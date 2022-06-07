MINNEAPOLIS — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team got exactly what they expected Tuesday morning in their Class A State quarterfinal contest with Minnewaska Area.
What looked to be a tight battle on paper translated to an intense match on the courts where the Wolverines picked up a 4-3 win over the Sharks to move into today’s semifinal round.
“Minnewaska played hard and so did we,” Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb said after the match. “It was a long two and a half hour match and we were fortunate enough to come out on top. It was everything we expected on paper.”
The Wolverines dominated in the singles matches, taking three of four to set themselves up for success. Gavin Benz picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win over Gannon Walsh at second singles. Jake Bradach downed Ethan Quelle 6-4, 6-1 at third singles and finally Owen Buggert defeated the Sharks’ Konnor Hanson 6-1, 7-6(3) to grab the third point.
The only loss in singles for the Wolverines came at the top spot with Jared Delich falling to Tate Reichmann after a tight first set, 7-6(8), 6-0. On his singles players, Friedlieb said it was a strong showing from all four players.
“They all played really well out there today. Jared probably saw his third toughest match of the year out there and played a very good set. After that, things kind of got away from him but the other guys played well. Gavin, Jake and Owen did what they’ve been doing all year, getting us those much needed points. I’m very proud of our singles players for what they did today.”
In doubles, the Wolverines went 1-2 with their lone point coming from the No. 2 team of Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke. The duo dropped their first set to Connor Quelle and Tenzin Dahl 4-6, but bounced back to take the final two 6-2, 6-3 to secure the win.
At first singles, Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa were on the unfortunate side of two close sets to Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke, as the Minnewaska pair dispatched them 6-4, 6-4. At third singles, Grady Dimbero and AJ Roen split their first two sets with Noah Palmer and Alec Larson, 3-6, 7-4, but the Rock Ridge duo fell just short in the third set tiebreaker, 10-8.
With much of his lineup getting their first taste of state tennis on Tuesday, Friedlieb said the nerves should be out of the way for his squad now that they’ve won their first match.
“You could tell at practice the day before that the guys were playing well and would fit right into this environment that’s tough to play in at state. They settled in right away this morning and you couldn’t even tell if they were new to state or not. They played very strong tennis like we hoped they would and I think that makes them even more ready going into tomorrow.”
Guaranteed another two matches, Friedlieb says it seems like the pressure is off his team after taking care of business in the first round.
“The first goal this year was to make it to the state tournament and we did that. After we made that happen, we wanted to win our first match down here. We did that as well and now I think the guys can come into the final day and play even more relaxed tennis. With how far these guys have come this year, I have to say how proud of them I am. We’re so fortunate to get the chance to play more tennis tomorrow.”
Rock Ridge will take on St. Paul Academy today at 8 a.m. Should they win, they’ll play for the state championship at 4 p.m. Should they lose, they’ll play in the third place match beginning at 2 p.m.
Rock Ridge 4, Minnewaska Area 3
Singles: No. 1 Tate Reichmann, MA, def. Jared Delich, 7-6(8), 6-0; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Gannon Walsh, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Ethan Quelle, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Konnor Hanson, 6-1, 7-6(3).
Doubles: No. 1 Damon Uhde/Nik VanDyke, MA, def. Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Connor Quelle/Tenzin Dahl, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Noah Palmer/Alec Larson, MA, def. Grady Dimberio/AJ Roen, 3-6, 7-4, 10-8.
