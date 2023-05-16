VIRGINIA—The International Falls baseball team got the jump on Rock Ridge early on Tuesday, taking the Wolverines by surprise.
Trailing 3-0 after four and a half innings without a hit to their name, Rock Ridge woke up and got to work. The Wolverines managed to plate one run in the bottom of the fifth and then knotted things up with two more in the sixth.
All tied up heading into the bottom of the seventh, Rock Ridge brushed away the slow start and found one more run, with Carter Mavec bringing home John Kendall on an RBI sac fly to left to walk things off.
As great as the last few innings were for the Wolverines, the home team couldn’t get it into gear with Broncos starter Cody Joslyn and the International Falls defense giving them everything they could handle. After issuing a one-out walk to Kendall in the first inning, that defense picked Joslyn up with a 6-3-2 double play to grab the last two outs in the first inning.
The Broncos got to work in the top of the second. With one out, Matt Wherley reached base after an error charged to the Wolverine third baseman. Wherley stole his way to second with Jake Olson at the plate before Rock Ridge starter Griffin Dosan struck him out for out No. 2.
No. 8 hitter Brody Carlson then came up big for International Falls, knocking a single to center field to score the runner, giving the visitors the early 1-0 advantage.
Rock Ridge got on base plenty in the bottom of the second, with Joslyn issuing three walks, but could never find the timely hit to get a runner across, leaving the bases loaded to end the inning.
Dosan and Joslyn each put three batters down in order in the third inning and Dosan repeated that in the fourth with a pair of strikeouts, giving him eight after four innings.
Dosan collected one more strikeout to start the fifth inning but was pulled from the mound after issuing a walk to Carlson. Dylan Hedley took over to pitch the final 2.2 innings with Dosan heading behind the plate to catch.
Hedley got the second out of the fourth on a fielder’s choice that saw Carlson reach second. That extra base proved to be important as Torin Thompson etched an RBI double to left for the score, 2-0. Parker Olson then extended the lead immediately after, hitting a single to center to score another.
Rock Ridge managed to get on the board in the fifth but did so without recording a hit. Gunnar George took a one-out walk to get things started and then stole his way to second with Tate Uhan at the plate. George advanced to third and Uhan reached first on an error charged to the Broncos shortstop.
A second International Falls error broke the seal for the Wolverines with Kendall reaching and George scoring after a fly ball was dropped in right field.
Hedley remained in control in the top of the sixth, only letting one runner on after hitting him with a pitch. The runner didn’t get anywhere, however, as Hedley threw back to back strikeouts to bring his squad back up to bat.
Waiting all game to find any momentum, Rock Ridge finally got what they were hoping for in the sixth. Dosan led things off with a single to left and then stole his way to second with Sawyer Hallin at the plate. An out later, Dosan came home when Mavec ripped a single to right, 3-2.
The Wolverines weren’t finished. With the runner on first, Jaden Lang then bashed one to center. The ball snuck by the center fielder and dribbled all the way to the fence, allowing Mavec to score while Lang was credited with the RBI triple.
That’s as much as Rock Ridge could get in the sixth as Joslyn was pulled a batter later for new pitcher Keaton Maish. Maish got a quick strikeout and a flyout to center to end the inning with things tied at three.
The Broncos found plenty of hits in the top of the seventh, but the coordination between Hedley on the mound and Hallin at first base prevented any damage from being down. After Carlson reached on a single up the middle, he was picked off after straying too far away from first.
Hayden Swenson then reached on a single to right, but he was the second consecutive Falls base runner picked off. Hedley threw to Hallin, and while Swenson made it back in time, he slid too far and his hand came off the base. With Hallin still applying the tag, the runner was called out.
Hedley gave up one more single to Thompson, but the Rock Ridge defense got a quick out with Parker Olson at the plate to bring things to the bottom of the seventh.
Keeping things tied with the back-to-back pickoff plays in the seventh, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth said things were fully clicking for his team by that point in the game.
“You have to be confident to do that,” Lindseth said. “It seemed like all the little things were happening on that play which was great. You gotta execute and our guys did in that situation. A lot of folks like to micromanage but our guys didn’t need that. They had the tools in front of them and were able to make plays when they needed to.”
The momentum had swung in their favor and Rock Ridge took advantage of it immediately with Kendall reaching on a single hit to the third baseman. After Hedley flew out, Kendall stole his way to second and then moved to third with Dosan ripping his own infield single.
Runners on the corners, the Broncos intentionally walked Hallin to load the bases up with one out. From there, Mavec came up to the plate and delivered the RBI sac fly that sealed the game in favor of the Wolverines, 4-3.
Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth acknowledged after the game that it wasn’t the prettiest win for his team, but he was happy with the way they bounced back.
“We grinded,” Lindseth said. “We were almost running out of outs there. They finally had some good at bats and we were able to string a few together. It seemed like everything the Falls hit went somewhere and dropped in and we didn’t have an answer for a while. It took us a while to get fired up but some are pretty and some aren’t. It’s a win.”
Lindseth says he thinks his team maybe wasn’t fully prepared for the game in front of them.
“We maybe took them for granted and we shouldn’t take anyone for granted at this level. Give the Falls credit, they ran the bases and they made plays. They played a clean game and kept pressure on us.”
Before they fell down 3-0, the Wolverine bench was plenty active in the dugout, once things turned however, Lindseth noticed a downswing in the team’s mood. That shift, Lindseth said, did his team no favors.
“That momentum matters. It’s easy to start pressing and get down instead of pushing through that and taking things one pitch, one at bat and one out at a time. You can tell we were pressing. Our guys want a five-run home run with one swing and it’s not going to happen.
“You have to put the ball in play and thankfully we did that eventually. We were aggressive when we needed to eb and it paid off just in time.”
Rock Ridge returns to the field on Friday when they host South Ridge for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
Rock Ridge 7,
Cambridge-Isanti 2
CAMBRIDGE—The Rock Ridge softball team cruised to a road win on Tuesday, downing Cambridge-Isanti 7-2.
Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for the Wolverines, giving up two hits on six hits and three walks in a complete game effort. She fanned 10 along the way.
At the plate, Lydia Delich had a monster of a game for Rock Ridge, going 4-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Chance Colbert was 2-5 with a run scored, Mattie Seppi was 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Marissa Anderson finished 1-4 with a double.
Rock Ridge closes out the regular season on Thursday when they host Cherry.
