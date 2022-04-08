Wolverines netters sweep Lumberjacks, 7-0

Rock Ridge's Jared Delich chases down and backhands a return during Tuesday's match against Grand Rapids in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season Thursday with a clean sweep of visiting Cloquet, 7-0.

The match had a quick run time with all of the Wolverines wins coming in straight sets with most not giving up more than a game.

In singles, junior Jared Delich led at the top spot with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lumberjacks eighth grader Ethan Lavan. At second singles, Gavin Benz dropped just one game in his rout over Logan Beck, winning 6-1, 6-0.

At third singles, Jake Bradach was perfect in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tyler Leppi while Keegan Ruedebusch had similar success at the No. 4 spot for Rock Ridge, defeating Joey Bender by the same score.

In doubles, Ryan Manninen and Oliver Boyd faced off with Cloquet’s Max Sundquist and Ethan Doty at the top spot. The Rock Ridge pairing made quick work of their opponents, winning 6-1, 6-0.

At the second doubles spot, Owen Buggert and Dawson Ruedebusch faced off with Marco Zeagan and Jay Sadler, taking care of business and securing the point, 6-0, 6-0.

Third doubles was a similar story as Rock Ridge’s Will Peterson and Grady Dimberio didn’t drop a game in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Cloquet’s Sam Painter and Connor Hect.

The Wolverines will welcome in another Section 7A foe on Tuesday when they take on Duluth Marshall. That match is set for 4 p.m. at the indoor courts.

Rock Ridge 7, Cloquet 0

Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Ethan Lavan, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Logan Beck, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. Joey Bender, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Manninen/Oliver Boyd, RR, def. Max Sundquist/Ethan Doty, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Owen Buggert/Dawson Ruedebusch, RR, def. Marco Zeagan/Jay Sadler, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Will Peterson/Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Sam Painter/Connor Hect, 6-0, 6-0.

