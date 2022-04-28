featured Wolverines get first taste of action BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARIBAULT — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team got their first taste of action on the links this past weekend, playing in the Harry O’Connor Invite at the Legacy Golf Course in Faribault.In a field of 11 teams coming from all three classes, the Wolverines came away with a sixth place finish, carding a team total of 367. Class AAA Eagan won the meet with a 331.Rock Ridge was joined by two other Section 7AA teams with Hermantown taking third (350) and Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin taking fifth (366).Senior Rollie Seppala placed highest for Rock Ridge in the meet, taking 16th overall with an 88. Carter Orent finished in 23rd and fired a 91.Ian Mikulich finished one stroke behind Orent and tied for 25. Eli Devich rounded out Rock Ridge’s scoring top four, tying for 36th place with a 96.Scoring outside the top four four the Wolverines included Brennan Peterson tied for 41st (98) and Mason Collie tied for 39th (101).Weather permitting, Rock Ridge is set to host the Northern Invite beginning May 6 at The Quarry. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Rock Ridge Golf Rock Ridge Boys Golf Harry O'conner Invite Legacy Golf Course High School Golf Wolverine Ridge Team Meet Sport Golf Rock Carter Orent Four Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Victim and officers identified in officer-involved shooting in Chisholm Louise Anne Coombe Robert ‘Bob’ Oberstar Patricia Lynn Trout Michael Anthony Monacelli Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
