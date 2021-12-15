VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swim team opened up their season with a strong performance Tuesday night, defeating Chisholm 46-30 in their home pool.
The Wolverines won the first seven events of the night to take a commanding lead before putting their swimmers in exhibition for the final four events.
Leif Sundquist and Kohn Kendall were double winners for Rock Ridge. Sundquist started his day winning the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.80 before taking first later in the 500 freestyle (5:42.91).
Kendall won his first event of the day in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.38. He later went on to win the 100 freestyle with a mark of 57.07.
Bodi George and Leighton Ongalo were also winners for the Wolverines with George winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.52. Ongalo later won the 100 butterfly, touching the wall at 59.12. Chisholm got wins from Carson Howard in the 100 backstroke (1:21.15) and Nathan Wangensteen in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.83).
Rock Ridge also earned a relay win with Carson Engel, Luke Hecimovich, Max Gritzmacher and Aiden Bird winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:19.62.
Chisholm’s Dillon Splinter, Preston Succio, Pace Yukich and Hunter Higgins won the 200 freestyle relay (2:32.53) while Wangensteen, Noah Verant, Succio and Howard won the 400 freestyle relay (4:58.70).
Rock Ridge will be in International Falls on Saturday for an invitational while Chisholm will host the Broncos today.
Rock Ridge 46, International Falls 30
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Carson Engel, Luke Hecimovich, Max Gritzmacher, Aiden Bird), 2:19.62; 2, Chisholm A (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Noah Verant, Dillon Splinter), 2:23.48.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 2:05.80; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:06.15; 3, Preston Succio, C, 3:08.54.
200 individual medley: 1, Bodi George, RR, 2:26.52; 2, L. Hecimovich, 2:48.67; 3, Howard, C, 2:56.36.
50 freestyle: 1, John Kendall, RR, 25.38; 2, Gabe Aagnes, RR, 25.54; 3, Wangensteen, C, 29.47.
100 butterfly: 1, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 59.12; 2, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:10.16.
100 freestyle: 1, Kendall, RR, 57.07; 2, Splinter, C, 1:18.76; 3, Engel, RR, 1:26.13.
500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 5:42.91; 2, A. Hecimovich 5:53.57; 3, Verant, C, 7:59.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Splinter, Succio, Pace Yukich, Hunter Higgins), 2:32.53.
100 backstroke: 1, Howard, C, 1:21.15.
100 breaststroke: 1, Wangensteen, 1:29.83.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Wangensteen, Verant, Succio, Howard), 4:58.70.
MONDAY’S GAME
Mesabi East 52
Floodwood 31,
At Floodwood, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up a road win Monday night, downing Floodwood 52-31.
The Giants were led by Kora Forsline’s 12 points. Alexa Fossell added 10. Marta Forsline finished with nine.
The Polar Bears were paced by Nakiaiyha Nimene’s 18 points. Alice Irvine finished with 12.
Mesabi East (3-2) will host Nashwauk-Keewatin tonight.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Pequot Lakes 71,
Mesabi East 55
At Pequot Lakes, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team found themselves trailing Pequot Lakes by just three points at the half, 36-33.
The Giants ran out of steam in the second half, however, with the Patriots outscoring Mesabi East 35-22 the rest of the way to get the 71-55 win.
Mesabi East was led by Kora Forsline with 22 points. Maija Hill finished with 14 and Stevie Hakala added 11.
Pequot Lakes was paced by Maci Martini’s 29 points and five made threes. Isabel Larson added 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.