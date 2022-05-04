AURORA — The Rock Ridge baseball team hoped to put up a strong performance Tuesday against Mesabi East after taking a hard loss to Esko the day before.
The Wolverines did that and more at the Giants field in Aurora, downing Mesabi East 15-2 to get back in the win column.
“That’s what we were hoping for,” Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “We were hoping our guys would respond and come out with a little bit of an edge and I thought they did. We threw strikes, swung at strikes and played good defense. We had some good reads on the bases. In all aspects, I thought they played exactly how we hoped they would as coaches. This is not a 15-2 game typically. Mesabi East is a good ball club so I feel like we did a lot of things right today.”
For the Giants, it was a disappointing loss as they gave up 15 hits and seven errors to the Wolverines. Mesabi East head coach Chad Sahr tipped his cap to Rock Ridge, but noted his team’s struggles against solid teams.
“We didn’t make the plays. I have to give them credit,” Sahr said. “They had 15 hits and we threw decnet pitching at them. They were hitting it and we didn’t make the plays. When you give up seven extra outs like that, a good hitting team will do that to you. We can 10-run other teams but if you play a good team from our section, you have to step up and play your best baseball. It’s a good section and if you don’t play well against them, it’s going to be a short season.”
Both teams gave the start to one of their better pitches, with Rock Ridge going with Dylan Hedley and Mesabi East throwing Hayden Soular. The two looked solid through the first two innings with each picking up three strikeouts over that span.
Rock Ridge broke the game open in the top of the third with Carter Mavec singling to right field with one out. John Kendall brought him home with a single turned into a double on an error that made it a 1-0 game. Will Bittmann doubled the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single to right.
The Rock Ridge bats kept connecting with Hedley dropping a single to shallow left to put runners on first and second. One out later, Jaden Lang drew a walk to load up the bases. Soular then walked in a run, putting Carter Flannigan on first base, 3-0.
Soular saw his day come to an end with Sahr putting in Dakota Kruse to finish out the third inning. Kruse managed to get the strikeout on his first at-bat, but not after throwing a wild pitch that scored another run, capping off the four-run inning for the Wolverines.
The Giants managed to stay in the game in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs to limit the damage. Cooper Sickel reached first in the lead off spot after beating out the throw on a dropped third strike. One out later, Easton Sahr singled to center to put runners on first and second.
No. 3 hitter Ty Laugen was next up and he came through, blasting a double to left to score one. The second run came shortly after with Kruse recording the RBI on a fielder’s choice, 4-2.
Rock Ridge kept things moving in the top of the fourth with three more runs coming across home plate.
Gavin Dahl reached on a leadoff walk from Kruse before Mavec singled to left. Kendall at the plate, an error from the Giants third baseman allowed the first run of the inning to score. Another throwing error allowed Kendall and Mavec to move to second and third, respectively, before Bittmann scored Mavec on the sacrifice fly.
One later, Griffin Dosan made it a 7-2 game with an RBI single to center field that scored Kendall.
Hedley came back down to earth in the bottom of the fourth, going three up, three down. The Giants threw Easton Sahr starting in the fifth inning, who also faced the minimum to keep the game at 7-2 after four and a half.
Hedley was locked in at this point, facing the minimum in the bottom of the fifth to set up a four-run sixth inning from Rock Ridge.
Bittmann, Hedley, Dosan and Flannigan all rocked RBI hits to tack on four more runs before Sahr put Kruse back on the bump to finish the sixth inning. Rock Ridge then followed that up with four more in the top of the seventh, with Bittmann picking up a two-RBI double to make it 13-2.
Two more runs came in before the inning was over with the Giants unable to add to their total in the home half of the frame, ending the game with a score of 15-2.
With Hedley giving up just the two runs, Lindseth said it was a standout day for the pitcher.
“He set the tone and commanded things well. That one inning where he gave up two he kind of lost his release point a little. He had to sit for a while and it can be tough to come back out and find it again but he worked through it. He had a few innings where he was in and out quickly, maybe 13 pitches in three innings. That’s what we want. Attack the zone and trust your defense behind you.”
Of his own team’s offense, Sahr said his team needs to find a way to improve offensively.
“I felt like we definitely should have hit better off of him. He pitched a good game but we need to do better on offense as well. It wasn’t just our defense that wasn’t working out there today.”
On facing the Giants’ Soular, Lindseth said his team will always welcome facing another squad’s best pitcher.
“He’s their ace from what I can understand and we want to see other team’s aces. I thought he threw well and Kruse did as well there. They have some arms on their squad but our guys really showed up at the plate and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Giants return to the field on Friday when they host Littlefork-Big Falls. They’ll then have their first road game of the season on Saturday at Moose Lake/Willow River.
“We just gotta get back on the field at practice and get back to work,” Sahr said. “We’ve barely practiced on our own field this season so we just have to get a good practice in and get back at it. We can’t have games like this. It’s frustrating.”
Rock Ridge will host Hibbing in Eveleth. On Friday they’ll travel to Chisholm.
“We’ve got a day to work on some things. We only have about four or five practices the rest of the year I think with the amount of games we’re going to be playing. We’ll roll with four more games next week as well. It’s a busy time but I think our pitching depth will help us an get us ready for the playoffs where we’re going to need that depth.”
South Ridge 5,
Ely 2
At Ely, the Ely baseball team did battle with the defending section champions from last season and ended up falling to South Ridge by a score of 5-2.
Panthers pitcher Wyatt Olson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with just two hits while striking out 10 Timberwolves to get the win.
Olson finished with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. Tate Niehaus had a pair of hits and Austin Josephson had an RBI triple.
Drew Marolt took the loss on the mound for Ely, giving up four runs on six hits. Gunnar Hart and Logan Pitched pitched two innings of relief each, scattering three hits total with Loe striking out three.
Chase Sandberg had two hits for Ely, one of which was a double in the sixth. Erron Anderson followed that up with an RBI double to bring Sandberg home.
Christian Pretesky pitched the seventh for South Ridge, striking out two.
Despite the loss, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich was positive on his team’s performance against the No. 4 team in Class A.
“This was a great effort by our guys today,” Ivancich said. “If we can continue to field like we did today we are going to be just fine. We only struck three Panther batters and committed only two errors. No question, they are the best team in our section. They hit and pitch.”
SOFTBALL
Ely 10,
Mesabi East 9
At Ely, a bases-clearing double from Madeline Kallberg in the seventh inning lifted the Ely softball team past Mesabi East in walkoff fashion Tuesday, 10-9.
Down 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh, Kallberg came through for the Timberwolves with the bases loaded, bringing three runners home to steal the win away from Mesabi East.
Kallberg led all hitters for Ely with two hits and four RBIs. Clare Thomas, Kate Coughlin and Rachel Coughlin added a pair of hits.
Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle, giving up nine runs on nine hits while striking out two. Jasmine Heikkila took the loss for Mesabi East, striking out four over seven innings.
Adeline Butzke was 3-4 with two RBIs to lead the Giants. Katlynn James was 2-3 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. McKenzie Pokorny was 2-3 with two runs scored, Kyra Skelton was 1-4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Heikkila was 1-4 with an RBI.
Ely is set to host Deer River today. Mesabi East will host Chisholm, also today.
Esko 13,
Virginia 6
At Esko, the Virginia softball team put six runs on the board over the first two innings, but 13 unanswered from Esko put the Eskomos on top Tuesday, 13-6.
Ayla Lokken got the start in the circle for Virginia and took the loss, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and two walks. Allison Fink pitched the final three and 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.
The Blue Devils committed six errors in the loss.
At the plate, Lokken led the way with three hits. Janie Potts, Kylie Marolt, and Mattelyn Seppi had two hits each.
Virginia will be on their home field today when they play host to Greenway. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Olcott Park.
