for Hibbing, taking the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.07.
The final two events went in favor of Rock Ridge with Aiden Hecimovich taking the last individual event, the 100 breaststroke, with a time of 1:07.34. Finally, the Wolverines squad of Sundquist, Spiering, Anthony Hecimovich and Bodi George touched first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.13.
Both teams will be back in the pool on Saturday in Grand Rapids at the True Team Section Meet.
Rock Ridge 103, Hibbing 76
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing A (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Alex Hanegmon), 1:47.56; 2, Rock Ridge B (Bodi George, Luke Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, AJ Hultman), 1:54.65; 3, Rock Ridge A (Tye Hiltunen, Aiden Hecimovich, Aiden Bird, John Kendall), 1:56.08.
200 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, H, 1:52.98; 2, Leif Sundquist, 1:58.38; 3, Nathan Spiering, RR, 2:00.83.
200 individual medley: 1, Hadrava, H, 2:16.78; 2, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.03; 3, Riipinen, H, 2:27.34.
50 freestyle: 1, B. Philips, H, 22.77; 2, Gabe Aagnes, RR, 25.23; 3, Kendall, RR, 25.37.
1 meter diving: 1, Aagnes, RR, 173.35; 2, Wylie Stenson, H, 148.60.
100 butterfly: 1, Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.23; 2, Beau Akerson, RR, 1:09.09; 3, Hanegmon, H, 1:12.46.
100 freestyle: 1, Emerson, H, 49.42; 2, Spiering, RR, 54.04; 3, George, RR, 55.95.
500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 5:34.03; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:41.80; 3, Reilly Benedict, H, 6:22.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist, Kendall), 1:35.20; 2, Hibbing A (Riipinen, Hanegmon, B. Philips, Emerson), 1:35.76; 3, Rock Ridge B (Akerson, An. Hecimovich, Aagnes, Bird), 1:42.21.
100 backstroke: 1, Hadrava, H, 1:00.07; 2, George, RR, 1:03.12; 3, Mathew Philips, H, 1:04.76.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 1:07.34; 2, Riipinen, H, 1:09.86; 3, L. Hecimovich, 1:17.32.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Sundquist, Spiering, An. Hecimovich, George), 3:37.13; 2, Hibbing A (Emerson, Hadrava, Hanegmon, M. Philips), 3:39.86; 3, Rock Ridge B (Aagnes, Akerson, Ai. Hecimovich, Hiltunen), 3:58.01.
