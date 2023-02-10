EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team had their first ever senior night on Friday, as the eight Wolverine seniors along with the rest of the team welcomed in Hinckley-Finlayson for a Section 7AA contest.
While Rock Ridge held just a four-point lead at the break, they took total control in the second half and ran away with things to get the 86-59 win. For head coach Spencer Aune, the eight seniors are who he says helped build the team as they continue to set a strong example in Year 1.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors for this first Rock Ridge team,” Aune said. “They’ve come together so well. It was difficult for them. They came from different schools and they could be upset about it but they came in and have just been great role models for the younger guys. They’ve embraced each other and embraced this new adventure that we’re going on.
“They just play hard. They’re fun to be around. They’re just a great group of guys to have on the team.”
While Rock Ridge eventually ran away with things in the second half, they never really took command of the game in the first 18 minutes. Tyson Wilson dumped one off to Noah Mitchell, who laid it in for two points to start the game, but the Jaguars took the early lead when Jordan Masterson hit a free throw and Cyliss LaFave knocked down a three.
Rock Ridge knotted things up with Carter Mavec dishing a pass to Kaden Akerson who put it in for two down low. A pair of back-to-back corner threes from AJ Roen put the Wolverines in front, 10-7, but Hinckley-Finlayson stuck around with LaFave nailing his second three of the night to tie it up.
The two teams tied again at 12 and at 14 with Mitchell putting in four straight points for Rock Ridge including a slam home off the assist from Zane Lokken. Lokken then got out in front on his own in transition and added two more but another three from LaFave put the visitors in front.
The lead changed hands a few more times in the first, but the Wolverines got their largest lead of the night thus farafter things were tied at 27. Two free throws from Lokken followed by a rebound, a putback, a steal and a layup from Grant Hansen had the home team up six with three minutes to play.
That quick burst of momentum fizzled out after a Jaguars timeout as H-F cut the deficit to three and eventually trailed by just four at the break, 37-33.
On his team’s first half effort, Aune said his squad was simply getting outworked at times while trying to play transition defense.
“I thought we were really poor on that front. They were beating us down the floor a little bit. We would go in spurts for a couple minutes and play our game and then we resort to not getting after it and not sharing the ball as much as we’re used to. We’re better when we’re sharing and we’re better when we’re running and hustling. The first half, we didn’t get that going.
“The second half, I wanted us to get that momentum and pressure back and play with some excitement and I thought we did a much better job of that.”
The Jaguars grabbed the first four points of the second half with Masterson knocking down two free throws and then grabbing a rebound and putback a possession later.
A knockdown three from Griffin Krmpotich started a 13-point Rock Ridge rally and the Wolverines bench along with the home crowd rose to their feet when Mitchell knocked down a three of his own on the next offensive trip.
The run continued with Mitchell scoring low in the paint, Lokken hitting another transition layup and Mavec knocking down a corner three, 50-37.
A three-point play from Masterson was not enough to stop the bleeding as the Wolverines rattled off eight more with a Jalen Miskowitz three, a three-point play from Hansen and a bucket down low from Max Williams, 58-40.
Getting out in front of the Jaguars plenty in the second half, Rock Ridge quickly extended their lead to over 20 as they cruised to the win over the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Mitchell led the Wolverines in victory with 19 points. Lokken added 12 and Mavec finished with 11. LaFave tallied 17 for the Jaguars while Masterson chipped in 10.
With his team picking up the pace in the second half on both sides of the ball, an active bench and a loud home crowd helped spark Rock Ridge during their second half runs. Aune said that type of energy is what his team needs in order to succeed.
“Our crowds have been unbelievable and our bench has been unbelievable. It’s one of the first things we talked about this summer. We want our bench to be hyped up and into the game at all times, cheering and going crazy for their teammates. When they’re on the floor, their teammates are going to do the same thing for them. It’s very important to the success of our team to have our bench going like that and to have our crowd getting amped up with them.”
Securing a section win while moving to 16-4 on the season, the Wolverines have six games over the next three weeks to close out the regular season. If they hope to compete down the stretch, Aune says his team needs to keep bringing the energy.
“We have to keep sharpening everything offensively and defensively and keep playing with that energy. If we keep playing with energy and enthusiasm, we’re a really good team. We have to keep pulling for each other and helping each other and picking each other up when we need it.”
Rock Ridge battles Duluth Marshall Saturday at 4 p.m. in Eveleth. They’ll then travel to Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.
HF 33 26 — 59
RR 37 49 — 86
Hinckley-Finlayson: Cyliss LaFave 17, Chase Klar 4, Trey Visser 5, Seth Olson 7, Peyton Ammerman 7, Levi Degerstrom 5, Everett Ausmus 4, Jordan Masterson 10; Three pointers: Lafave 3, Visser 1, Olson 1, Ammerman 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 11, Casey Aune 3, Griffin Krmpotich 5, Zane Lokken 12, Max Williams 6, Noah Mitchell 19, Grant Hansen 11, Kaden Akerson 2, Jalen Miskowitz 9, AJ Roen 8; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Aune 1, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 2, Mitchell 2, Miskowitz 1, Roen 2; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Ely 81,
Mesabi East 38
ELY — Joey Bianco dropped in 25 points on Friday night as the Ely boys’ basketball team rolled past visiting Mesabi East, 81-38.
Bianco led all scorers in the win where four Timberwolves finished in double figures. Erron Anderson added 17 for Ely while Jack Davies and Caid Chittum had 10 apiece.
Hayden Sampson paced the Giants in the loss with 16 points including a team-high three threes.
Mesabi East (2-15) hosts Two Harbors on Monday. Ely (16-5) travels to Chisholm next Friday.
ME 17 21 — 38
Ely 48 33 — 81
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 8, Dakota Jerde 4, Colin Anderson 3, Cooper Sickel 7, Hayden Sampson 16; Three pointers: Sampson 3, Jones 2, Anderson 1, Sickle 1; Free throws: 1-3; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 4, Joey Bianco 25, Jack Davies 10, Drew Johnson 5, Gunnar Hart 3, Caid Chittum 10, Jason Kerntz 7, Erron Anderson 17; Three pointers: Davies 2, Chittum 2, Johnson 1, Kerntz 1, Anderson 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 75,
Braham 35
BRAHAM — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised to their ninth win in a row on Friday, downing hosting Braham 75-35.
Jordan Zubich led the Rangers to victory with 25 points. Sage Ganyo added 20. Hali Savela finished with 14.
The Bombers were led by Madison Davis’ nine points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (17-3) travels to Rock Ridge on Monday.
