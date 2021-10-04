VIRGINIA – As temps begin to cool across the region, Rock Ridge co-head cross country coach Jon Wagner knows this is a good time of year for his runners in their quest to lower their times.
The Wolverines will hopefully put down some fast times at today’s meet at the Ely Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m.
After tackling the Hibbing Rotary Invite last week in 80 degree weather, Wagner says things should become more manageable for his runners as things cool off over the course of October.
“The good news for Ely is that we’re looking at good weather,” Wagner said. “It was pretty warm for everybody at Hibbing so with cooler temps coming in now, this is the time of year where we want to find ways to shave our times down and maybe do some different things to make some jumps forward.”
As temps reached the mid-80s in Hibbing, Wagner says mentally, his team should be prepared for things to cool off rapidly as the postseason approaches.
“Kids will be really fired up to run a great race but then we get there and its 84 degrees and that takes a toll. You won’t feel as good in that. But they know now that 84 this weeks means 74 the next and then 64 and then 54. The cool weather isn’t necessarily fun for the fans and spectators but runners know they can get a little more energy out if it’s cooler.”
Rock Ridge is just over a week removed from the Milaca Mega Meet, where both the boys and girls teams got used to competing in large crowds, something they’ll see again at sections. With the next two races in Ely and International Falls, Wagner says the strategy changes at smaller meets.
“It’s always nice to have a large variety of competition like at Milaca. We enjoy the big meets as well as the small ones. In a large meet, you’re really trying to run in a crowd and finding out where you should be in case you get lost.
“With the next two races being a bit smaller, we’re not so concerned about crowds and we can focus on our own races. The pressure isn’t there so kids can try more things that are outside their comfort zones.”
Something outside a runner’s comfort zone might be trying to run with a teammate they normally haven’t ran with before and seeing if they can hang tough over the course of the race. For Wagner, it’s about keeping the athlete on their toes overall.
“Part of my job as a coach is to make them comfortably uncomfortable and push them a little harder than what they’re used to. Maybe they’re running a slightly faster pace than normal or they’re sticking with a friend or a group that they haven’t ran with before and seeing if they can keep pace.”
Wagner is excited to see his boys team progress this week and expects top two runners Aaron Nelson and Cameron Stocke to continue to lead the pack while the rest of the team aims to move under 18 minutes overall.
“Our top two boys will be finding ways to put themselves even further in front of the pack but the runners further down the lineup around 4-7 need to get their times into the 17-minute range in order for us to be a top power in the state. I think these next few races will be key for us in that regard.”
On the girls side, Wagner says Ely’s course itself will be a boon for making progress and putting down fast times.
“We hope to see that steady progress they’ve been making continue. Ely is a nice course for that because the first mile is more or less downhill. That first mile can be good at recording a good time while not getting too exhausted.”
With the finish line in sight for the season, Wagner says the Wolverines are ready to focus on what needs to be done in the coming weeks.
“The fall season is a quick one and we had a lot of fun in September. There were lots of races and good practices. Now we can really focus on training with the cooler weather coming in and get those times down as low as they can go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.