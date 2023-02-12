AURORA—The combined Duluth East-Duluth Denfeld boys’ swimming and diving team cruised to a win Saturday at the Taconite Invite at the Mesabi East pool, but the Giants, as well as the Rock Ridge Wolverines had solid showings along the way.

Those solid showings included a new meet and pool record from the Wolverines, who smashed the Taconite Invite and Mesabi East pool record in the 200 medley relay. The former meet record of 1:43.23 was set by Duluth in 2020 while the former pool record of 1:43.02 was set by a team from Hibbing in 1978

