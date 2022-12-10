VIRGINIA—Change is coming to the Rock Ridge wrestling program.
The Wolverines have begun the move into their new wrestling room located at the Rock Ridge administration building just across the way from the ongoing high school build. While the new space isn’t complete, it’s something the Wolverines can call their own for the first time ever.
“The kids came here and saw it for the first time and they were surprised by how nice it looks and how nice it’ll be,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “It’s a 100-by-50 room, that’s 5,000 square feet. We have our own locker rooms, equipment rooms and coaches room and it’s just something we’ve never had before when we had to share space in Virginia. The kids are excited about it. It’s their room.
“The school board and [superintendent] Noel [Schmidt] have been great to work with. We know there’s some sacrifices to be made in this transition period but we have our own space; finally a place to call home. It’s like we were renting before and now we own it.”
As a team, the Wolverines will have to contend with the loss of five seniors. While they only have two seniors of their own this year, every returning wrestler comes in with varsity experience, something Benz says isn’t very common.
“The kids that were right behind those seniors were actually pushing them every day. They made the seniors better and the seniors made them better. We’re a bit younger but you can see right from the first tournament that we’re bringing in some guys that know what they’re doing.”
One of those seniors is Nolan Campbell, who returns after a year away from the sport. Benz knows Campbell has work to do in order to make up for lost time, but the positive signs are there.
“He missed a whole year. Will he ever get caught up to where he should be? Probably not, but looking at the goals he set for himself, he can reach most of them. He’s also great with the younger kids and can teach them. We’re happy to have him back and now he can say he finished it right.”
Two important juniors on the team are Damian Tapio and Colton Gallus, both of which just transitioned from football to wrestling after winning a state championship with Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“They’ve both come a long way. Damian is a workhorse. There’s a lot you can do as a junior with all the time he’s put in. Colton has that Bigfork blood in him. He works hard and wants to be good. He gets hard on himself but we tell him all the time that he has to move on if he wants to get better.”
Two other juniors include Ian Luecken and Tristan Peterson. Luecken is in just his second year but Benz says he’s made impressive strides from year one.
“He had no clue about wrestling last year and then came in and places at the region tournament as a sophomore. You can start all the way at the bottom and finish pretty high up if you put the work in and Ian is an example of that.”
Benz says Peterson will look to find a place on the roster and is one of the more technically sound grapplers on the team.
“He did very well last year. We’ve had him for a while now and he’s a technique wizard. Everything he does is by the book. Every move. It works for him.”
A solid crop of junior high wrestlers will be factors for the Wolverines including eighth graders Gage Benz and Grayson Bennett. Seventh graders Hunter Burnett, Will Strawser and Asher Fox will also look to fill some of the lighter weights.
A new addition this year is the inclusion of sanctioned girls wrestling with their own weight classes and section and state tournaments. The Wolverines will have three girls on their roster this year in sophomore Suki Comes Flying, freshman Miley Young and seventh grader Maddilyn Alaspa. Benz says the growth and interest in girls wrestling has been exponential over the past few years.
“The state high school league had their first girls state tournament last year. There’s not as many weight classes as boys and the sections are more spread out since there’s not as many numbers yet but it’s growing and you already see it. Many teams have girls and you see it at the collegiate level as well. It’s getting national attention.
“It’s exciting. We think it’ll continue to grow and more will be encouraged to join in high school with the high school league recognizing it now. They had their first matches in Park Rapids this week and it was exciting all around.”
While Benz believes this year’s team might not match up quite as well as last year’s, there will be a number of spots where they’ll be tougher to beat compared to previous years.
“We’ll be close to what we were last year but maybe not as strong. We’ll be tougher at certain spots than we were before. Coming in with all of these guys having varsity experience besides the seventh graders, that’s huge.”
Looking at what’s in store for home meets, the Wolverines will only have two this year but Benz said the plan is to host plenty once the new high school is opened with the program looking to potentially host tournaments as well down the line.
“With all the stuff going on, we knew hosting a lot of meets this year would be tough. But next year we’d love to host and even have tournaments down the line. We’re thinking big tournaments and bringing a lot of people into our towns. It could be huge. We figured with all this new space we’ll be getting, the time to start doing this stuff is now. We’re excited for what the future could bring.”
