ONAMIA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team hit the road for a quadrangular Thursday in Onamia, taking on Mille Lacs, Deer River and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway all in one night.
When all was said and done, the Wolverines came away with wins in all three matches as their march towards the section tournament draws closer.
Against Mille Lacs, Rock Ridge got the win 41-39. They later defeated Deer River 40-36 and NKG 63-12. While the first two matches were close, the Wolverines gave up at least three forfeits in both of them with multiple wrestlers injured or out with illness.
Against Mille Lacs, Rock Ridge saw wins from Asher Hedblom (126 pounds), Jackson Kendall (132), Erik Sundquist (145), Gavin Benz (152), Damian Tapio (160), Gavin Flannigan (182) and Cory Beier (195).
Against the Warriors, the Wolverines saw wins from Asher Hedblom, Duth Hedblom (126), Kendall, Benz and Flannigan. Finally, against the Spartans, Rock Ridge got wins from Asher Hedblom, Tapio and Beier while Grayson Bennett (106), Dutch Hedblom, Kendall, Jacob Burress (138), Sundquist, Benz, Jake Rice (170) and Flannigan all won by forfeit.
Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said he saw good things from the matches that were able to play out.
“The kids that wrestled, wrestled well,” Benz said. “They found ways to win and that’s encouraging for us. We have Rush City and Cloquet next week in Rush City and we have to use that as a warm up for sections the week after. Hopefully our kids get over some of this sickness we have going around and we can get the whole lineup up. The kids that have been wrestling have wrestled well so I really can’t complain about that.”
Benz said his seniors have been wrestling quite well as of late, with one approaching a big milestone.
“Asher, Tapio and Gavin all went 3-0. Gavin is one win away from 150 now so we’re hoping he reaches that on Tuesday in Rush City. Tapio’s doing well, Hedblom and Sundquist have all been doing great too. ‘Sunny’ goes wherever we need him to go and he turns on a notch when he gets on the mat. He’s beat some good kids in the last few weeks.
“It’ll be tough to replace the seniors that we have but we have some guys waiting in the wings ready to go.”
Benz also commended freshman Gavin Flannigan for his versatility as of late.
“He’s a ninth grader and we’re moving him around from 160 to 170 to 182 and he’s winning matches wherever we put him. We’re pretty proud of what he’s been able to do and our other guys as well.”
Rock Ridge’s final set of regular season meets is set for Tuesday in Rush City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.