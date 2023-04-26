AURORA—The Rock Ridges softball team beat an undefeated Proctor team on Tuesday.
That fired the team up and they showed up ready to play on Wednesday afternoon as they coasted to a 20-2 win over Mesabi East.
“That Proctor win was a big confidence builder for our squad,” Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas said. “They were really ready to play some solid ball today.”
Rock Ridge scored three early runs in the top of the first inning.
They looked to add to the lead in the top of the second inning when Anna Westby started the frame with a solid single.
She was doubled off first base when she took off to steal second but Alex Flannigan hit a hot shot to shortstop but it was caught, and the ball was fired back to first base and she was doubled off.
The Giants picked up their first hit of the contest in the home-half of the third inning when Natalie LaPrairie ripped a double that rolled to the outfield fence.
Wolverines starting pitcher Marissa Anderson struck out the next two hitters swinging to end the frame.
The top of the fourth was a monster inning for the Wolverines.
The first eight hitters reached base which led to six quick runs.
Westby hit a single, Flannigan also hit a single, and Ayla Lokken hit a single that was bobbled in the outfield which led to a pair of runs crossing the plate.
Rock Ridge was able to score six more runs in the frame when six straight hitters reached on walks.
“They were really disciplined at the plate today and it paid off,” Dundas said. “I know they all want to hit the ball but if the pitch isn’t there, you just can’t take a bad swing at it.”
The inning came to an end when a batter took a swing at a pitch while she was out of the box.
The Wolverines led 20-0 going to the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Giants picked up a pair of runs in the home-half of the fourth Alyssa Prophet walked and Adeline Butzke also walked.
Both players stole a base and Prophet came in to score when Gretta Levelwind hit a sacrifice fly to center field.
Butzke came across to score when Livia Takanen reached on an error.
That was all that Anderson was going to give up and she picked up another strikeout and a ground out to end the game.
Anderson ended the game giving up the one hit while striking out six.
“I like how we are playing,” Dundas said. “There is always room for improvement but I like where we are right now.”
The Wolverines will travel to Bemidji to play back-to-back games on Friday.
The Giants are scheduled to play in the IRC Tournament in Grand Rapids on Friday and will host Cherry on Monday.
“We are a very young team,” head coach Matt Zimmer said. “We have two seniors, who both weren’t here today and no Juniors on the squad. We just have to keep working hard out there and things will happen.”
