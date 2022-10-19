DULUTH — The Rock Ridge and Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving teams posted the top two team scores at the annual North vs. South Invite to lead the North team past the South, 1538-1243.

Rock Ridge had the top score among all six teams with 647 points. Mesabi East was second with 565. Two Harbors/Silver Bay added 326 points to the North’s score with a fifth place finish.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments