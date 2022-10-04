VIRGINIA — The second-seeded Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team took care of business Monday, dispatching No. 15 Andover in their 7AA playoff opener, 7-0.
The Wolverines cruised in singles, winning all four matches in straight sets. Things were a bit dicier in doubles, with the Huskies pushing Rock Ridge to three sets in two of three matches.
At first singles, Rock Ridge’s Lydia Delich was perfect on the scoresheet with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Andover’s Hannah Kumpel. Katelyn Torrey was just as strong for the Wolverines at No. 2, downing the Huskies’ Lila Buffham 6-0, 6-1.
At third singles, Rock Ridge sophomore Alli Fink dispatched Catherine Holen in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Eighth grader Mayme Scott helped complete the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Andover’s Evie Ameli.
In doubles, Rock Ridge got the early jump on their opponents in all three matches, winning the first set in each of them. At second and third doubles, the Huskies fought back to send things to a final set.
At third doubles, Rock Ridge’s Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine grabbed a win over Erin Domagull and Olinia Lien 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Rock Ridge also earned the win at second doubles with Paige Maki and Mylee Young
downing Addy Farber and Whitney Tollekson 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4.
The Wolverines duo of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth had the quickest doubles match, winning at the No. 1 spot over Jordan Abyad and Ella Boerger 7-6(2), 6-1.
Looking at the doubles after the match, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati say the tough matches against the Huskies should help the Wolverines duos throughout the playoffs.
“It’s to their benefit,” Kralich said. “It gets them rearing and ready to go. They played matches where they couldn’t just walk right through them and they really had to work for those points. So that should really prepare them as we continue on in the playoffs.”
“Andover played their first match yesterday,” Rosati added. “So they had that opener warmup already taken care of. This was our first match and luckily the girls played at a high level and were able to pull through and get those points.”
On the singles side, the coaches praised the lineups ability to take care of business quickly.
“They’re on the court by themselves,” Rosati said. “They don’t have that doubles partner to pump them up so they’re very mentally strong. They like to coach themselves and know what they have to change in order to get the edge in their match.”
Regardless, the Huskies played the Wolverines very tough in three of the seven matches. Even if the score was 7-0, Rock Ridge knows whoever they play is going to give them the best they have.
“Our senior captain Katelyn told the girls that it doesn’t matter what the other team’s record is or who we’re playing. They could come out and play their best tennis and we can play our worst so you need to be ready for anything.”
Rock Ridge will take on Pequot Lakes at home on Thursday in the 7AA quarterfinals. As for practice today, it’ll be working on the little things.
“It’ll be about the nitty gritty basics,” Kralich said. “We like to ask them what they need to work on because they see different things than we do. So we can ask them and tweak it from there. Maybe their stroke is rough or their serve is off. It’s good for us to give them some say on what we work on because every player is different.”
Rolling into the next round, the coaches hope the Wolverines play keeps at a high level.
“Whether their match was close or not, the girls pulled through and found ways to win today,” Rosati said. “That’s what you need in the playoffs.”
