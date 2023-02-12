AURORA—The combined Duluth East-Duluth Denfeld boys’ swimming and diving team cruised to a win Saturday at the Taconite Invite at the Mesabi East pool, but the Giants, as well as the Rock Ridge Wolverines had solid showings along the way.
Those solid showings included a new meet and pool record from the Wolverines, who smashed the Taconite Invite and Mesabi East pool record in the 200 medley relay. The former meet record of 1:43.23 was set by Duluth in 2020 while the former pool record of 1:43.02 was set by a team from Hibbing in 1978
The quartet of Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering decided they wanted to replace both of those records on Saturday, swimming to a win during the first event of the day with a time of 1:42.80.
That wasn’t the only record set that day, however, as Duluth’s Grant Wodny set a pool and meet record in the 200 freestyle. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Zach Strumbell set both records in 2008 with a time of 1:46.12. Wodny beat that by nearly a second on Saturday with a time of 1:45.16.
In the overall standings, Duluth won the six team meet with 413 points. Mesabi East was second on 275 points while Rock Ridge was third with 261.
The Giants had three wins on the day, starting with Cole Layman in the 200 individual medley. Layman put down a time of 2:11.13, just edging out Pete Saftner of Duluth, who had a time of 2:11.73.
The Giants got their next pair of wins from Carter Steele. Steele won by over two seconds in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.95 and then later went on to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.39.
After Rock Ridge’s record-setting 200 medley relay swim, the Wolverines got their next win from Gunnar George. George picked up his first individual win of the day in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.81, beating out Mesabi East’s Mason Williams (23.32).
George wasted little time earning his second win of the day, winning the 100 butterfly in the following event with a time of 53.19, crushing the competition with his closest competitor being Layman at 58.33.
The Wolverines closed out their day with another relay event, this time in the final event of the day. Gunnar and Bodi George, along with John Kendall and Spiering, took the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:30.08, just barely edging out Mesabi East’s Layman, Williams, Steele and Alex Leete by two-hundredths of a second (3:30.10).
Other second place finishes for the Giants on the day include Williams in the 50 freestyle (23.32), Leete in the 500 freestyle (5:42.14) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele (1:32.62).
Other second place finishes for Rock Ridge include Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (1:01.86) and Aagenes in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75). Aagenes was also the top local diver, finishing third with a score of 294.60.
Both Mesabi East and Rock Ridge will be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Hibbing for the O’Brien Quad.
2023 Taconite Invitational
Team scores: 1, Duluth, 413; 2, Mesabi East, 275; 3, Rock Ridge, 261; 4, Princeton, 251; 5, Grand Rapids, 98; 6, Proctor/Esko, 80.
1 meter diving: 1, Leif Ziring, D, 341.75; 2, Cale Bortnem, D, 332.40; 3, Gabe Aagenes, RR, 294.60; 4, Aiden Johnson, ME, 277.77; 5, Reese Gustafson, D, 253.35.
200 medley relay, 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:42.80; 2, Duluth A, 1:42.96; 3, Duluth B, 1:46.87; 4, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:53.03; 5, Princeton A, 1:57.16.
200 freestyle: 1, Grant Wodny, D, 1:45.16; 2, Joey Zelen, D, 1:58.71; 3, Leete, ME, 1:59.89; 4, Dylan Manchester, D, 2:02.23; 5, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:02.52.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:11.13; 2, Pete Saftner, D, 2:11.73; 3, B. George, RR, 2:17.73; 4, Elliot Yung, D, 2:18.13; 5, Paul Valdivieso Segade, P, 2:19.50.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.81; 2, Mason Williams, ME, 23.32; 3, Spiering, RR, 23.44; 4, Landon West, D, 23.83; 5, Schroeder, ME, 24.06.
100 butterfly:1, G. George, 53.19; 2, Layman, ME, 58.33; 3, Saftner, D, 58.52; 4, Valdivieso Segade, P, 59.25; 5, Jacob Gundry, PE, 1:02.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 59.45; 2, Zelen, D, 51.75; 3, Spiering, RR, 51.80; 4, Williams, ME, 51.86; 5, Yung, D, 53.67.
500 freestyle: 1, West, D, 5:38.23; 2, Leete, ME, 5:42.14; 3, Lucas Warren, D, 5:42.98; 4, Hultman, RR, 5:50.85; 5, Feldt, ME, 5:51.48.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth A, 1:30.91; 2, Mesabi East A (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:32.62; 3, Duluth B, 1:40.20; 4, Rock Ridge A (Aagenes, John Kendall, Tye Hiltunen, Hultman), 1:41.18; 5, Princeton A, 1:41.22.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, ME, 56.39; 2, B. George, RR, 1:01.86; 3, Baker, ME, 1:03.41; 4, Matthew Fouquette, P, 1:04.04; 5, David Burns-Hawker, P, 1:05.22.
100 breaststroke: 1, Wodny, D, 1:02.75; 2, Aagenes, RR, 1:05.38; 3, Keegan Persons, D, 1:09.67; 4, Garek Plinski, PE, 1:11.48; 5, Aiden Bird, R, 1:11.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Kendall, B. George, Spiering), 3:30.08; 2, Mesabi East A (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:30.10; 3, Duluth A, 3:31.30; 4, Duluth B, 3:38.56; 5, Princeton A, 3:44.72.
