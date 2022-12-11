DETROIT LAKES—Mayme Scott netted a hat trick and Natalie Bergman and Ayla Troutwine added a pair of goals each as Rock Ridge skated past Detroit Lakes 9-0 on Saturday.

Bergman got the scoring started for Rock Ridge at the 12:25 mark in the first period. Eight seconds later, Scott netted her first to make it a 2-0 game. Troutwine and Scott each added a goal in the closing minutes of the first.

