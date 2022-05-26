DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys tennis team continued their stellar season on Thursday, sending two singles players and one doubles team to the Class A Individual State Tournament.
Jared Delich captured the 7A singles title for the second year in a row, defeating fellow Wolverine Gavin Benz in the final 6-0, 6-0.
Earlier in the day, Delich defeated Hermantown’s Chase Sams 6-2, 6-1. Benz won his semifinal match over Cloquet’s Ethan Lavan 6-0, 6-1.
With the top two finishers making it to state, both Delich and Benz will represent Rock Ridge at the individual state tournament next week.
Wolverines head coach Jace Friedlieb said having his two top players face off in the finals was a treat to see.
“It’s not something you see often when the final is a match between two teammates,” Friedlieb said. “Even if the result wasn’t close, they were both smiling and having a good time out there. They’ve played each other at practice every day this year and for them to get the chance to do it again at sections was really special.”
In doubles, Rock Ridge tandem Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert faced off with Hibbing’s Cooper Hendrickson and Drew Anderson in the championship match. Bradach and Buggert took the first set 6-3 but the ‘Jackets pair knotted things up, taking the second 6-1.
The final set tilted in favor of Hibbing with Hendrickson and Anderson getting the win, 6-2.
Both pairs will advance to the state tournament. Bradach and Buggert won their semifinal match over Hermantown’s Max Plante and Aaron Evjen 7-5, 6-2.
“Owen and Jake came in as the 5 seed and it really felt like they were underdogs,” Friedlieb said. “So for them to get to that final and put together a really great match was awesome to see. Credit to the Hibbing team. I think all of their matches went three sets so they were fighting hard for it as well.”
Seeing two of his seniors in Benz and Buggert earn spots at the individual tourney, Friedlieb said it was a sign that their hard work had paid off.
“Gavin’s been so consistent for us at No. 2 and I think it’s fitting he gets a chance to make it to state with how hard he’s worked.
For Owen, he’s the guy that put in this time in the winter to get better. He earned his spot to make the lineup, be our fourth singles player and then team up with Jake to make a push for individuals.”
In the other semifinal, Hendrickson and Anderson defeated the second Rock Ridge pair Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
In the third place match, Ruedebusch and Lamppa fell to Plante and Evjen 6-4, 6-2.
On his other doubles pairing, Friedlieb says it wasn’t their best day of tennis but they still fought hard in both of their matches.
“They could stand tall after both of their matches and shake hands with the other team and not be disappointed in themselves. We also say you need to win with grace but also lose with grace and I think they did that today.”
With all of his players active on the final day of the tournament, Friedlieb says Rock Ridge tennis is still looking strong in year two.
“Seeing everyone warmup to start the day and having half the guys on the court be players from Rock Ridge was a proud feeling. Doing this in year 2, I think the rest of this season and the future look very exciting.”
The individual state tournament will begin June 9 in Minneapolis after the conclusion of the team state tournament.
