EVELETH — Chilling temperatures, a lack of sunshine and brisk winds were unable to stop the Rock Ridge baseball team from playing their home opener on Thursday.
By the end of things, the Wolverines were pretty happy to get a chance to play on their home field as they routed Moose Lake/Willow River 15-5 in five innings.
After the Rebels put one up on Wolverines starter Carter Flannigan in the top of the first, Rock Ridge responded in the bottom half of the inning with six runs, batting around the lineup.
Carter Mavec and John Kendall reached on the first two at-bats with a walk and hit by pitch, respectively. Dylan Hedley then took a walk to load the bases up.
The first run came in to score with ML/WR starter Caden Privette walking Will Bittmann, bringing Mavec home. Two more runs came in after that when a wild pitch to Griffin Dosan allowed Kendall and Hedley to score, 3-1 Wolverines.
One out later, an RBI single to shallow left field from Jaden Lang scored Bittmann. Flannigan now at the plate, Lang stole his way to second and then made it all the way home from there on a passed ball. Rock Ridge scored their next run a batter later with James Toman knocking an RBI single up the right side for the score, 6-1.
The final run came with two outs when a wild pitch to Kendall allowed Toman to score from third, 7-1.
The Rebels knocked in another run in the top of the second, but Rock Ridge answered again, plating three in the bottom half of the inning.
Hedley hit a double to center to lead things off. Next up, Bittmann put the ball in play, but an error from the Moose Lake/Willow River shortstop put the ball out of play, allowing Bittmann to go to second and Hedley to score, 8-2.
The same scenario played out on the next at-bat with Dosan at the plate as another error from the shortstop allowed Dosan to take second while Bittmann advanced home. Moose Lake/Willow River etched their third error of the inning on the next at-bat, with a bad throw from the third baseman allowing Dosan to score on a ball put in play by Lang. After two, the Wolverines led 10-2.
Hoping to keep their pitch counts low, Lang came in on relief for Flannigan to start the third inning and kept the Rebels from scoring, facing five batters while giving up two walks in the frame.
Rock Ridge scored two more runs in the bottom of the third with Sam Carlson leading things off with a single up the left side. A walk to Gavin Dahl put runners on first and second. Kendall was then hit by the pitcher for the second time in the contest and loaded up the bases.
After Hedley hit into a double play, the Wolverines still had runners on the corners. Ian Kangas came through for Rock Ridge, ripping a two-RBI single to center that put the home team up by double digits, 12-2.
Moose Lake/Willow River managed to etch three runs in the top of the fourth, but Rock Ridge responded as they had all game and added three more in the home half of the inning to keep the lead at 10.
Lang took a walk to lead things off and stole his way to second with Flannigan at the plate. Flannigan then singled to put runners on the corners and then stole his way to second on the next at-bat. A single from Toman loaded up the bases with Carlson coming up to bat.
Carlson picked up his second hit of the game, knocking a single to center field to score two runs.
With Dahl at the plate, a passed ball allowed the Rock Ridge baserunners to advance to second and third. Dahl then collected an RBI single of his own, putting the Wolverines up 15-5.
Moose Lake/Willow River got nothing off of Lang in the top of the fifth and the Wolverines came away with the win in their home opener.
Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game that Thursday was only the second time his team was able to play or practice on their own field.
“We finally got up here on Wednesday for the first time all season,” Lindseth said. “Proctor was beginning to feel like our new home. But that time outside on a field is so important because you can’t simulate a game in the gym.
“You can’t argue with a result like this, but now we have some more things to work on. We put the balls in play, the base running was pretty good. Overall, I thought the kids played hard and played well.”
On his team’s pitching, Lindseth said both Flannigan and Lang threw well, keeping both at around the 50 pitch mark.
“We want to get guys out there and spread them out with less pitches but more games. We’re six pitchers deep when most years we’d be excited to be three or four deep. So it’s coming along. They both had some tougher spots but they both had really good moments too.”
Playing in front of a home crowd with conditions less than ideal, Lindseth said it was a pleasure to see the support in the crowd.
“You could tell people were feeling how cool it was with the wind, but people still came out to support us on a Friday night. It was just wonderful to see after bringing these kids together and playing on our own field. In Eveleth or Virginia we feel at home and we’re happy we got to play in front of these fans.”
Rock Ridge (4-1) is set to play host to Esko on Monday at 3 p.m. Lindseth said it will be a quality test for his team.
“We expect them to be one of those teams that will be right there at the end of the season along with us. With both teams in that discussion, it’s a good early test. I’m a bit superstitious so I don’t want to show them everything but we’re going to bring our A-game and we hope to give them a run.”
Northeast Range 7,
Cook County 5
At Grand Marais, the Northeast Range Nighthawks found themselves trailing 5-1 heading into the seventh inning with Cook County before they erupted for six in the top of the inning to get the 7-5 win over the Vikings.
Landyn Houghton got the win in relief for Northeast Range, throwing two innings and allowing two earned runs. He struck out three. Elliot Levens got the start, pitching five innings, allowing one earned run and striking out eight.
At the plate, Jackson Levens had two hits and an RBI. Elliot Levens finished with a two-RBI double. Mikko Maki had two hits and an RBI.
Northeast Range (1-0) will play today in Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.