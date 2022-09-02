rock

Rock Ridge's Ryan Manninen drops his shoulder into North Woods Lane Kneen as he turns the corner to go upfield in Thursday night's season opener in Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH — Last year, the Rock Ridge and North Woods football teams battled to a 20-14 decision in favor of the Wolverines in the two teams’ season opener in Eveleth.

This year, the end result was the same but the score was much more lopsided, with Rock Ridge piling on 42 first-half points on their way to a 42-8 win over the Grizzlies on opening night.

