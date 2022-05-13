NASHWAUK — The Rock Ridge baseball team has had a turbulent week on the diamond.
Facing ace pitchers from essentially every team they saw, the Wolverines struggled at the plate and wanted a win to close things out on Friday.
Some timely hitting and solid relief pitching from Jaden Lang and Carter Flannigan got them exactly what they needed, doubling up Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-3 to finish the week.
Dylan Hedley got the start on the bump for the Wolverines and gave up just a walk in the first inning before striking out the next three batters. His time on the mound was over after just one inning, however, after he noticed some soreness in his arm.
Jaden Lang came on in relief starting in the second inning and went three up, three down to keep the Titans off the scoreboard. Coming up to bat in the top of the third, Rock Ridge got things going when Lang hit an infield single to reach first. Lang’s courtesy runner Gavin Dahl stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Carter Mavec joined him on the basepath after a walk.
With John Kendall at the plate, another wild pitch from GNK starter Mathias MacKnight allowed Dahl to come and score, putting Rock Ridge up 1-0 after two and a half.
The Titans responded in the home half of the inning with Westin Smith reaching on an error to lead things off. An out later he moved and was then driven home on an RBI single to right from Mathias Neumeyer.
Lang and MacKnight kept things in check on the mound throughout the fourth inning, but the Wolverines tacked on five in the fifth to retake the lead.
Leading off the inning again, Lang reached second base on a Titans error. Running for Lang, Dahl was driven home on an RBI single from Carter MAvec to make it a 2-1 game. Mavec stole his way to second while another error from the Titans allowed Mavec to come home and Kendall to reach second from home plate.
Kendall moved to third on a fielder’s choice and, with one out, runners were put on the corners after Will Bittmann was hit by a pitch. Hedley picked up a big RBI during the next at-bat, singling to right to drive in Kendall.
Bittmann then came in to score on a Griffin Dosan single to make it a 5-1 game. The Wolverines capped off the scoring with Hedley reaching home on the sacrifice fly from Ian Kangas.
GNK put up a fight of their own, tacking on two runs and threatening more in the bottom of the fifth.
Brody Erickson singled to center with one out before Smith was walked to put runners on first and second. Cole Donahue put the ball in play, and while the Wolverines tried to make a double-play after forcing out Smith at second, the throw to first went long, allowing Erickson to come home and score, 6-2.
Ethan Ambuehl connected for a high single to center at the top of the order before Neymeyer ripped one to left to score Donahue, 6-3. With runners on first and second, Lang issued a walk to Gage Waldvogel to load up the bases, ending his day.
Flannigan came on in relief for the Wolverines. Needing just one out to get out of the jam, he struck out Macknight to end the inning, keeping the Rock Ridge lead intact.
Flannigan faced just one batter above the minimum over the final two innings. The Wolverines nearly added to their run total in the top of the seventh, but Titans relief pitcher Ethan Newman avoided the threat to leave the final score at 6-3 in favor of the visitors.
After a week of struggles, including a 3-1 loss to Duluth Marshall the day before, Rock Ridge co-head coach Brian Skadsem said this was an important game for the Wolverines if they had hopes of bouncing back.
“The guys needed this one today and I think they knew that,” Skadsem said after the game. We had a tough time with the bats the last few games and we saw plenty of good pitchers. S owe started to figure that out a bit today and put some runs on the board. Coach Lindseth and I are working on gradually putting the pieces together and seeing what works.
“Against Marshall, Will Bittmann threw a heck of a game but we didn’t have good plate appearances. We gave up three runs early but things settled down after that. We just weren’t able to get hits because they were throwing one of their great pitchers.”
Co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said the win was needed, but the Wolverines had plenty to take away from the losses as well.
“We saw everybody’s No. 1 pitcher,” Lindseth said. “The good thing about that is we know what to expect in the playoffs. It’s going to be like that constantly. As the games went on this week, the at-bats started to get better, which is where we need to be and we took some pretty good ones today. We put more balls in play today, put more pressure on the defense today. We were more aggressive on the bases like we like to be.”
After pulling Hedley from the mound after the first, Lindseth commended Lang and Flannigan for guiding the ship through the rest of the game.
“Dylan was having a bit of soreness and we don’t want any issues there so we took him out. Lang stepped up huge and got us through the bulk of the game. You could tell he was feeling good but he was getting up there in pitch count so we put Flannigan in there and he shut things down nicely for us. I thought he threw really well.”
Rock Ridge will be back on the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to International Falls.
Duluth Marshall 3,
Rock Ridge 1
At Duluth, the Wolverines gave up three runs in the first inning to the Hilltoppers, and that’s all Duluth Marshall needed on Thursday to get the 3-1 win over Rock Ridge.
Will Bittmann took the loss on the hill, giving up the three earned runs on six hits and two walks over six innings of work. He struck out six.
John Kendall, Bittmann, Griffin Dosan, Ethan Slygh and Jaden Lang scattered Rock Ridge’s five hits, with Lang scoring the lone run for the Wolverines in the top of the seventh.
Ely 3
Cherry 2
At Cherry, The Ely High School baseball team had a three-run fourth inning, and the Timberwolves made it stand up for a 3-2 victory over Cherry Friday.
The Tigers scored single runs in the first and third innings, then Ely had its uprising in the fourth.
Simons got the win on the mound for the Timberwolves. He tossed 6.2 innings of five-hit ball. He struck out five and walked two. Loe worked .1 inning, walking one.
Bianco had two hits to pace Ely’s offensive attack. Richards also had two hits. Simons and Prijatel both had one hit and one RBI.
Carter Nelson tossed four innings for the Tigers. He gave up three hits, struck out two and walked one. Sam Serna worked three innings of three-hit ball. He fanned two.
Serna also had two hits for Cherry and one RBI. Isaiah Asuma, Nelson and Mason Heitzman each had one hit.
SOFTBALL
North Woods 5,
Ely 4
At Ely, Evelyn Brodeen struck out four batters for the North Woods softball team on Friday, guiding the team to a 5-4 win over Ely.
The Grizzlies themselves collected just three hits on the day with Brodeen, Helen Koch and Skyler Yernatich all snagging one.
Zoe Mackenzie took the loss for the Timberwolves in the circle, giving up just two earned runs and striking out seven.
At the plate, Madeline Kallberg and Charly Flom led Ely with two hits apiece.
Ely will play a doubleheader on Monday first against Northeast Range and then Mountain Iron-Buhl. North Woods will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert the same day.
Girls Golf
East Range Conference
BABBITT — Mesabi East fired a 176 to win the East Range Conference Meet held Friday at the Babbitt Golf Course.
Rock Ridge was second at 216, followed by Hibbing at 221 and Ely/Northeast Range 223.
Sam Doherty was the top individual, firing a 39. Maggie Lamppa had 40, Kelby Anderson a 41, Tori Olson 43, Abby Koivito 45, Izzy Depew 46 and Mylee Young 48.
Hibbing scores were Kate Toewe 55, Alison Trullinger 56, Lucy Grzybowski 53, Ava Bougalis 60, Allie Hagen 73 and Brielle Radovich 57.
