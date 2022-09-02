EVELETH — Stepping on to their home court for the first time this season, Rock Ridge head coach Amy Kvaternik wanted to see if her squad could overcome their own nerves against Duluth Denfeld.

The Wolverines did just that, and in front of a massive home crowd decked out in pink, took their home opener 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) over the Hunters to move to 2-0 on the season.

