VIRGINIA — Emma Vukmanich won two events and was part of a winning relay Thursday, which helped Rock Ridge swim past Superior, 52-42.
Vukmanich put down a time of 27.96 to capture the 50 freestyle and came back later to touch first in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:11.46.
To close out the meet, the Wolverines freestyle relay unit of Elise Hoard, Ellie Robillard, Vukmanich and Mia Stark grabbed the gold medal spot with a time of 4:09.50.
Rock Ridge’s Dani Logan also got the win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.15. Teammate Samantha Bartovich was close behind in second at 2:20.65.
Hailey Pechonick took the top spot in the 100 butterfly for Rock Ridge with a time of 1:12.36, while Hoard won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.24.
The Wolverines swim again Tuesday at Northeast Range/Ely.
Rock Ridge 52, Superior 42
200 yard medley relay: 1, Superior, 2:10.35; 2, Rock Ridge (Maggie Koskela, Maija Rantala, Jaelyn Parks, Avah Kraushaar), 2:15.25; 3, Superior, 2:18.98.
200 freestyle: 1, Dani Logan, RR, 2:19.15; 2, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:20.65; 3, Ava Denninger, S, 2:31.90.
200 individual medley: 1, Arianna Robillard, S, 2:36.27; 2, Ellie Robillard, RR, 2:37.18; 3, Hailey Pechonick, RR, 2:44.25.
50 freestyle: 1, Emma Vukmanich, RR, 27.96; 2, Charlotte Johnson, S, 28.35; 3, Abygail Roush, RR, 30.92.
1 meter diving: Isabella Smith, RR, X146.00; Calley Anderson, RR, X125.60; Meg Seeber, RR, X31.40.
100 butterfly: 1, Pechonick, RR, 1:12.36; 2, Koskela, RR, 1:16.08; 3, Sasha Peterson, S, 1:19.13.
100 freestyle: 1, Elise Hoard, RR, 1:02.24; 2, Ellie Bjorge, RR, 1:03.55; 3, Paige Booker, S, 1:06.33.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, S, 6:08.40; 2, Logan, RR, 6:19.90; 3, Megan Westlund, S, 6:58.76.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Superior, 2:00.96; 2, Rock Ridge (Logan, Rantala, Paige Tverberg, Kenzie Rasmussen), 2:05.08; 3, Superior, 2:12.60.
100 backstroke: 1, Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.46; 2, Kylie Peterson, S, 1:11.91; 3, Koskela, RR, 1:14.11.
100 breaststroke: 1, Gabby Saari, S, 1:20.90; 2, Mackenzie Marthaler, S, 1:29.29; 3, Rantala, RR, 1:29.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Hoard, Robillard, Vukmanich, Mia Stark), 4:09.50; 2, Superior, 4:13.25; 3, Rock Ridge (Kraushaar, Bartovich, Pechonick, Parks), 4:15.49.
