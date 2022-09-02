EVELETH — Stepping on to their home court for the first time this season, Rock Ridge head coach Amy Kvaternik wanted to see if her squad could overcome their own nerves against Duluth Denfeld.
The Wolverines did just that, and in front of a massive home crowd decked out in pink, took their home opener 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) over the Hunters to move to 2-0 on the season.
Seeing a packed gym full of Rock Ridge faithful, Kvaternik said the support from the community made a difference to her players on the court.
“It was wonderful to see all of that support,” Kvaternik said after the game. “They were all very nervous for their first home game. Playing in front of your friends and family can bring out the nerves but they came out right at the start and were playing hard right away and the crowd certainly helped with that.”
Rock Ridge gave up the opening point of each set to Denfeld, but it wasn’t long before they found a groove and pushed themselves out front. Tied 1-1, a kill from Ashley Dahl gave the Wolverines their first lead of the night. A little later up 4-3, a block from Anna Westby got the bench and the crowd fired up.
The Wolverines kept things moving with Westby flipping oen over the net for another point before Daisy Andrews served up an ace. Two straight Hunter errors made it a 9-3 game in favor of the home team.
Rock Ridge maintained a healthy lead throughout the first, never letting Denfeld get within five points. An ace from Aubrey Cherrington made it 17-10 while later a kill from Andrews and an ace from Dahl made it 21-11.
Denfeld did themselves no favors late in the set with multiple errors aiding Rock Ride in closing things out, 25-13.
Falling down 1-0 again in the second, Rock Ridge took a lead they wouldn’t give up in the second set when Kylie Marolt put down a kill before Cherrington served up another ace to make it a 2-1 game.
The Wolverines continued to extend their lead with Kendra Rosati and Westby putting down Kills to make it 7-3. Denfeld rallied for four straight points including a block from Lola Garcia and two errors from Rock Ridge that forced Kvaternik to take her first time out of the game.
Both sides remained locked in but tied 11-11, the Wolverines pulled out in front to close out the set. They scored 14 of the last 19 points to take the second 25-16
Strong through two sets, Kvaternik said she was hoping to see some consistency from her team in the early goings and that’s exactly what the Wolverines showed her.
“We wanted to get a rhythm going just with getting used to playing together. We’re a new combined team and a lot of these girls haven’t played together for years like other schools have. I thought they were doing a really good job out there hustling and not letting many balls drop. You can tell they’ve bonded as a team.”
The final set was the toughest test yet for the Wolverines as Denfeld toned down the errors and began capitalizing on their offensive opportunities. An Anna Pozniak ace helped the hunters get out to a 3-0 lead before Rock Ridge tied it up on a short run that was capped off with a Dahl kill.
Kills from Rosati and Cherrington put the home team up 6-4, but the Hunters rallied for five straight and forced a few errors out of the Wolverines in the process, 9-6.
Rock Ridge battled back for a three-point run with Westby winning a tip battle at the net to knot things up at nine. The Hunters, however, stayed in control and took five of the next seven points to lead 14-11, forcing another Rock Ridge timeout.
The Wolverines looked rejuvenated out of the break as they went on their best run of the night, taking seven of the next eight points to go back out in front 18-15. During the stretch, Macy Westby served up an ace while Dahl added another kill.
It was a team effort that pushed the Wolverines to the finish line, with Andrews, Dahl, both Westbys all finding kills before Rosati finished the Hunters off with one final point for the 25-19 victory.
Seeing the third set stay close for so long, Kvaternik said after the game that she was somewhat interested in seeing how her team could respond when the Hunters made their final push
“I actually was kind of glad that it got tight there for a while because I just wanted to see how they’d handle it. I wanted to see if they’d just roll over but they rallied and came back. That’s what I wanted to see and they did that. There were a couple of times they went on a little run but then we would go on one of our own. I was really proud of how they came back and held it together.”
Rock Ridge will continue their season on Tuesday when they host Esko. Despite the holiday weekend in front of them, Kvaternik said her team still wanted to make time for practice before their next game.
“It’s a little tough being that it’s Labor Day weekend. We weren’t going to practice but the girls volunteered to come in this weekend. They want to get in that gym time and scrimmage a bit. It’s a good thing to see.”
Tuesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
International Falls 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
At Mountain Iron, the International Falls Broncos spoiled the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers volleyball home debut Thursday, beating the Rangers 3-0.
The Broncos won the first set, which was a back-and-forth affair, with a late run, pulling away for a 25-22 win.
The Rangers took an early lead in set two, but the Broncos again rallied late to pull out the 25-21 victory.
Set three was all International Falls, as the Broncos pulled out to a quick 8-3 lead and never looked back, taking the set 25-13.
The Rangers were led by Juniors Desi Milton who had seven digs, one kill, and one ace, and Zoe Bialczak, who also had seven digs, and two aces. Senior Samantha Hoff had three kills and two blocks while Junior Gabby Lira three blocks, one kill, two digs and an ace.
The Rangers (0-2) travel to Floodwood on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Rock Ridge 6
Aitkin 1
AITKIN — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team made a quick trip down to Aitkin on Thursday and came away with a 6-1 win over the Gobblers.
The Wolverines swept all three doubles matches and took three of four in singles to get the win.
At first singles, Rock Ridge suffered their only loss of the day with Aitkin’s Breanna Hines downing Ayla Troutwine in straight sets 7-6(7), 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Alex Flannigan split the first two with Macy Paulbeck, 6-4, 6-7(6), but recovered in the third to get the win 6-2.
At the No. 3 spot, Emmi Peterson dropped her opening set to the Gobblers’ Madie Lehrer 7-5 but didn’t look back as she took the next two 6-3, 6-2 to grab the win. Fourth singles also went to three sets with Matti Seppi dropping her opening set 6-4 to Aitkin’s Sam Much. The second and third were all Seppi, however, as she came back to win it 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles, Rock Ridge flexed their might with three straight-sets wins. Mylee Young and Hanna Beldo held things down at the top spot, downing Kayla Bill and Kennedy Jorgensen 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Ava Dahl andHailey Johnson defeated Grace Hanson and Charlee Gene, 6-1, 6-4. Finally at third doubles, Gabby Sandnas and Addison Youngren easily dispatched Aitkin’s Vera Eisenbraun and Addie Steffans, 6-2, 6-2.
Rock Ridge returns to the court on Wednesday when they travel to Cloquet.
