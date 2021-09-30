HIBBING — Aaron Nelson wasn’t sure if he wanted to run cross country, but he’s glad he did.
The Rock Ridge senior has become the No. 1 runner for the Wolverines, and that was on display Thursday when Nelson finished second overall at the Hibbing Rotary Meet held at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Nelson finished behind Noah Foster of Cromwell/Floodwood, but he was the first overall in the team competition as he led Rock Ridge to the team title with 84 points.
Duluth East was second at 96, followed by Esko 127, Cloquet 130, Proctor 138, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 139, Grand Rapids 189, Superior 196, then Hibbing at 267.
The Bluejackets actually won a tiebreaker over Moose Lake-Willow River for that spot.
Rounding out the field were Ely 268, South Ridge 273, Duluth Denfeld 333, Mountain Iron-Buhl 391, Hermantown 446, Mesabi East 458, North Branch 490, Lakeview Christian Academy 530 and Chisholm 592.
Nelson, who ran a time of 16:33.2, said it was hot, but his race still went well.
“I wasn’t expecting to do cross country this year, but I got excited about it toward the end of the summer,” Nelson said. “I didn’t like the heat, but you have to make up your mind that you’re going to do it, then execute it.”
Nelson became Rock Ridge’s No. 1 runner when Cameron Stocke came into the fall with no summer miles. Stocke was hurt over the summer, so he couldn’t get out and run.
“That gave me the opportunity to lead our team,” Nelson said. “I’m certain that he’s going to be able to pick it up at sections and get to state. I know he wants to take it easy, but he’s still going to do well this year.”
“I was able to run throughout the summer, and I tried to stick to higher mileages, so I could get my endurance up. I waited for the season to start, so I could start pushing it.”
Stocke, who is a junior, placed fourth overall, and third in the team competition with a time of 17:06.1.
“I couldn’t run at all,” Stocke said. “I came into this season with no running for like six weeks. It’s been a struggle this year. You don’t catch up. In running, it takes awhile to build up fitness.
“You have to stay patient and hope that it all comes together at the end of the season.”
At least Stocke has someone to push him in practice in Nelson.
“We push each other in practice, so it’s good,” Stocke said. “He’s helped me catch up a lot, but it’s hard to be where I’d like to be. He’s keeping me on track.”
Where would Stocke like to be? At the front of the pack.
“I’ve been disappointed, but I have to stay patient and wait for track season,” Stocke said.
Other Rock Ridge finishers were Jack Kendall 11th; John Kendall 30th, Jared Delich 39th, Anthony Hecimovich 56th and Connor Matschiner 61st.
Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl was 14th overall, but he led the Rangers with a 13th-place finish in the team competition.
Kayfes was coming off a good run in Milaca, where he placed first in his division, but this run didn't go so well for the Mountain Iron-Buhl senior. He ran a time of 17:47.4.
“My expectations were in the low 17s or high 16s,” Kayfes said. “I was coming off a hard week of practice, and it’s a hot day. It didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. I started out a little too hard.
“I tried staying with the people in first place. I wanted them in my eyesight the whole time. I got tired. I had to think of other things rather than being tired. I have to work hard in practice for the next meet.”
Following behind Kayfes were Rylen Niska in 35th, Leighton Helander 107th, Isaiah Goggleye 117th, Jasper Helander 119th, Spencer Sandberg 122nd and Ian Villebrun 129th.
Hibbing was led by Ian Larrabee in 14th place, followed by Lucas Arnhold in 36th, Silas Langner 70th, Jeremiah Wentland 72nd, Finn Eskeli 75th, Taite Murdan 76th and Zach Rusich 83rd.
The Timberwolves were led by Gabriel Pointer in 37th, Jack Cochcran 40th, Daid Chittum 58th, Jace Huntbatch 62nd, Silas Solum 71st, Leo Stalmer 78th and Jon Hakala 80th.
Mesabi East was paced by Alex Leete in 38th Ben Gornik 96th, Tim Green 99th, Carson Slattery 111th and Henrik Murray 114th.
Chisholm was led by Sean Connor in 103rd, followed by Isaac Fleming 116th, Ben Thompson 123rd, Daniel Perpich 124th, Warren Novak 126th, Carson Howard 127th and Hayden Roche 128th.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Daniel Olson in ninth, Connor Thoennes 10th, Ben Plackner 26th, Levi Danielson 45th, Hayden Clow 49th, Bryce Nielsen 51st and Brayden Nielsen 52nd.
