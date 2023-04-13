BEMIDJI—The Rock Ridge track and field team went out west again this past weekend, taking part in the Little Amik Indoor Meet at Bemidji State University.
The Wolverine boys came away with a third place finish while the girls finished in 15th place.
The Rock Ridge boys grabbed a number of event wins with Cam Stocke leading the way with a win in the 800 meter run (1:56.83) and the 1600 meter run (4:19.18). Isaac Flatley took home the top place in the shot put, winning the event with a mark of 46 feet, one inch.
The Wolverine boys dominated both of the aforementioned events. In the 800, Jared Delich finished third with a time of 2:06.80 while Connor Matschiner was seventh at 2:13.50. In the 1600, Delich was fourth with a time of 4:42.16 with Jake Bradach taking eighth with a time of 4:49.20.
In the shot put, Flatley’s winning performance was complimented by teammates Noah Mitchell
(44-11.00) and Jonah Aluni (44-10.50) who finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Other top results for Rock Ridge include the 4x200 relay team of Nolin Cope-Robinson, Andrew Wilson, Max Williams and Griffin Krmpotich taking second place with a time of 1:39.99 and Luke Hecimovich taking fourth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.27.
On the girls side, the Rock Ridge quartet of Maija Lamppa, Miia Johnson, Lexi Lamppa and Nora Stark led the Wolverines with a third place finish in the 4x800 meter relay. They finished with a time of 10:45.49.
The 4x200 meter relay team also had a solid day with Kayden Maturi, Allison Fink, Ashley Dahl and Liz Fultz putting down the fourth best time at 1:57.40.
More results from top-placing Wolverines can be found below.
—
Boys
60 meter dash: 6, Andrew Wilson, 7.43.
60 meter hurdles: 4, Luke Hecimovich, 9.27.
200 meter dash: 7, Max Williams, 24.83.
400 meter dash: 7, Connor Matschiner, 55.28.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, 1:56.83; 3, Jared Delich, 2:06.80; 7E, Matschiner, 2:13.50.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, 4:19.18; 4, Delich, 4:42.16; 8, Jake Bradach, 4:49.20.
High jump: 8, M. Williams, 5-08.
Shot put: 1, Isaac Flatley, 46-01.00; 6, Noah Mitchell, 44-11.00; 7, Jonah Aluni, 44-10.50.
Triple jump: 9, Levi Flatley, 36-07.00.
4x200 meter relay: 2, Rock Ridge A (Nolin Cope-Robinson, Wilson, Williams, Griffin Krmpotich), 1:39.99.
4x400 meter relay: 7, Rock Ridge A (Grant Hansen, Casey Aune, Chance Sandnas, Gage Thielbar), 3:57.36.
4x800 meter relay: 9, Rock Ridge A (Hansen, Brady Alaspa, Tyler Wudinich, Aune), 10:00.61.
—
Girls
60 meter hurdles: 11, Maija Rantala, 10.87.
800 meter run: 9, Maija LEamppa, 2:37.07.
1600 meter run: 8, Nora Stark, 5:40.57.
4x200 meter relay: 4, Rock Ridge A (Kayden Maturi, Allison Fink, Ashley Dahl, Liz Fultz), 1:57.40.
4x800 meter relay: 3, Rock Ridge A (M. Lamppa, Miia Johnson, Lexi Lamppa, Stark), 10:45.49.
———
The Hibbing High School boys placed seventh overall with31 points.
Top eight finishers were as follows:
60 hurdles: 2. Dallas Swart, 9.25.
4x800: 3. Justin Walker, Christian Massich, Taite Murden, Silas Langner, 9:32.13; 6. Oliver Stevens, Ethan Aune, Jake Walli, Brady Janezich, 9:40.85.
Shot put: 2. Aiden Shepherd, 45-9.
Pole vault: 3. Austin Valento, 11-0.
Triple jump: 6. Trevor VonBrethorst, 37-2 1/2.
The Chisholm boys placed ninth with 23 points
Chsholm top-eight placers were as follows:
60 hurdles: 3. Shane Zancauske, 9.25.
4x200: 3. Ethan Lauzen, Hayden Roche, Charlie Thompson, Zancausek, 1:40.78.
Long jump 2. Zancausek, 19-01/2; 8. Lauzen, 18-2 3/4.
Triple jump: 7. Thompson, 37-2.
———
The Hibbing girls placed 10th with 23 points.
Top-eight placers were as follows:
400: 4. Tara Hertling, 1:05.75.
800: 2. Emery Maki, 2:21.55.
1600: 7. Mileena Sullivan, 5:40.29.
4x800: 2. Jorie Anderson, Abigail Theien, Hertline, Geli Stenson, 10:39.32; 5. Avery Kukowski, Emma Reini, Hannah Farnsworth, Reese Aune.
Chisholm placed 19th with nine points.
Top-eight placers were as follows:
200: 6. Hailey Johnson, 28.73.
High jump; 5. Tresa Baumgard, 4-10.
