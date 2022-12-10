EVELETH—There’s a lot of moving parts to the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team this year.
Perry Brown just took over the post of head coach a little over a month ago and while the Wolverines are coming off their third straight section title (two as Rock Ridge, one as Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert), the attitude and expectations coming into a new season remain high.
Despite just becoming their head coach, Brown—who also coaches the Rock Ridge girls—says he’s had plenty of exposure to a good number of swimmers on the team from his time as a coach with Eveleth-Gilbert, as well as coaching during the summer swim programs. That should help smooth things over in the beginning.
“It hasn’t been too long for some of them that know me,” Brown said. “There wasn’t too much of a transition. Getting to know them, you know there’s been a lot of recent success so I’m doing more catching up to them then they are to me. It’s been very exciting.”
Dominating Section 6A for the last three years, Brown says the team returns with a solid group once more.
“It’s still a very strong team. I think people thought they wouldn’t be able to win it again last year and then they proved them wrong. When you graduate so much talent, people expect you to fall off after some time but they did the right things in order to stay on top. I see them doing those good things again so far in my time with them. We’d like to win it again but I’m sure everybody wants to win it. We’re just going to have to prove them wrong again.”
Brown says things will be handled on the leadership front by seniors John Kendall, Tye Hiltunen and Nate Spiering.
“John is a boy that’s come a long way in a short amount of time. He’s been at it for a while but he’s really starting to show his talents now. We’re expecting him to be a good leader but he also has some shoes to fill. John is ready to do that. It’s not just leadership with him. It’s the attitude he brings in pulling a team together with a new coach.
“He’s getting a lot of help from Tye. Both I’ve coached over the summer these last few years and you can tell with Tye that he has that confidence. He doesn’t get shook very easily. He’s a stable presence and it’s hard for a coach to ask for more than that.
“And Nate, he was one of my swimmers I had back in the day with the Golden Bears. I’ve known him probably since fifth or sixth grade. He’s always been a huge contributor and he’s still doing that. He’s a powerful swimmer.
“When you have three boys like them that work together as a group, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody else. You don’t have to worry about one person leading the pack when you have three willing to do it. They’ll be pretty key to any success we have this year, regardless of how they finish in the pool.”
With the Roosevelt Natatorium in Virginia no more, the Wolverines will practice in confined quarters in Eveleth. As of now, they only have one home meet scheduled and that’s against local rival Mesabi East. While a chance at swimming in the new high school pool isn’t totally out of the question, Brown says no one should expect it this season.
“A lot of the scheduling was done nine months ago and we didn’t know how far along the new pool would be at this point. We feel comfortable hosting Mesabi East in the Eveleth pool. They’ve been there plenty of times and it’s not a big deal. Having to travel for most of our meets this year will be challenging but it’s something we think we can handle.
“Everyone would love to be in the new pool but we couldn’t guarantee that. Even if it looks finished, there’s so much going on behind the scenes that makes it tough to host a meet there this year.”
Ultimately, Rock Ridge’s success will come down to if the team can step up to the challenges presented to them this season. Brown says he has no reason to believe they’ll fall short in that regard.
“It’s interesting and challenging but from what I know about this group of guys, they’re up for it. I’m glad to get the opportunity to coach them and I’m glad they’ve been so accepting. They’ve worked hard so far and I don’t think there’s any signs of that changing.”
