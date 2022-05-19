HIBBING — The Rock Ridge baseball team was scheduled to host Cloquet on Wednesday afternoon in Eveleth, but some bad weather had other ideas.
Fortunately, the game was moved to Al Nyberg Field in Hibbing since the Lumberjacks squad was just finishing up an earlier contest with the Bluejackets.
Rock Ridge hopped on a bus and traveled to Hibbing where the two squads played a game with a 6 p.m. start.
In the end, the Wolverines got four solid innings on the mound from Will Bittmann and coasted to a 14-4 win in six innings.
“We are really doing some good things out there,” Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said. “We are playing so many games a week that we don’t have a lot of time to practice but when we do these guys are working hard in every part of their game.”
The Wolverines jumped out to a 3-0 in the home half of the first inning. Lead-off hitter John Kendall ripped a double off the left field fence, followed by Dylan Hedley walk. Griffin Dosan then knocked in Kendall to make it 1-0.
Hedley came in to score on a fielder’s choice by the starting pitcher Bittmann. Rock Ridge got their third run of the inning when Jaden Lang flew out to left and Dosan tagged up and scored from third.
“That was a big first inning for us,” Lindseth said. “It was good to get out on top like that.”
Bittman continued to strike the Cloquet hitters out. After striking out three in the first inning he struck out two more in the second.
Rock Ridge got a single from Hedley in the bottom of the second but could not get him home and it remained a 3-0 contest.
Cloquet got their first hit of the game off Bittmann in the top of the third inning when Alex Yrjanson hit a double down the right field line. The Rock Ridge defense tightened up and held the Lumberjacks scoreless in the inning.
The Wolverines made it a 4-0 game in the home half of the third inning. Lang hit a single, Carter Mavec also hit a single, and Sam Carlson reached on an error while Lang scored.
Cloquet got their first run of the contest in the top of the fourth inning. Marshall Hayes hit a single, and scored when Lane Sievert hit a double to deep right field that scored Hayes.
The Wolverines added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Kendall walked, went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored when Dosan hit an RBI single, 5-1 Rock Ridge.
Lange came in to pitch at the top of the fifth inning. Bittmann went four innings, giving up only three hits, one run, one walk, while striking out seven.
“I wanted to leave him in there a little longer because he was pitching so well but I want his arm rested up for Friday,” Lindseth said.
Cloquet picked up one run in the top of the fifth inning. Kollin Bonneville walked, stole second, and scored when Alec Turnbull hit a single.
The Wolverines made it a 7-2 game in the bottom of the fifth Dylan Bartlett walked, reached third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored when Kendall hit a double. Kendall then scored when Dosan reached on an error.
Cloquet made it a 7-4 game in the top of the sixth when Mason Anderson came off the bench with a pair of runners on and blasted a 2-run double to score both.
“What I like is that when he hit that double, we didn’t panic out there,” Lindseth said. “We kept our heads straight and played our game.”
The Wolverines exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Lang walked, Mavec hit a single and Gavin Dahl walked to load the bases with nobody out. Bartlett came up and ripped a two-run single to make it 9-4.
Hedley then came up and hit a 2-run single of his own to make it a 11-4. Carter Flannigan made it a 13-4 contest when he ripped a single to center field.
The Wolverines were one run away from putting the game away by the 10-run rule when a wild pitch got away from the Cloquet catcher and Bittmann was able to score from third to end the game.
“Cloquet is a very solid team. They play a tough schedule,” Lindseth said. “We are just getting better and I like how we are playing.”
Rock Ridge is back in action today, when they host Rush City at 2:30 p.m. and Warroad at 7:30 p.m.
Cherry 12,
MI-B 1, F/5
At Mountain Iron, the Cherry Tigers looked solid at the plate Wednesday, knocking out 11 hits for 12 runs to get the win over Mountain Iron-Buhl 12-1 in five innings.
Sam Serna got the win on the mound for the Tigers, surrendering the one run on five hits while striking out five.
Serna, Andrew Staples, Noah Asuma, Kaleb Rinerson and Mason Heitzman all collected multiple hits for Cherry.
TJ DuChamp took the loss for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
SOFTBALL
Ely 17
LBF 6, F/6
At Littlefork, the Ely softball team hung 17 runs on Littlefork-Big Falls Wednesday to pick up the 17-6 win over the Vikings.
Kate Coughlin led the way for the Timberwolves, finishing with three hits, including a solo home run, and four RBIs. Charly Flom, Rachel Coughlin and Lexi Hallberg all finished with a pair of hits.
Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle for Ely.
Ely will be back in action today when they host Floodwood at 1:30 p.m.
