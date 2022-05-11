EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team took nine of the top 10 spots at Wednesday’s nine-hole ERC meet at the Eveleth Golf Course.
With only four golfers comprising a team’s score, the Wolverines soundly ran away with things, firing a team score of 162 to win the meet by 30 strokes.
Landon Richter and Ian Mikulich tied for medalist honors for Rock Ridge after shooting identical 40s. Eli Devich and Rollie Seppala fired 41s to tie for third for Rock Ridge, with North Woods’ Davis Kleppe leading the Grizzlies with a 31 as well.
The Wolverines won the team competition by 30 strokes with Hibbing taking second (192), North Woods taking third (193) and International Falls finishing fourth (227). Mesabi East was also in attendance but did not have enough golfers to record a team score.
Kyle Beaudette (43), Mason Collie (43), Carter Orent (44), Brennan Peterson (45) and Conner Swan (46) all finished inside the top 10 for Rock Ridge as well.
Hibbing was led by Nick Horvbath in 11th place (47). Dylan Horvath and Sam Gabardi tied for 13th place with identical 48s. Michael Andrican rounded out the ‘Jackets scoring top four in 15th place with a 49.
Ty Fabish was second for the Grizzlies, firing a 47 to tie for 11th. Eli Smith finished tied for 16th with a 50. Ethan Byram finished in 20th place to round out the scoring top four for North Woods with a 55.
Jakob Undeland led Mesabi East in 16th place with a 50. Hunter Shenett finished in 22nd with a 57.
Area golfers will be back in action on Monday at Hoyt Lakes.
East Range Conference Meet at Eveleth Golf Course
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 162; 2, Hibbing, 192; 3, North Woods, 193; 4, International Falls, 227.
