DETROIT LAKES—Mayme Scott netted a hat trick and Natalie Bergman and Ayla Troutwine added a pair of goals each as Rock Ridge skated past Detroit Lakes 9-0 on Saturday.
Bergman got the scoring started for Rock Ridge at the 12:25 mark in the first period. Eight seconds later, Scott netted her first to make it a 2-0 game. Troutwine and Scott each added a goal in the closing minutes of the first.
The trio of scorers each picked up another goal each in the second period to make it a 7-0 game for Rock Ridge heading into the final 17.
In the third, Kyra Skelton and Sydney Spelts found the back of the net to put the final score at 9-0.
Troutwine, Bergman and Makayla Waldron had two assists each.
Nola Kwiatkowski got the win in the net, kicking out 28 shots for the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge (5-6) will host International Falls on Tuesday.
RR 4 3 2—9
DL 0 0 0—0
First Period
1, R, Natalie Bergman (Ayla Troutwine), 12:25; 2, R, Mayme Scott (Bergman, Maggie Koskela), 12:33; 3, R, Troutwine (Katie Johnson), 14:08; 4, Scott (Bergman, Troutwine), 16:48.
Second Period
5, R, Troutwine (Mylee Young), 5:53; 6, Scott (Makayla Waldron, Sydney Spelts), PP, 7:33; 7, R, Bergman (unassisted), 15:53.
Third Period
8, R, Kyra Skelton (Elle Otto), 8:30; 9, R, Spelts (Waldron, Scott), 16:48.
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 2-4; Detroit Lakes 3-6.
Goalie saves: Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 17-6-5—28; Talyn Anderson, DL, 9-5-11—25.
Crookston 8,
Rock Ridge 2
CROOKSTON—The Wolverines got a first period goal from Natalie Bergman and a power play goal from Sydney Spelts in the second, but it wasn’t enough as Rock Ridge fell to Crookston 8-2 on Friday.
Jenna Seaver and Reese Swanson each netted a hat trick for the Pirates in the win.
Wolverines netminder Nola Kwiatkowski stopped 43 shots in the loss.
RR 1 1 0—2
CHS 3 4 1—8
First Period
1, C, Reese Swanson (Cassie Solheim, Addison Fee), 5:44; 2, R, Natalie Bergman (Mayme Scott, Katie Johnson), PP, 14:27; 3, C, Swanson (unassisted), 15:19; 4, C, Ashlyn Bailey (Solheim, Taylor Field), 16:33.
Second Period
5, R, Spelts (unassisted), PP, 3:50; 6, C, Swanson (unassisted), 4:49; 7, C, Jenna Seaver (Fee, Solheim), PP, 6:19; 8, C, Seaver (Fee, Brynley Coleman), 8:11; 9, C, Seaver (Solheim), 11:54.
Third Period
10, C, Fee (Seaver, Brekken Tull).
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 5-10; Crookston 8-16.
Goalie saves: Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 18-8-17—43; Kambelle Freije, C, 2-3-1—6.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Warroad 7,
Rock Ridge 0
EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team had little answer for the No. 2 team in Class A on Friday, falling to Warroad 7-0 at the Hippodrome.
Carson Pilgrim netted the hat track for the Warriors while Jayson Shaugabay added two goals. Shaugabay and Taven James had two assists each.
Levi Maki took the loss in net, stopping 39 shots.
Rock Ridge (2-2) will travel to Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday.
WHS 2 2 3—7
RR 0 0 0—0
First Period
1, W, Wyatt Henum (Garrett Hunneum, Hampton Slukynsky), 12:00; 2, W, Hayson Shaugabay (Carson Pilgrim, Will Hardwick), 15:35.
Second Period
3, W, Pilgrim (Shaugabay, Ryan Lund), 7:30; 4, Shaugabay (Taven James), SH, 16:59.
Third Period
5, W, Pilgrim (unassisted), SH, 1:05; 6, W, Erick Comstock (James, W. Hennum), 10:05; 7, W, Pilgrim (Shaugabay, Murray Marvin-Cordes), 10:25.
Penalties-Minutes: Warroad 4-8; Rock Ridge 2-4.
Goalie saves: Hampton Slukynsky, W, 3-12-14—29; Levi Maki, RR, 20-10-9—39.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 94
Roseau 49
ROSEAU—Jordan Zubich poured in 32 points on Friday as Mountain Iron-Buhl ran past the Roseau Rams 94-49.
Zubich led all scorers in the contest, sinking four three-pointers in the contest. Hali Savela and Sage Ganyo added 21 points each.
Nevaeh Fletcher paced the Rams in the loss with 16 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) are set to travel to Menahga tonight.
MIB 52 42—94
RHS 22 27—49
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 8, Hali Savela 21, Jordan Zubich 32, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 21, Ava Luukkonen 2, Anna Neyens 8; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 3, Zubich 4, Ganyo 2, Neyens 2; Free throws: 16-22; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Roseau: Kayla Bachleitner 5, Sophie Olson 8, Brooklyn Hulst 7, Janna Preteau 9, Reagan Kvien 3, Nevaeh Fletcher 16; Three pointers: Hulst 2, Preteau 1, Kvien 1; Free throws: 9-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 54,
Hinckley-Finlayson 38
HINCKLEY —The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team took a 14-point lead into halftime against Hinckley-Finlayson and rode that to a win in the second, 54-38.
Marta Forsline led all scorers in the contest with 22 points. Alyssa Prophet finished with 15.
The Jaguars were led by Hannah Hartl’s 11 points. Reese Hartl chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East (2-1) will host Floodwood tonight.
ME 33 21—54
HF 19 19—38
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 4, Gianna Lay 2, Alyssa Prophet 15, Olivia Forsline 5, Marta Forsline 22, Allie Lamppa 6; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 1, M. Forsline 1, Lamppa 2; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Hinckley-Finlayson: Sydney Kreger 2, Anna Degerstrom 9, Hannah Hartl 11, Reese Hartl 10, Hayasen Taggart 4, Brekyn Hanson 1, Gracie Olson 1; Three pointers: H. Hartl 2; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 58,
North Branch 51
NORTH BRANCH—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team put three scorers in double figures on Friday night as the Wolverines downed North Branch 58-51.
Anna Westby led Rock Ridge in the win with 18 points, including four threes. Maija Lamppa finished with 15. Lexi Lamppa chipped in with 11.
Ella Kuhlman led all scorers with 24 points for the Vikings. Chloe Lattimore added 11.
Rock Ridge (4-1) is set to travel to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
RR 32 26—58
NB 22 29—51
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 11, Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 18, Maija Lamppa 15, Emma Lammpa 7, Alex Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 3; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 1, Westby 4, M. Lamppa 2, E. Lamppa 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 7-13; total fouls: 19; Fouled out: E. Lamppa.
North Branch: Katelyn Lattimore 5, Johanna Bartkey 3, Chloe Lattimore 11, Ella Kuhlman 24, Maria Damiani 3, Hailey Diaz 5; Three pointers: C. Lattimore 3, Kuhlman 5, Damiani 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Diaz.
Two Harbors 83,
North Woods 67
COOK—Karly Holm poured in 30 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points on Friday as Two Harbors downed hosting North Woods 83-67.
Rachel Bopp added another 30 for the Agates in the win.
Hannah Kinsey led the Grizzlies in the losing effort with 17. Helen Koch had 13 and Talise Goodsky finished with 11.
North Woods (1-3) will host Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Ridge 76,
Greenway 26
COLERAINE—Rock Ridge put the beatdown on Greenway Friday night, running past the Raiders 76-26.
The balanced Wolverines offensive attack was led by Carter Mavec’s 14 points. Mavec hit a team-high four threes. Max Williams and Grant Hansen finished with 11 points each.
Stephen McGee paced Greenway in the loss with 15 points.
Rock Ridge (2-1) will host Mesabi East on Tuesday.
RR 44 32—76
GHS 13 13—26
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 4, Tyson Wilson 2, Carter Mavec 14, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krmpotich 2, Zane Lokken 9, Aaron Spry 2, Max Williams 11, Noah Mitchell 8, Jaden Lang 3, Grant Hansen 11, AJ Roen 2; Three pointers: Mavec 4, Aune 2, Lokken 1, Lang 1, Hansen 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 3, Colin Robertshaw 3, Gage Olson 2, Stephen McGee 15, Ethan Eiden 2, John Hagstrom 1; Three pointers: Robertshaw 1, McGee 1; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 119,
Mesabi Range 39
VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team had no answer to the No. 2 team in the country as they fell to Rochester 119-39 on Saturday.
Bonnie Taylor led the Lady Norse in the loss with 15 points. Anna Fink added 13.
Myia Ruzek led all scorers with 38 points including nine made threes. Sophie Andring had 19 and Ravyn Miles finished with 18.
Mesabi Range (0-9) are off until the new year. They’ll kick off their MCAC North schedule on Friday, Jan. 6 at Itasca.
RCTC 36 26 30 27—119
MRC 3 10 8 18—39
Rochester: Olivia Christianson 6, Kandace Sikkink 12, Jada James 10, Myia Ruzek 38, Ravyn Miles 18, Danika Jones 11, Sophie Andring 19, Janae Bennet 5; Three pointers: Christianson 1, Ruzek 9, Miles 2, Andring 5, Bennet 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 7, Bonnie Taylor 15, Elizabeth Hey 2, Anna Fink 13, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Fink 3; Free throws: 14-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Young.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 86
Mesabi Range 77
VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team made it a single-digit game by the final buzzer, but No. 5 Rochester took care of business on Saturday, winning 86-77.
Kameron Givens led the Yellowjackets in the win with 23 points. Andrew Crockett and Peyton Dunham added 14 points each.
Mark Campbell led all scorers in the loss with 36 points, including eight made threes for the Norse. Glentrel Carter finished with 14. Nataj Sanders chipped in with 13.
Mesabi Range (7-5) will begin their MCAC North schedule after the new year when they travel to Itasca on Friday, Jan. 6.
RCTC 48 38—86
MRC 33 44—77
Rochester: Quest McCrimon 9, Quincy Burland 4, Kameron Givens 23, Jacob Lotz 8, Zach Hermann 3, Blue Smaller 3, Andrew Crockett 14, Peyton Dunham 14, Colin Bonow 5; Three pointers: McCrimon 1, Hermann 1, Crockett 2, Dunham 6; Free throws: 18-24; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 14, Mark Campbell 36, Zion Sanford 2, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 3, Johnny Spencer 9; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 8, Davis 1, Spencer 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 19l Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range 97,
Western Tech 68
VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up a 29-point win Friday night, downing Western Tech 97-68.
The Norse were led by Nataj Sanders’ 20 points. Mark Campbell added 16. Ziaire Davis had 14 and Zion Sanford chipped in with 11.
Elvis Pina led the Cavaliers in the loss with 18 points. Jub Ogak added 18. Noah Blanchard finished with 10.
WT 31 37—68
MR 43 54—97
Western Tech: Noah Blanchard 10, Jub Ogak 17, Ethan Lindhardt 2, Jaden Raymer 6, Elvis Pina 18, Cooper Roberts 6, Dalton Collins 9; Three pointers: Blanchard 2, Ogak 2; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 8, Mark Campbell 16, Kaeleb Roberts 2, Zion Sanford 11, Nataj Sanders 20, Chris Rogers 5, Ziaire Davis 14, Jamar Gardner 7, Johnny Spencer 8, Jaquan Wright 4, David Garner 2; Three pointers: Campbell 2, Sanders 3, Davis 1; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.