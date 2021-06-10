ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Rock Ridge’s Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur had an outstanding season, but the duo was ousted from the Class A State Individual Tennis Tournament after going 1-1 on Thursday.
Wolverines singles standout Jared Delich wasn’t quite as fortunate as he lost in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4, which also eliminated him from the tournament.
Section 7A doubles champions Scherf and Westerbur opened the day at 8 a.m. with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Tanner Funk and Tanner Tschumper of Foley.
With the win, the Rock Ridge tandem advanced to take on Liam Lynch and Luka Shaker of St. Paul Academy-Summit at noon and came out on the short end, 6-2, 6-4.
“They played well against them at times,’’ retiring head coach Jeff Mauston said. However, the duo had 40-0 advantages in four games in the second set and lost two of them. “You just can’t do that.’’
Mauston credited all of his players for how hard they played in sweltering 97-degree temperatures.
“They battled. They were never out of it’’ against an extremely good SPAS duo, Mauston said of seniors Scherf and Westerbur. “They had a chance to go ahead 5-4 (in set two) and they didn’t capitalize.
The doubles team started a little slow in their opener against the Foley team and found themselves down 3-0. “That was a startler,’’ the coach said. “The kids had nerves because they had high expectations and came out a little tight.’’
----
In singles, the sophomore Delich was knocked out by CJ Velgersdyk of Southwest Christian School.
“Jared played really well, '' Mauston stated. “He pushed the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Jared’s always going to compete. He’s always going to be right there.’’
Delich, the Section 7A champion, also had a chance to go up 5-4 in the second set. “He was right there. You can’t ask for more than that.’’
The veteran coach said he was fortunate to finish his coaching tenure with one of the best groups of seniors he’s ever had.
“I’m a lucky guy to have good kids. It’s tough to say goodbye.’’
