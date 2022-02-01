VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team shook off a rough first period on Monday night against International Falls.
The Wolverines turned it up in the final two periods and skated to a 6-0 win.
“It was a win,” Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said. “We have to stay on task and come out ready to play every night.”
Neither team could score in the first period.
With 3:10 left in the period Rock Ridge forward Isaac Flatley was given a five minute penalty for checking from behind. The Rock Ridge penalty kill kept the Wolverines alive and did not give up a shot on goal.
Ian Kangas in the Rock Ridge net kicked out four shots in the period. The Wolverines fired 11 shots on Broncos netminder Carter McBride.
The Wolverines opened up the scoring at the 7:29 mark of the second period when Ryan Manninen fired the puck that just got under McBrides pads to make it a 1-0 game.
Less than two minutes later Kasey Lamppa picked up a loose puck and fired it past McBride to make it a 2-0 Rock Ridge lead.
Lamppa picked up his second goal of the game at the 14:40 mark when he took a pass from Karson Intihar and fired over McBrides shoulder to make it a 3-0 game.
Kangas kicked out only four shots in the period, while McBride stopped 9.
The Wolverines made it a 4-0 game early in the third period when Nick Troutwine fired one into the upper corner at the 1:46 mark of the period.
Manninen picked up his second goal of the game when he took a Ruedebusch pass and beat McBride to make it a 5-0 game.
Rock Ridge put the game into running time when, on the power play, Troutwine unleashed another Slap Shot that McBride could not stop. The final seven minutes of the game were played in running time.
Kangas kicked out ten shots in the game to grab the shutout. McBride turned away 31.
Rock Ridge is right back in action on Thursday, when they travel up to International Falls.
“We have to stay mentally focused,” Johnson said. “We can play better and know we have to.”
IF 0 0 0 — 0
RR 0 3 3 — 6
First Period — No Scoring
Second Period — 1, RR, Ryan Manninen (Rory Cope-Robinson, Keegan Ruedebusch) 7:29; 2, RR, Kasey Lamppa (Unassisted) 9:19; 3, RR, Lamppa (Karson Intihar) 14:40;
Third Period — 4, RR, Nick Troutwine (Unassisted) 1:46; 5, RR, Manninen (Ruedebusch) 9:02; 6, RR, Troutwine (Branden Tiedeman, Lamppa) 10:23, PP;
Goalie Saves — IF, Carter McBride 11-9-11 — 31; RR, Ian Kangas 4-4-2 — 10;
