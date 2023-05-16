VIRGINIA—The International Falls baseball team got the jump on Rock Ridge early on Tuesday, taking the Wolverines by surprise.

Trailing 3-0 after four and a half innings without a hit to their name, Rock Ridge woke up and got to work. The Wolverines managed to plate one run in the bottom of the fifth and then knotted things up with two more in the sixth.

