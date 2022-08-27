Wolverines setting up for success

EVELETH — Rock Ridge head football coach Matt Anderson has a lot of optimism for his team heading into this weekend’s scrimmages at Two Rivers High School.
From what he’s seen through two weeks of practice, the Wolverines have shown they’re a group with plenty of leadership and plenty of fight in them regardless of who they’re up against.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors this year that have really been exemplifying that senior leadership and that’s been helping us out. At the same time, we’re finding out that our team is a bunch of scrappers. They want to be here and they want to play football so we’ll see what they can do. They’re a really determined group so we’ll see what that can do for us this weekend.”
Those leaders stepping up this year include Griffin Dosan, Griffin Krmpotich, Isaac Flatley, Jonah Aluni, Noah Mitchell, Justin Lind, Everett Okland and new addition Jaden Lang among others.
“They’re a good group and I truly believe they’re here for the right reasons and they’re having a lot of fun. It’s great to see them be vocal and we’re hearing and seeing more of that as the two weeks have gone on. It’s been great.”
Dosan returns at quarterback for the Wolverines and, much like the other seniors, provides some stability for the team. In Year 2, Anderson says there’s an extra level of trust this time around.
“It’s nice to have that experience back. He’s in one of the tougher spots at the quarterback position and he’s definitely been sticking out as a leader. Overall, the whole team is starting to get comfortable with the idea of having a back and forth about what we do at practice or how we choose to condition at the end. They have more of a voice in that stuff and having that feedback is awesome.”
The Wolverines originally planned to go to the scrimmages at Mound Westonka. Instead, they’ll head to Two Rivers in Mendota Heights to get in some extra work against the Warriors as well as Minneapolis Edison. For some players, the scrimmages will be a chance to earn a spot in the starting lineup ahead of next week’s opener.
“We have a couple spots on the line where we’re putting a couple kids against each other. So we want to give everyone a good look and have some competition. There’s a number of kids that have really, because of their work ethic over the summer, have shown out in camp and we think they deserve a shot as well. We have one kid that only missed one day of workout and camps all summer so kids like that we’re seeing good things out of. Everyone is getting their chance at the scrimmages so we can make a decision about who best to put on the field in a game.”
In terms of what he’s seen for himself, Anderson says the Wolverines should be well balanced when it comes to the type of offense they want to play.
“We’re pretty good 50-50 right now. We do some really good things passing but at the same time on the ground, we feel like we can do just as well, if not better, with what we do there. IT feels pretty nice and even right about now.”
Regardless of who plays where on the field, Anderson says that shouldn’t affect the leadership in the locker room.
“We have a decent amount of seniors breaking us down every day. We set up that good core base last year in terms of culture and the kids are going to keep it going with the way they meld.
Looking ahead to this Thursday, Rock Ridge is set to open at home against North Woods for the second year in a row. Dealing with a team that has had an exceptional ground game for years, Anderson hopes his team can adjust at a moment’s notice if necessary.
”You try to ready yourself to stop the run and you have to have some adjustments in your back pocket. Last year we saw what they did in the scrimmages and then they brought out something totally different in that first game. You have to be willing to adjust on the fly.”
Five days out from their opener, Rock Ridge is ready to hit the field and show what they have.
“I’m really proud of this group right now and how they’ve stuck together. This is their time to shine and solidify some spots and get some good looks out there at the same time.”
