HIBBING — Aubree Skelton and Mileena Sladek have a lot to look up to.
In the case of the Mesabi East freshman, she’s trying to fill the shoes of her older sister Lydia.
For Sladek, a sophomore, she had a mother, Serena, who was a decorated cross country runner for Hibbing.
Both Skelton and Sladek are living up to their billings as they placed fourth and 15th in the team competition at the Hibbing Rotary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Duluth East, as expected, won the team title with 69 points. Proctor was second at 73, followed by the Bluejackets with 130. Cloquet was next at 207, followed by Rock Ridge 214, Moose Lake-Willow River 229, Ekso 270, South Ridge 278 and International Falls 308.
Rounding out the field were Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 311, Superior 318, Grand Rapids 322, Crosby-Ironton 325, Carlton/Wrenshall 336, Mountain Iron-Buhl 343, Hermantown 373, Ely 454, Duluth Denfeld 464 and North Branch 510.
Individually, Skelton, who ran a time of 20:14.8, is keeping up the family tradition.
“Lydia ran last year, and I’m trying to keep up with her,” Skelton said. “I’m kind right with her right now, so I’m where she was last year. It’s going well right now.”
Skelton said the race was a hard one to run, but she persevered through it.
“I did it, and felt good,” Skelton said. “I was thinking positive, I keep going, I tell myself that it’ll be over and the pain is temporary.”
Skelton said it was nice to have Tayler McMeekan of Superior, Lizzy Harnell of Proctor and Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl in front of her. Those three finished first, second and third, respectively.
“They helped me a lot,”’ Skelton said. “I tried to stick with them.”
Sladek, who ran as a seventh- and eighth-grader, but didn’t run as a freshman, is returning to the Bluejackets and has taken over that No. 1 spot for Hibbing coach James Plese.
“My mom got me back out,” Sladek said. “I hear about what my mom did, and that doesn’t bother me. I think I can be as good as she was. I keep pushing myself, and telling myself that I can do it.
“I don’t give myself a chance to say, ‘No.’”
Sladek was happy with how her race went. She finished with a time of 21:12.
“It was hot, so it was kind of hard,” Sladek said. “I pushed through it because I wanted to win this in Hibbing. When it’s warm it’s difficult. I feel like I’m going to die, but the people cheering for me pushed me to the finish line.
“It helps me to get moving. I felt like I could have done better at the end.”
Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl placed third overall with a time of 20:09.6.
Her twin sister, Liz, was sixth in 20:19.8. They usually run together, but this time, Kate pulled ahead.
“She had some issues a few weeks ago where she had to stop running, but she’s back now,” Kate said. “When I know she’s right there, or behind me, I don’t go so fast. She pushes me.
“In this race, I was trying to stick with the group in front of me. It keeps me going because I tend to slow down in the second and third miles. I start out fast, then get tired. It’s nice to have people pushing me during the race.”
For Hibbing, Abigail Theien was 20th, Avery Kukowski 24th, Gianna Figueroa 34th, Reese Aune 37th, Jocelyn Strukel 40th and Emma Reini 44th.
For Rock Ridge, Lexi Lamppa was seventh, Maija Lamppa 35th, Kaari Harsila 47th, Emma Lamppa 50th, Katelyn Torrell 75th, Brynley Heisel 79th and Amanda Johnson 97th.
For Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Lola Champlin was 26th, Emma Williams 32nd, Kaitlin Olson 57th, Karly Mann 94th, Brooke Petrich 102nd and Avalynn Westphal 106th.
Following behind the Nelson sisters for the Rangers were Brooke Niska 101st, Aalyah Webb 114th and Ava Butler 119th.
Placing behind Skelton were Chloe Green 39th, Hannah Ronning 76th, Lilly Lyons 112th, Elizabeth Niemi 116th and Sophie Slattery 117th.
For Ely, Phoebe Helms was 36th, Anna Dunn 58th, Sydney Durkins 109th, Kiarstin Eaton 125th and Juliet Stouffer 126th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.