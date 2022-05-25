INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ golf teams took home first place finishes on Wednesday, leading the pack at The River at International Falls.
The Wolverine boys won their meet with a team score 325, beating out Hibbing’s first team (362), International Falls (391) and Hibbing’s second team (426). Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was also in attendance but was one golfer shy of recording a team score.
On the girls side, the Wolverines fired a 402 to win the three team meet with the ‘Jackets and Titans by 85 strokes. Hibbing was second at 487 while GNK was third with 506. Mesabi East also competed in the girls meet, but did not record a team score as they competed with just three golfers.
Taking home individual medalist honors for the boys was Rock Ridge’s Eli Devich, who fired an 18-hole 74 to win by eight strokes over teammate Rollie Seppala and Titans golfer Caiden Carpenter (82). Carter Orent and Kyle Beaudette tied for fourth for the Wolverines, firing identical 84s.
Nick Horvath led the ‘Jackets first team with an 87 to tie for seventh. Michael Andrican was ninth with an 89, Dylan Horvath tied for 12th with a 91 and Sam Gabardi finished 16th with a 96.
Hibbing’s second team was led by Drew Bussey in 10th place (89). Dawson Peterson finished 20th (103), Kyan Sparks was 27th (116) and Owen Trullinger was 28th (118).
Jack Klamm finished tied for 18th for GNK (99) while Preston Troumbly tied for 22nd (111).
For the girls, the Broncos’ Kelby Anderson picked up medalist honors once again, firing an 81 to win the meet over Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty (88).
Rock Ridge was led by Hailey Tarr in fourth place with a 93. Mylee Young took sixth after firing a 100. Azalea Ray was in seventh with a 102 and Emma Berg rounded out the Wolverines scoring top four with a 107.
Blayke Swanger led Hibbing with a 118, followed by identical 119s in a tie for 11th between Kate Toewe and Heidi Rasch. The ‘Jackets scoring top four was finished off by Ava Bougalis in 17th palace (131).
Olivia Klamm led GNK with a 13th place finish (122), Allayna Maki was 14th (127), Klara Finke 15th (128) and Naesa King 16th (129).
Other Mesabi East golfers include Gianna Lay in fifth place (98) and Allie Lamppa in ninth place (110).
