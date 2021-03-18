VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team will be making history Saturday when they hit the University of Minnesota pool for the State Swimming and Diving Meet.
The Wolverines won the Section 6A championship in their first try as a new team last week.
“We’re hoping to score a lot of points and beat a lot of people,’’ head coach Dan Boelk said.
Rock Ridge (a combination of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia) has been getting attention this week. “I’ve had coaches text and call from down there asking ‘Who’s Rock Ridge, where’d they come from.’’ Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert did swim together last season before becoming Rock Ridge this year.
With that in mind, the Wolverine swimmers are ready to make their mark.
The 200 and 400 freestyle relays “I’m hoping we can hold or even go faster. I really think we can. We weren’t 100% rested for (last) Saturday’’ at sections. “We’ hoping they peak it out on Saturday now.’’
The RR 400 freestyle relay of Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Andrew Bird and Leif Sundquist won the section title last week, while the 200 free relay of George, Bird, Nathan Spiering and Sundquist captured second.
“Our two relays are in the medal hunt (top eight) right now. I’m sure a lot of the powerhouse teams down there tapered for state, as well. I believe the times are going to get a lot faster.’’
Senior Cameron Johnson advanced after winning a section title in the 200 freestyle with a section record time of 1:46.98. Andrew Bird (second place, 1:48.65) and Leif Sundquist (fourth place, 1:49.15) qualified as well in the 200 free.
“They’ve been dropping time,’’ Boelk said of the 200 freestylers. “We didn’t rest them until going into sections. I was blown away by how fast they went there. The way they’re looking this week, I think they’re going to go faster again.’’
Versatile senior Owen Engel comes into state off of a third-place finish at sections in the 200 individual medley.
“He’s on the bubble for top 16,’’ Boelk said with a 17 or 18 seed going in. “He’s got a shot at scoring, as well.’’
George and Spiering both qualified for the 50 freestyle with first and third place finishes, respectively.
“That’s start, turn, finish so that’s always a crap shoot,’’ Boelk stated. “You have to hit everything perfect in those 50s or it’s over. That’s won by 100ths of a second and lost by 100ths of a second.’’
Bird and Sundquist took second and third at sections in the 100 freestyle and both believe they can swim faster. “They want it and they’re going after it.’’
Freshman George also earned a spot at state in the 100 butterfly after taking the bronze position at sections.
Johnson grabbed another section record (4:56.23) as he won the 500 freestyle.
“He’s the fastest kid in the history of the Virginia swimming program.’’ First kid to ever go under five minutes for Virginia. Boelk believes Luke and Zack Strumbell probably did it for E-G a few years back, as well.
Hearing he went under five minutes, “kind of really put a little fire into’’ Johnson, Boelk added.
----
The meet will include two separate portions of the Class A swimming finals on Saturday. Sections 1, 3, and 5 will swim at noon and Sections 2, 4, and 6 will compete starting at 6 p.m.
Boelk thinks that might help his team to some degree.
“We’ll know the times for half the state, so they’ll have a pretty good idea of where they’re standing and what they need to do if they want to get in top 16 or in the medals.’’
