EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team played with intensity on defense and used an all gas, no brakes mentality on offense to cruise past Duluth Denfeld Friday night in Eveleth, 36-6.
Offensively, the Wolverines wanted to start fast and put points on the board early and often. They wasted little time doing that, scoring on their second drive of the game to draw first blood over the Hunters.
A bad punt from Denfeld gave the Wolverines excellent field position starting from the Hunter 36. Jake Burress took the handoff on first down and went for 11 yards to get things moving. Quarterback Griffin Dosan then hit the Hunters for 18 more yards on the keeper, giving Rock Ridge an early first and goal from the seven. Not looking to stall, Dosan handed the rock off to standout running back Ryan Manninen who hauled it in for the score, 6-0 Rock Ridge.
After an easy three-and-out for Rock Ridge on the first Hunters possession, the Wolverines defense got another chance to shine on the ensuing possession. Third and 16 from the Denfeld 40, Hunters quarterback Kaden Postal fired a pass that was picked off by Dylan Hedley to give possession back to the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge’s defense continued to be too much for Denfeld with a sack from Will Bittmann on 2nd and 17 effectively ending the Hunters’ next drive.
Rock Ridge’s first drive of the second quarter saw a big 23 yard connection from Dosan to Bittmann, parking the Wolverines at the Hunter 15. The drive stalled from there, however, with the Hunters defense being aided by two Rock Ridge penalties that set them back a total of 15 yards. On the 4th and 23 try, Dosan just missed on another pass to Bittmann, turning the ball over on downs.
The penalties did the Wolverines no favors on offense, but their defense backed them up when they needed it, forcing a punt on the next Denfeld possession. On the following Hunters possession, a fumble from Postal was recovered by Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George on the Denfeld 14, setting up their next scoring drive.
The Wolverines were determined to get a score to their running back in Burress, who took three consecutive handoffs after the turnover to find paydirt. The third play, a five-yard touchdown run, put Rock Ridge up 12-0. On the two-point try, Dosan connected with Griffin Krmpotich in the end zone to tack on two more late in the second.
The Wolverines held the 14-0 advantage heading into the halftime break. Coming out onto the field for third, the Rock Ridge defense forced a quick three-and-out to set up their first drive from their own 18. Rock Ridge made it as far as the Denfeld 45, but had to punt it away on fourth and nine.
The Hunters’ next possession was short lived as the Wolverines defense created another turnover. On the third play of the drive, Postal was picked off once more, this time by Krmpotich to put the Rock Ridge offense back on the field at the Denfeld 27.
A few shaky plays from the Wolverines gave them a 4th and six scenario from the Hunter 23. Taking the snap, Dosan handed it off to Mr. Reliable in Ryan Manninen, who found breathing room on the outside and scored from 23 yards out. On the point-after kick, Hedley knocked one through the uprights to put the Wolverines up 21-0 in the third.
On the ensuing drive, Rock Ridge gave up their first big play of the night defensively, with Dashawn Moore breaking free for a 38-yard run to put Denfeld at the Wolverines 25. Keeping their cool, Rock Ridge broke up three passes and stuffed Postal on the quarterback keeper to turn the ball over on downs at the 25.
On the ensuing possession, 13- and 33-yard runs from Burress put the Wolverines at the Denfeld 29. Burress ran for three more on first down before Dosan handed it off to Manninen once more, who cruised in for his third score of the night, this one from 26 yards out to make it 28-0 after the Hedley kick.
The Wolverines pulled their starters shortly after, bringing in the backups to play out the final few series of the game. The chance to get those players on the field proved big once more for the Wolverines offense.
On 2nd and 12 from the Rock Ridge 46, sophomore quarterback James Toman handed the ball off to fellow sophomore Ian Mikulich. Mikulich broke free from the Denfeld defenders and raced to paydirt, scoring from 54 yards out to put Rock Ridge up 34-0.
On the ensuing two-point try, freshman Connor Morcom hauled the ball into the end zone to make it 36-0 in favor of the Wolverines.
Denfeld lit up their side of the scoreboard late in the contest with backup running back Luke Pearson running in for the 25-yard score, putting the final score at 36-6.
Moving to 2-1 on the season, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Sean Streier and Matt Anderson had to give credit to their defense first for a game well played.
“I liked the intensity we had out there on D,” Streier said after the game. “We came out, we played defense and we gave up two big plays and that was it. Our kids should be pretty proud of that. I said last week that I think we have one of the toughest defenses on the Range and our guys showed up on that front tonight.”
After struggling offensively in the first half of last week’s loss to Two Harbors, the coaches were pleased with the quick start for Rock Ridge with the Wolverines scoring consistently throughout.
“Our phrase this week was ‘all gas, no brakes,’” Anderson said. “We have to start fast and we can’t let up. It’s about setting the tone every time we step on the field. We have to take advantage of the opportunities we’re given and we did that for the most part tonight.”
The penalties and mishandled handoffs did pile up for the Wolverines at one point, culminating early in the fourth quarter after a five-yard penalty started a Rock Ridge drive on the wrong foot. Much like a team would in practice, the Wolverines hit the dirt and went for 10 push-ups each before getting back up and continuing the drive. On the topic of mental hiccups and players holding each other accountable, mistakes like that can take the Wolverines out of games in the future according to their coaches.
“I wish there was a picture of that right on the front page of the paper,” Anderson said of the push-ups. “Because we have to be disciplined and that’s the biggest thing. It doesn’t happen all the time, but we’ll do push-ups in practice for things like that and we’ll carry it into the game if we want to keep playing and making mistakes like that.”
“We told them that if they want to be a team that contends, they can’t make mistakes like that,” Streier added. “With that many false starts, Matt and I are on the same page. If we have to do push-ups in the middle of a game, that’s what we have to do.”
More positively, the Wolverines younger players got to take the field for some varsity action near the end of the game with the coaches noting the importance of playing those minutes and what that means for a team trying to be successful.
“I think the kids love it,” Streier said. “They know now, especially the older kids, that if we succeed, we can see the younger guys go out and succeed in the same game we just played in. As a coach, it’s nice to know we can be in games where we’ll have that opportunity.
“It’s not like open gym in basketball,” Anderson added. “Football is a different sport and you definitely need the younger guys to get that time and build up their confidence. It’s not just scrap time, it’s getting them out there and letting them play big-time football.”
Playing host to a 3-0 North Branch team next Friday, the Wolverines (2-1) know the next week of practice means business.
“It’s about keeping up with the intensity,” Streier said. “North Branch is a good team so we’ll need to be disciplined and locked in if we want to come out ready next Friday.”
DD 0 0 0 6 — 6
RR 6 8 7 15 — 36
First Quarter
R: Ryan Manninen 7 run (kick fail)
Second Quarter
R: Jake Burress 5 run (Griffin Krmpotich pass from Griffin Dosan)
Third Quarter
R: Manninen 23 run (Dylan Hedley kick)
Fourth Quarter
R: Manninen 26 run (Hedley kick)
R: Ian Mikulich 54 run (Connor Morcom run)
D: Luke Pearson 25 run (pass fail)
