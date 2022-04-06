VIRGINIA — Continuing their busy schedule of early season matches, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team faced off with Grand Rapids Tuesday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Club.
While there were some bumps in the road in doubles, the Wolverines smoothed out those issues and cruised in singles on their way to a 7-0 sweep over the Thunderhawks. The win puts Rock Ridge at 3-1 on the season.
At the top singles spot, junior Jared Delich had no issue facing off with Grand Rapids’ Blayne Mortenson, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Gavin Benz had similar success for the Wolverines at No. 2 singles, defeating Luc Dulong 6-0, 6-2.
Third and fourth singles were near perfect for Rock Ridge with neither Jake Bradach or Keegan Ruedebusch, respectively, dropping a game in their straight sets wins. Bradach defeated Alex Frimanslund while Ruedebusch dispatched Joe Sutherland.
In doubles, the top Wolverine pair of Owen Buggert and Oliver Boyd faced off with Zach Lagergren and Caiden MacLeon. The pair cruised in the first set, 6-2, and fought through a tougher second set to get the win, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Ryan Manninen and Dawson Ruedebusch took on Jens Kaldahl and Justin Kerr, winning the first set 6-2. They dropped the second set 6-4 but ended up earning the point by winning the third set super tiebreaker, 12-10.
Third doubles followed a similar trajectory with Grady Dimberio and Grant Benz facing off with Dylan Henrichsen and Preston Jorlund. The Wolverine duo took the first set easily, 6-1, but fell in the second set 7-5. In the super tiebreaker, it was again a 12-10 decision that gave the point to Rock Ridge, completing the sweep for the Wolverines.
With a good handful of matches played so far already this season, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb says the team’s 3-1 has shown him plenty of positives as well as plenty of things to improve upon.
“We’ve seen a lot of good things,” Friedlieb says. “We have some quality tennis players on this team but we’re also seeing there’s quite a few things that we still need to work on. To see those things early in the season is great because we can get back to work on it tomorrow at practice and keep moving forward.”
With a number of players missing from the roster last week due to other commitments, Friedlieb says there may be some shake ups in the roster now that those players have returned and want a spot in the Wolverines’ top 13.
“We had a chance to see if we had depth this weekend and I think we proved that we do. But with these kids coming back this week I think it’ll be a challenge for everybody. We’ll get to see who competes at practice for those top spots. The kids will need to show up and play their best tennis these next few days if they want to secure their spot.”
With plenty of the season still to go, Friedlieb says it’s more important than ever for his team to pay the most attention to what’s directly in front of them.
“We put together a good lineup tonight that got us a win and that’s all we can ask for. Now we look ahead to tomorrow and continue taking things one day at a time.”
Rock Ridge will be back on the courts today when they host Cloquet beginning at 4 p.m. at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Club.
Rock Ridge 7, Grand Rapids 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Blayne Mortenson 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Luc Dulong, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Alex Frimanslund, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. Joe Sutherland, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Owen Buggert/Oliver Boyd, RR, def. Zach Lagergren/Caiden MacLeon, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Dawson Ruedebusch, RR, def. Jens Kaldahl/Justin Kerr, 6-2, 5-6, [12-10]; No. 3 Grady Dimberio/Grant Benz, RR, def. Dylan Henrichsen/Preston Jorlund, 6-1, 5-7, [12-10].
