INTERNATIONAL FALLS — It was a double sweep for the Rock Ridge cross country team Tuesday at the Hial Pike Cross Country Invite in International Falls.
Both the Wolverines boys and girls team came away with team victories as the boys ran to a first place finish with 25 points while the girls won their side of the meet with 40 points.
The Mesabi East girls finished in second (54 points) and Ely took home fifth (80). Ely was third in the boys’ race (84) while Mesabi East was fourth (105).
Top honors individually went to Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke on the boys’ side and Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton on the girls’ side. Skelton finished atop the girls race with a time of 20:02.8, less than two seconds ahead of Rock Ridge’s Lexi Lamppa (20:04.50). Stocke was the winner on the boys side by more than eight seconds with his time of 16:46.8. Teammate Aaron Nelson was second at 16:55.0.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Kate Nelson finished third overall with a time of 20:36.2 while Ely’s Zoe Devine was fourth (20:51.60). The Wolverines’ Maija Lamppa finished in sixth place (20:59.5) and Mesabi East’s Chloe Green crossed the finish line in eighth (21:29.6).
Rock Ride rounded out the top 10 on the girls’ side with Emma Lamppa finishing in ninth place (21:38.30) while senior Kaati Harsila was just behind her in 10th (21:41.6).
In the boys’ race, MI-B’s Jeffrey Kayfes finished in third place (16:58.2) while Rock Ridge’s Jack Kendall took home sixth (17:37.9). Carter Skelton was the top finisher for Mesabi East in seventh (17:57.7) with Rock Ridge rounding out the top 10 once more with Anthony Hecimovich in ninth (18:11.8) and John Kendall in 10th (18:14.3).
Other finishes include Chisholm’s Destiny Schimtz taking 12th place (21:58.5), Ely’s Phoebe Helms finishing in 13th (22:07.9) and Mesabi East’s Hannah and Hailey Ronning finishing in 14th (22:36.7) and 15th (22:37.1), respectively.
Brynley Heisel came away with an 18th place finish for Rock Ridge (22:59.9), Ely’s Anna Dunn was 20th (23:15.8) while teammate Gracie Pointer was 24th (24:23.9). Mesabi East’s Elizabeth Niemi rounded out the top 25 with a time of 24:29.3).
On the boys’ side, MI-B’s Rylen Niska finished in 12th place with a time of 18:19.5, just ahead of Ely’s Gabriel Pointer in13th (18:19.7). Timberwolves runner Jake Cochran finished in 15th (18:22.4) while Rock Ridge’s Connor Matschiner took home 16th (18:23.3).
Casey Aune and Hudson Pietrini finished in 19th and 20th for Rock Ridge, with Aune crossing first with a time of 18:47.1. Pietrini was not far behind with a time of 18:48.5.
Ely’s Caid Chittum was 21st (19:00.3) while his teammate Ben Cavalier took home 23rd place with a time of 19:03.8. Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich was 26th (19:14.5) while Mesabi East’s Alex Leete was 27th (19:15.6). Chisholm was paced by Sean Conner in 51st place (21:36.2).
