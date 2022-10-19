DULUTH — The Rock Ridge and Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving teams posted the top two team scores at the annual North vs. South Invite to lead the North team past the South, 1538-1243.
Rock Ridge had the top score among all six teams with 647 points. Mesabi East was second with 565. Two Harbors/Silver Bay added 326 points to the North’s score with a fifth place finish.
For the south, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton was third (488), Proctor/Hermantown fourth (486) and Duluth Denfeld sixth (269).
Rock Ridge had one event win in the meet with Anna Heinonen taking home the 100 breaststroke crown. Heinonen won the race with a time of 1:18.71.
The Wolverines added several top three finishes including Hailey Pechonick in the 100 butterfly (2nd, 1:08.24), Maggie Gripp in the 100 backstroke (2nd, 1:11.93), Mia Stark in the 50 freestyle (3rd, 27.39) and Maggie Koskela in the 100 backstroke (3rd, 1:14.16).
Rock Ridge was also runner-up in two relays with Gripp, Heinonen, Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich taking second in the 200 medley relay (2:07.58) and Heinonen, Stark, Vukmanich and Ellie Bjorge finishing second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.13).
Mesabi East saw wins from two relay teams with Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Kerbie Olmstead taking first in the medley relay (2:05.60) and Kiera Saumer, Olmstead, Mae Layman and Adriana Sheets winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.20).
The Giants got runner-up finishes from Sheets in the 200 freestyle (2:09.75) and the 100 freestyle (58.46) and third place finishes from Gaby Saice in diving (181.90).
North vs. South Invite
North 1538, South 1243
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 647; 2, Mesabi East, 56;5 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 488; 4, Proctor/Hermantown, 486; 5, Two Harbors/Silver Bay, 326; 6, Duluth Denfeld 269.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:05.60; 2, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:07.58; 3, Proctor/Hermantown A, 2:08.25; 4, Rock Ridge B (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks), 2:12.71; 5, Duluth Denfeld A, 2:16.00.
200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:06.13; 2, Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:09.75; 3, Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.04; 4, Mae Layman, ME, 2:15.24; 5, Emma Peterson, CEC, 2:15.54.
200 individual medley: 1, Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:26.47; 2, Julia Petrson, CEC, 2:37.06; 3, Rlee Demers, CEC, 2:38.79; 4, Cullen-Line, ME, 2:39.38; 5, Fossell, ME, 2:41.72.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.35; 2, Livia Dugas, THSB, 27.08; 3, Mia Stark, RR, 27.39; 4, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 27.60; 5, K. Skelton, ME, 27.66.
1 meter diving: 1, Emily Blazevic, DD, 208.80; 2, Claire Roufs, DD, 189.60; 3, Gaby Saice, ME, 181.90; 4, Liv Christner, DD, 177.10; 5, Casey Underdale, THSB, 176.00.
100 butterfly: 1, Gunderson, PH, 1:06.25; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.24; 3, Layman, ME, 1:09.83; 4, Mackenzie Simula, CEC, 1:12.25; 5, Demers, CEC, 1:15.10.
100 freestyle: 1, Sandman, CEC, 58.25; 2, Sheets, ME, 58.46; 3, Niksich, PH, 58.83; 4, Bartovich, RR, 59.22; 5, Stark, RR 59.98.
500 freestyle: 1, Dugas, THSB, 5:53.65; 2, Summer Kienzle, PH, 6:05.38; 3, E. Peterson, CEC, 6:06.76; 4, Dani Logan, RR, 6:07.87; 5, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:10.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Kiera Saumer, Olmstead, Layman, Sheets), 1:50.20; 2, Rock Ridge A (Heinonen, Stark, Vukmanich, Bjorge), 1:51.13; 3, Two Harbors/Silver Bay A, 1:53.48; 4, Rock Ridge B (Amelia Kober, Parks, Tayler Harju, Elise Hoard), 1:55.91; 5, Proctor/Hermantown A, 1:56.95.
100 backstroke: 1, Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.66; 2, Gripp, RR, 1:11.93; 3, Koskela, RR, 1:14.16; 4, Samantha Stevens, PH, 1:14.63; 5, Saumer, ME, 1:15.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Heinonen, RR, 1:18.71; 2, Jaana Harju, PH, 1:20.64; 3, Marley Bugbee, DD, 1:22.96; 4, Amelia Warden, CEC, 1:23.22; 5, Julia Peterson, CEC, 1:23.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Proctor/Hermantown A, 4:04.32; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 4:04.36; 3, Mesabi East A (Layman, Butzke, K. Skelton, Sheets), 4:07.85; 4, Rock Ridge B (Parks, Heinoenn, Bjorge, Vukmanich), 4:10.87; 5, Rock Ridge A (Kober, Bartovich, Hoard, Logan), 4:11.73.
Northeast Range/Ely 50, International Falls 44
BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swimming team picked up their first win over International Falls in 15 years, downing the Broncos 50-44 on Tuesday.
The Nighthawks got wins from Morgan McClelland in the 200 freestyle (2:19.44) and the 500 freestyle (6:21.85), Lily Tedrick in the 100 butterfly (1:10.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.04) and Kelly Thompson in the 100 backstroke (1:16.11).
Northeast Range/Ely also grabbed two relay wins with Thompson, Tedrick, Anna Larson and McClelland winning the 200 medley relay (2:07.44) as well as the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.78).
Northeast Range/Ely 50, International Falls 44
200 medley relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:07.44; 2, International FAlls A, 2:13.75; 3, International Falls B, 2:20.30.
200 freestyle: 1, McClelland, NRE, 2:19.44; 2, Via DeBeltz, NRE, 2:24.09; 3, Brooklyn Dowty, IF, 2:28.82.
200 individual medley: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 2:40.26; 2, Sylvia Valenzuela, IF, 2:49.90; 3, Tuuli Koivisto, NRe, 2:51.56.
50 freestyle: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.66; 2, Thompson, NRe, 29.64; 3, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 29.99.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:10.57; 2, Bilben, IF, 1:16.51; 3, Valenzuela, IF, 1:20.15.
100 freestyle: 1, Mary Versteeg, IF, 1:03.64; 2, Esther Anderson, NRE, 1:07.78; 3, Emilia Swenson, NRE, 1:09.70.
500 freestyle: 1, McClelland, NRE, 6:21.85; 2, Ford, IF, 6:36.43; 3, Lila Wood, IF, 6:59.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:52.27; 2, International Falls A, 1:58.78; 3, International Falls B, 2:05.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Thompson, NRE, 1:16.11; 2, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:18.84; 3, Kiera DeBarnadeaux, IF, 1:21.37.
100 breaststroke: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:17.04; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:24.09; 3, DeBeltz, NRE, 1:24.91.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:16.54; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Larson, Koivisto, Anderson, Cedar Ohlahuser), 4:25.74; 3, International Falls B, 4:52.46.
