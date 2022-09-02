EVELETH — Last year, the Rock Ridge and North Woods football teams battled to a 20-14 decision in favor of the Wolverines in the two teams’ season opener in Eveleth.
This year, the end result was the same but the score was much more lopsided, with Rock Ridge piling on 42 first-half points on their way to a 42-8 win over the Grizzlies on opening night.
The star of the night was junior Ian Mikulich, who ran in four rushing touchdowns to have himself a breakout game. Looking at what he did on the field, Rock Ridge head coach Matt Anderson said it was a career effort from the running back.
“He’s really committed,” Anderson said after the game. He put in the time this summer with both hockey and football. He was at our camp, hockey camp and came to summer lifting. He split his time between the two but really put in the work on both sides.
“He earned those touchdowns. He’s a hard runner. It was kind of a coming out party for him but it was just fun to see him enjoy it. He’s one of those kids you love to see succeed and he deserves it.
The Rock Ridge offense executed their game plan flawlessly in the first half, scoring six touchdowns on six possessions. More importantly, however, was the defense that forced four first-half fumbles that the Wolverines recovered. Despite the struggles when it came to holding on to the ball, North Woods head coach Joel Anderson said he was positive on the fact that turnovers are something that can be fixed.
“I felt like we stayed fairly positive despite the troubles,” Anderson said. “We shook them off. I talked to my guys all week about how we were going to have growing pains and that was one of them. Turnovers and holding on to the ball are things we can clean up. We’ll get back to drill work and make sure we keep the ball high and tight and keep moving forward.”
Starting the first drive of the game from the North Woods 23, it took the Wolverines two plays to find the end zone. Ryan Manninen picked up a quick nine yards on the first play from scrimmage before Mikulich took the next handoff for the score 14 yards out.
The Grizzlies only had three plays of offense themselves before they coughed up their first fumble of the game with Everett Okland recovering this one to give the Wolverines possession on the Grizzlies 33.
Immediately after, quarterback Griffin Dosan pegged Isaac Flatley through the air as he caught the pass and ran it in from 33 yards out for the second score of the game. Manninen took the direct snap on the two-point conversion and ran it in to make it 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
North Woods did themselves no favors on their next drive, taking a penalty on the first play to make it first and 15 from their own 31. Quarterback Lane Kneen connected with running back Jared Chiabotti for the catch, but the ball was forced out after initial contact. Griffin Krmpotich recovered this one for Rock Ridge as they took over on the North Woods 44.
Three plays later and already with a first and 10 on
the Grizzlies 15, Mikulich took the handoff and ran home for his second score of the game. Manninen again took the direct snap and ran in for two, 22-0 Wolverines.
Starting their next drive from their own 41, the Grizzlies put together their best drive of the game yet with Chiabotti cutting up the grass for large gains to push into Rock Ridge territory. At the Wolverines 38, Kneen hit Olin Nelson for a quick four-yard gain. After no gain on the second-and-six play, the Wolverines forced their third fumble of the game with Ian Luecken falling on this one to stop the Grizzlies in their tracks.
After taking a penalty to push them back five yards, Mikulich took the first handoff from scrimmage on the new drive and broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run that put the Wolverines up 28-0.
The first quarter ended with the Grizzlies driving into Rock Ridge territory again. A Chiabotti catch from Kneen went for 28 yards to give the Grizzlies first and 10 from the Wolverines 35 before the quarter came to a close.
The drive stalled out, however, as the Grizzlies took a five-yard penalty to give them third and 14 to start the second quarter. Kneen attempted to hit Jonah Burnett through the air to make up the lost ground, but the pass was incomplete, forcing the first punt of the game.
Starting from their own 44, the Wolverines wasted little time scoring once more with Mikulich breaking free for a 55-yard touchdown run on the second play of the drive. Dosan hit Krmpotich for the two-point conversion.
The Grizzlies ensuing drive was their longest of the game, but was ended prematurely with another fumble that Luecken fell on for the Wolverines.
Taking over on their own 30, a four-yard run, followed by 12 more from Mannien took Rock Ridge to midfield. There, Dosan hit Zane Lokken through the air for a 17-yard gain to enter North Woods territory.
A Levi Flatley run gave Rock Ridge 10 more before Krmpotich gained another 10 on the completion from Dosan. Inching inside the North Woods 10, the Wolverines punched one in when Dosan kept it for himself on second and goal from the seven to close out the first half, 42-0.
On his team’s stellar first half performance, Matt Anderson said his team showed plenty of grit and limited their own mistakes to make it all happen.
“I think we’re a little bit more disciplined than we have been in the past which is really nice to see. The big thing that stuck out for me was our O-line held their water the whole time. They were effective and efficient. We took care of the ball. Defensively, it took some time to get used to the formation [North Woods was] running but the guys used that ‘bend, don’t break’ mentality to help us out a bit.”
Picking up the balls that the Grizzlies put on the ground certainly helped as well.
“I’m very pleased with the defense. They created those turnovers we wanted. Now we just have to keep developing those guys behind our starters. Football is 11 guys but we need 11 behind them too to keep it all rolling.”
After a scoreless third, North Woods managed to get on the scoreboard on the first play of the fourth quarter after putting together a strong drive to close out the third.
Pinned back on their own 15, Chiabotti took a handoff for a 22-yard gain. Burnett then took the snap on the next play and cut up for 28 more yards to get into Wolverine territory.
Another 10 yards from Chiabotti put the Grizzlies on the Wolverines 25 before the senior took the next handoff and broke free for the score. On the ensuing two-point play, Kneen hit Burnett through the air to make it a 42-8 game.
That score held through the end of the game as the majority of the second half was played in running time. Looking at what his team has to work on heading into next week, Joel Anderson said the Grizzlies can take away some positives from the loss.
“While we really did hurt ourselves from the get-go, we did do some good things on offense so it was nice to see things working there aside from the turnovers. We’re pretty green on defense and we were missing some guys so we were definitely outmatched on that end.
“The focus going into next week is twofold. We had a lot of guys working both ways with our limited roster tonight so hope we can clean up the mental things and put the plan back together. Hats off to Rock Ridge. You can tell they have a nice squad and they’re much improved from last year.”
North Woods will travel to Chisholm next Friday
A short team meeting after the win, Matt Anderson said the message to his squad was pretty simple in the final huddle.
“It was basically mission accomplished. They did what they set out to do. They’ve been hungry for this and they were more hungry after the scrimmages last week. This was live. This was real. It was their decision on what column we’d be in after this one and they chose the win column.
Rock Ridge will play host to Two Harbors, also on Friday. Much like it was after last year’s Week 1 win, Anderson’s final message was a simple one.
“Go Wolvies.”
NW 0 0 0 8 — 0
RR 28 14 0 0 — 42
First Quarter
R: Ian Mikulich 14 run (kick failed)
R: Isaac Flatley 33 pass from Griffin Dosan (Ryan Manninen run)
R: Mikulich 15 run (Manninen run)
R: Mikulich 68 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
R: Mikulich 55 run (Griffin Krmpotich pass from Dosan)
R: Dosan 7 run (kick fail)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
N: Jared Chiabotti 25 run (Jonah Burnett pass from Lane Kneen)
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78,
Hill City/Northland
At Remer, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team started their Section 7 Nine-Man title defense off with a bang on Thursday night, racing past Hill City/Northland with ease in a 78-0 blowout.
Scoring one touchdown each in the first and fourth quarters, the Rangers crammed four into each of the second and third. Overall, Damian Tapio proved unstoppable for MI-B, running in six touchdowns, his longest at 55 yards out.
Colton Gallus and Derek Dahl also hauled in touchdown runs while senior quarterback Asher Zubich connected through the air for one each with Nik Jesch and Evan Anderson.
MIB 8 32 32 8 — 78
HCN 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 5 run (Asher Zubich run)
Second Quarter
M: Tapio 55 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 15 run (Nik Jesch run)
M: Tapio 12 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 31 run (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
M: Jesch 46 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 25 run (Zubich run)
M: Evan Anderson 25 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Colton Gallus 26 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Derek Dahl 10 run (Dahl run)
