FARIBAULT — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team got their first taste of action on the links this past weekend, playing in the Harry O’Connor Invite at the Legacy Golf Course in Faribault.

In a field of 11 teams coming from all three classes, the Wolverines came away with a sixth place finish, carding a team total of 367. Class AAA Eagan won the meet with a 331.

Rock Ridge was joined by two other Section 7AA teams with Hermantown taking third (350) and Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin taking fifth (366).

Senior Rollie Seppala placed highest for Rock Ridge in the meet, taking 16th overall with an 88. Carter Orent finished in 23rd and fired a 91.

Ian Mikulich finished one stroke behind Orent and tied for 25. Eli Devich rounded out Rock Ridge’s scoring top four, tying for 36th place with a 96.

Scoring outside the top four four the Wolverines included Brennan Peterson tied for 41st (98) and Mason Collie tied for 39th (101).

Weather permitting, Rock Ridge is set to host the Northern Invite beginning May 6 at The Quarry.

