TWO HARBORS — The Rock Ridge girls’ and boys’ track teams had a dominating performance Tuesday at the Two Harbors Invite as they took the top spot in each division.
The Wolverine girls were first with 136 points, while the RR boys tallied 156 points to get the win. Mountain Iron-Buhl finished fourth in both the boys’ and girls’ competition.
The Wolverine girls won three of the four relays. The 4x200 relay (Crum, Landwer, Avikainen, Lamppa) crossed first with a time of 2:02.0, while the 4x100 relay (Krause, Landwer, Jankila, Fink) won with a time 54.59. Rock Ridge also put down a winning time of 4:25.0 in the 4x400 meter relay (Landwer, Fink, Jankila, Wercinski).
For MI-B, Angel Moore won the 100 meter hurdles in 19.5 seconds, while Liz Nelson took the 1600 meter run by crossing in 5:38.9.
Alex Wercinski also picked up a win for the Wolverines in the 800 meters (2:34.5) and Ava Fink followed that up by capturing the 200 meter dash (27.5).
Rock Ridge continued its winning ways with Elli Jankila winning both the long jump (14 feet, 11.5 inches) and the triple jump (30 feet, 4 inches).
Kenzie Rasmussen also took the gold medal spot in the shot put with a toss of 26 feet, 1 inch.
On the boys’ side, MI-B’s Matt Morgan swept the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Morgan put down a time of 19.2 in the 110 hurdles and followed that up with a 46.4 in the 300 hurdles.
Cameron Stocke was also a double winner for Rock Ridge. He crossed first in the 1600 meter run in 4:22.8 and in the 800 meters with a mark of 1:58.6.
Rock Ridge came away as the victor in the 4x100 meter relay (46.2 seconds), Owen Engel in the 400 meter dash (56.2) and Connor Matschiner in the 3200 meters (11:35.8).
Josh Creer-Oberstar of Rock Ridge dominated by capturing both the high jump and the triple jump. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump and sailed 39 feet, 1.25 inches in the triple jump.
The Wolverines also took first in the discus after Riley Krenz recorded a throw of 109 feet, 8 inches. MI-B’s Ryan Drake was 5.5 inches back at 109 feet, 2.5 inches to take second place.
Two Harbors Invite
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Rock Ridge 136; 2, Two Harbors 72; 3, Moose Lake/WR 53; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47; 5, Cromwell-Wright 34; 6, Cook County 27.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Rock Ridge 156; 2, Moose Lake/WR 85; 3, Two Harbors 51; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl 42; 5T, Cromwell-Wright 22; 5T, Cook County 22.
Girls Individual Results
4x800 meters: 1, Two Harbors, 10:39.2; 2, Rock Ridge, 11:21.5.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Angel Moore, MIB, 19.5; 3, Lucy Virant, RR, 20.3; 4, Jolie Stocke, RR, 20.5.
100 meter dash: 1, Janna Marxhausen, TH, 13.6; 3, Jennie Krause, RR, 13.9+.
4x200 relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Crum, Landwer, Avikainen, Lamppa), 2:02.0.
1600 meter run: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:38.9; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:39.2; 5, Alex Wercinski, RR, 5:47.5.
4x100 relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Krause, Landwer, Jankila, Fink), 54.59.
400 meter dash: 1, Grace Swanson, TH, 1:03.0; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 1:05.6.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Skyla Thompson, MLWR, 50.3; 2, Krause, RR, 55.2; 3, Moore, MIB, 55.7; 5, Jolie Stocke, RR, 1:00.4; 6, Virant, RR, 1:01.2.
800 meters: 1, Wercinski, RR, 2:34.5; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:34.6.
200 meter dash: 1, Ava Fink, RR, 27.5; 3, Ella Lamppa, RR, 29.3; 6, Ashley Dahl, RR, 30.1+.
3200 meters: Emaleigh Olesiak, C-W, 12:01.0.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Landwer, Fink, Jankila, Wercinski), 4:25.0.
High jump: 1, Kyra Granholm, CW, 4 feet, 4 inches; 2, Krause, RR, 4-02.
Long jump: 1, Elli Jankila, RR, 14-11.5; 2, Lamppa, RR, 13-11.5; 4, Moore, MIB, 13-07; 5, Marielle Paulson, RR, 13-07.
Triple jump: 1, Jankila, RR, 30-04; 2, Lamppa, RR, 28-08.5; 4, Landwer, RR, 26-11.
Discus: 1, Malea Jerry, MLWR, 78-04.5; 2, Mia Schuchard, RR, 72-08; 3, McKendrick Landwer, RR, 71-05.5; 4, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 67-01.5; 5, Mya Gallus, MIB, 63-00.5; 6, Erika Goodrie, MIB, 62-05.5
Shot put: 1, Rasmussen, RR, 26-01; 4, Schuchard, RR, 24-10.5; 5, Sidney Mattila, MIB, 21-00; 6, Goodrie, MIB, 20-11.
Boys Individual Results
4x800 meter relay: 1, MLWR, 8:38.7; 2, Rock Ridge, 9:43.8.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Matt Morgan, MIB, 19.2; 2, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 22.9; 3, Cooper Williams, RR, 23.2.
100 meter dash: 1, Kaden Williams, MLWR, 11.7; 3, Jake Burress, RR, 12.3; 5, Ryan Herberg, RR, 12.8; 6, Nolin Cope-Robinson, RR, 12.9.
4x200 meter relay: 1, MLWR, 1:36.0; 2, Rock Ridge, 1:36.9.
1600 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:22.8; 6, Dallas Hammer, RR, 4:57.1.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 46.2.
400 meter dash: 1, Owen Engel, RR, 56.2; 2, Dakota Jerde, RR, 57.9; 3, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 59.4.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Morgan, MIB, 46.4; 3, Williams, RR, 49.0; 5, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 54.3.
800 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 1:58.6; 5, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 2:19.4.
200 meter dash: 1, Grant Pettit, MLWR, 23.8; 3, Stocke, RR, 24.3; 5, Landon Kniefel, MIB, 27.6; 6, Tristan Peterson, RR, 28.1.
3200 meters: 1, Connor Matschiner, RR, 11:35.8; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 11:38.0; 3, Peterson, RR, 13:21.4.
4x400 meter relay; 1, MLWR, 3:37.9; 2, MIB, 4:05.0; 3, Rock Ridge, 4:08.3.
High jump: 1, Josh Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-02; 2, Engel, RR, 5-04; 3, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 5-02; 4, Landon Kniefel, MIB, 5-00.
Long jump: 1, Robbins, MLWR, 17-10.5; 2, Burress, RR, 17-07; 6, Cope-Robinson, 15-07.5.
Triple jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 39-01.25; 5, Luke Madson, MIB, 28-08.25.
Discus: 1, Riley Krenz, RR, 109-08; 2, Ryan Drake, MIB, 109-02.5; 5, Alex Schneider, MIB, 101-11.
Shot put: 1, Ethan Maas, TH, 39-03; 2, Riley Krenz, RR, 38-04; 4, Jonah Aluni, RR, 36-06; 6, Isaac Flatley, RR, 36-00.
