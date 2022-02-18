VIRGINIA — The pairings for the upcoming Section 7A boys’ hockey tournament had already been named before Rock Ridge and Greenway took to the ice Thursday night to close out their regular seasons.
And while the game didn’t have any playoff implications, that didn’t stop either team from putting together a strong and exciting contest for a full 51 minutes.
In the end, it was the Wolverines that came out on top, holding off a last push from the Raiders to earn the 3-2 win at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Rock Ridge controlled the pace early, spending plenty of time in the Greenway end, but neither team was able to fire off many shots in the first seven minutes. The Raiders began to settle in with about 10 minutes left in the period, locking both teams into a hard fought battle.
With under three minutes to go in the opening frame, Rock Ridge got a break when Greenway’s Bodie Jorgenson earned a trip to the penalty box. Fifty-seven seconds later on the power play, Isaac Flatley took the pass from Kasey Lamppa and got one by Raiders’ netminder Nathan Jurgansen to put Rock Ridge up 1-0. Dylan Hedley also assisted on the play
The lead didn’t last long, however, as Keegan Ruedebusch earned a trip to the box three seconds after play resumed on a tripping call. With under four seconds to play in the period, Jorgenson made up for the earlier penalty call by sneaking one past Wolverines’ goalie Ian Kangas unassisted to knot things up heading into the second period.
Both Kangas and Jurgansen stopped nine shots in the opening period.
Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said the circumstances surrounding the game were, at the very least, interesting and that his squad wasn’t going to play things safe after letting go of an early lead.
“The seeds are picked so the game has no weight on it but at the same time we want to have intensity and momentum heading into the playoffs. It’s one of those things where you have to decide if you’re going to rest up or if you’re going to go all out and we figured we have plenty of time to rest so going out and playing a good game with a lot of intensity was more important.”
The Wolverines regained the lead early in the second period with Rory Cope-Robinson taking the pass from Ryan Manninen and catching Jurgansen out of place for the score. The goal at 1:37 in the second was also assisted by Ruedebusch.
The same line found success again later in the period with Cope-Robinson nabbing his second goal of the night at 12:27 with Ruedebusch and Manninen assisting once more. The second period was noticeably more physical than the first, with both teams picking up multiple incidental penalties along with plenty of big hits impacting the game.
Both goalies stopped another nine shots each in the second period with the Wolverines heading into the third with a two goal lead.
Johnson had high praise for the Cope-Robinson, Ruedebusch and Manninen line after scoring two important goals for Rock Ridge.
“They had some big points today. They’re a hard working line and they’re hard working players. That stuff energizes the bench too when they go out and score twice. It’s nice to see that we can get production out of that line.”
The Wolverines found themselves playing down a man, or even two, for portions of the third period thanks to a few more penalties in their name. Playing 5-on-4, Rock Ridge was forced to play about 30 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey when they took a second penalty just under six minutes into the period.
The Wolverines were able to kill off both and return to 5-on-5 hockey, but another penalty at 8:41 put them down a man once more. The last penalty was killed off with under seven minutes to play and Greenway still trailing by two.
The deficit was cut to just one late in the contest with Aden Springer scoring on Kangas at the 14:47 mark. Tae’von Wells and Aidan Rajala assisted on the play, giving the Raiders a glimmer of hope with time running out.
“You kill off all those penalties and then all of a sudden they get one when it’s 5-on-5,” Johnson said. “We just have to learn a bit when we play periods like that. It was a good learning game and we know we had our minor mistakes and now it’s about cleaning those up heading into the playoffs.”
Playing aggressively on the Rock Ridge end, Greenway was unable to find that last goal, even after pulling Jurgansen for the extra man with a minute to play. The Wolverines held on and cleared the puck with about 10 seconds to go, running out the clock to secure the win.
Kangas finished with 29 saves in the contest while Jurgansen kicked out 23.
It’s clear the Wolverines are a different team at the end of the season compared to where things were in the beginning. Taking early-season losses to Greenway, Hibbing and Duluth Denfeld, Rock Ridge turned things around and beat all three of those teams — as well as Proctor later in the season. On where things stand now, Johnson believes his team has earned the No. 3 seed in the section and are playing even better than that as of late.
“There were some growing pains at the start of the season with all new players and the combination going on. Losing to Greenway and Hibbing and starting with that string of losses was tough but now we’ve shown we’ve improved. We’ve beaten everyone in our section minus Hermantown so it feels like we’re playing better at the right time.
“I think the Denfeld win helped us earn that No. 3 seed. Beating Proctor and Hibbing late helped us earn it as well. I don’t think we got lucky getting to this spot. It feels like we’re playing like a No. 2 seed lately with how things are going. I know the guys are excited for playoffs so hopefully we can get a win and make it to the semis and then even to the finals.”
Hosting No. 6 Hibbing Tuesday at 7 p.m., Johnson says his team isn’t looking past the ‘Jackets despite the 4-0 victory over them earlier this week.
“We’re not taking them lightly. They’re a good hockey team too. Who knows, the nerves might set in for our guys in the big moment. We know what Hibbing wants to try to do and hopefully we can counter that and come away with the W.”
GHS 1 0 1 — 2
RR 1 2 0 — 3
First Period
1, R, Isaac Flatley (Kasey Lamppa, Dylan Hedley), PP, 15:41; 2, G, Bodie Jorgenson (unassisted), PP, 16:56.
Second Period
3, R, Rory Cope-Robinson (Ryan Manninen, Keegan Ruedebusch), 1:37; 4, R, Cope-Robinson (Manninen, Ruedebusch), 12:27.
Third Period
5, G, Aden Springer (Tae’von Wells, Aidan Rajala), 14:47.
Penalties-Minutes: Greenway 6-12; Rock Ridge 6-12.
Goalie saves: Nathan Jurgansen, G, 9-9-5—23; Ian Kangas, RR, 9-9-11—29.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 94,
Virginia 43
At Virginia, the North Woods’ boys’ basketball team put four players in double figures as they ran past Virginia Thursday night, 94-43.
The Grizzlies were led by Jared Chiabotti’s 22 points. TJ Chiabotti added 18. Sean Morrison finished with 17 and Jonah Burnett tallied 16.
Virginia was led by Max Williams with 12 points and Casey Aune with 11 points.
North Woods hosted Mesabi East on Friday. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune. The Grizzlies will then travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday. Virginia hosts Hibbing, also on Tuesday.
NW 52 42 — 94
VHS 24 19 — 43
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 8, Jared Chiabotti 22, TJ Chiabotti 18, Davis Kleppe 5, Erik Aune 1, Jonah Burnett 16, Jake Panichi 3, Alex Hartway 4, Sean Morrison 17; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 4, T. Chiabotti 3, Kleppe 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 5, Jalen Miskowitz 1, Casey Aune 11, Alex Engrav 3, Noah Mitchell 4, Ryan Herberg 3, Mason Collie 2, Aaron Spry 2, Max Williams 12; Three pointers: Lokken 1, Aune 3, Engrav 1, Williams 3; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 67,
Silver Bay 43
At Eveleth, it was another big night from Will Bittmann as the senior center poured in 30 points Thursday to lead Eveleth-Gilbert past Silver Bay, 67-43.
Bittmann led all scorers in the contest. Carter Mavec added 10 for the Golden Bears.
The Mariners were paced by Cash Williams’ 15 points. Trenton Meeks finished with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s contest with International Falls set for Friday night was postponed due to weather. The Golden Bears will host North Woods on Tuesday.
SB 27 16 — 43
EG 30 37 — 67
Silver Bay: Dylan Schwarz 6, Kaleb Krech 3, Cash Williams 15, Trenton Meeks 10, Manor Ollman 9; Three pointers: Krech 1, Williams 3, Meeks 1, Ollman 3; Free throws: 1-8; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Williams 5, Meeks 5.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 10, Griffin Krmpotich 7, AJ Roen 6, Justin Winkler 4, Carter Orent 4, Carter Flannigan 2, Jaden Lang 2, Will Bittmann 30; Three pointers: Krmpotich 1, Roen 2; Free throws: 10-11; Total fouls: 9; fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Duluth Marshall 63,
Mesabi East 57
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team fell just short Thursday night against Duluth Marshall with the Hilltoppers picking up the 63-57 win.
Kora Forsline led Mesabi East with 29 points in the loss. Maija Hill finished with nine.
Regan Juenemann finished on top for Marshall with 26 points. Ava Meierotto tallied 17.
Mesabi East will travel to Two Harbors on Tuesday.
DM 32 31 — 63
ME 26 31 — 57
Duluth Marshall: Laila Monroe 7, Ava Meierotto 17, Morgan Lucero 8, Anna Saari 3, Regan Juenemann 26, Pearl Swanson 2; Three pointers: Meierotto 1, Lucero 1, saari 1, Juenemann 5; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 1, Gianna Lay 3, Maija Hill 9, Elli Theel 8, Kora Forsline 28, Stevie Hakala 6, Maggie Lamppa 2; Three pointers: Lay 1, Forsline 1, Hakala 2; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.