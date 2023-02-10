RR logo

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team had their first ever senior night on Friday, as the eight Wolverine seniors along with the rest of the team welcomed in Hinckley-Finlayson for a Section 7AA contest.

While Rock Ridge held just a four-point lead at the break, they took total control in the second half and ran away with things to get the 86-59 win. For head coach Spencer Aune, the eight seniors are who he says helped build the team as they continue to set a strong example in Year 1.

