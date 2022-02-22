VIRGINIA — In their first year together as a program, Rock Ridge is playing it’s best hockey of the season at the right time.
Starting tonight, it’s win or you’re out as the No. 3 Wolverines host No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at Virginia’s ITMEC.
While the regular season ended last Thursday, Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said his team has been preparing for the playoffs for quite a while now — as far back as Jan. 27 when they upset Duluth Denfeld 6-2. The Wolverines have gone 7-2 in their last nine games and Johnson says the entire team realized the level they needed to play at in order to find success.
“We’re definitely ready,” Johnson said. “We’ve known since the Denfeld game that that’s the level we have to play at if we want to keep moving on. The guys have found ways to win and responded well to every challenge they’ve faced on that ice.”
The beginning of the season was a rocky stretch for the Wolverines and Johnson says his team’s ability to forget the mistakes from the past is paying off for them now.
“I think they’re just believing in themselves now. They know they can beat good teams. When you start off the season with some losses you start to doubt yourself but when you go in and beat some really good hockey teams, it just makes them believe a bit more little by little.”
Rock Ridge and H/C met just over a week ago in Virginia, with the Wolverines taking a commanding 4-0 win. Still, Johnson says getting the next win won’t be as simple.
“A lot can change in a week. We’re not taking them lightly. Playoff hockey is a different animal than the regular season and they have some dangerous players they can go to to put the puck away.”
A positive for Rock Ridge will be playing in the brand new Iron Trail Motors Event Center for their first ever playoff game. The late season push that started with the Denfeld win was also a push for Rock Ridge to get home ice in the first round, according to Johnson.
“You never want to have to travel into someone else’s rink in the playoffs. Earning that third seed, I think, really started with that win against Denfeld and what we were able to do after that. That home ice advantage is huge and there’s nothing more than we want but to be able to play in front of our crowd for our first playoff game. All of that is a big deal to us.”
Originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, the game was moved to tonight due to poor weather conditions. Johnson believes the extra day of waiting shouldn’t have too much of an effect on his team.
“They’re excited to go but I don’t think having one more day will change anything about this game. Everyone’s in the same boat having to wait another day. We had a good skate on Monday and the guys feel ready. We would have liked to play [Tuesday], we were ready, but we’re rolling with the punches like everyone else.
“I think we’re going to go out hard and I think we’re going to be ready to play. We’re feeling good, mentally and physically, and that’s a big thing to have going into the playoffs.
—
In other news, Rock Ridge’s 3-2 win over Greenway last week gave them a share of the Iron Range Conference title. While not the team’s biggest goal coming into this season, Johnson says it’s something for the team to be proud of in their first year.
“Small victories like that came from a big effort from our guys. I don’t know the last time Virginia or Eveleth-Gilbert won that but it’s a feather to put in their cap for sure. It’s even better knowing how far we’ve come after losing to Greenway and Hibbing in the beginning. Beating them in the regular season at the end to earn that IRC title is something our guys should get to enjoy.”
