VIRGINIA — The second-seeded Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team took care of business Monday, dispatching No. 15 Andover in their 7AA playoff opener, 7-0.

The Wolverines cruised in singles, winning all four matches in straight sets. Things were a bit dicier in doubles, with the Huskies pushing Rock Ridge to three sets in two of three matches.

