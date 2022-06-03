SUPERIOR — The Rock Ridge baseball team saw their inaugural season come to an end late Thursday, falling 10-7 in an elimination game to Proctor.
The loss was their second on the day in the double elimination tournament as they fell to top-seeded Esko 12-6 hours earlier.
Against the Rails, the two teams battled in a back and forth contest fitting for a game with two seasons on the line. Proctor put up two runs in the top of the first while the Wolverines got one back immediately after.
The Wolverines rallied to take the lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Griffin Dosan and Will Bittmann spurred the offense, both etching RBIs.
The Rails bounced back with two more in the top of the fourth, but Rock Ridge responded again with two more in the bottom of the fourth to go up 6-4. Proctor put up one final push that Rock Ridge couldn’t bounce back from, rallying for five runs in the fifth to go up 9-6. Both teams pushed one more across in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough for Rock Ridge as their first season came to a close in the top six of the 7AA tournament.
Bittmann took the loss on the mound for Rock Ridge, giving up nine runs on 10 hits and a walk over four and 1/3 innings of work. Dylan Hedley pitched the final two and 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk. He struck out two.
At the plate, Carter Flannigan was 3-3 with an RBI. Dosan finished 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hedley was 2-4 with a run scored. John Kendall, Carter Mavec, Tate Uhan and Gavin Dahl all picked up hits as well.
Commending their team for battling throughout, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Brian Skadsem and Jamie Lindseth said the Wolverines did everything they could but couldn’t fend off the final push from the Rails.
“Bittmann threw pretty well for us,” Lindseth said, “He kept us in it in a back and forth game but they had one inning where they jumped on us a bit and we couldn’t respond.
Hedley comes in with a couple runners on and 56 pitches left to throw and he threw all 56. He finished the game at 115 on the day. When I went to take Bittmann out, Hedley said he wanted the ball and all the kids wanted him to have the ball. The group came together on that and what more can you ask for.”
“Proctor played a really nice game and had plenty of timely hitting with two outs,” Skadsem said. “Their kid pitched a really nice game and we just couldn’t get the same opportunities late with the bats like they could. You hate to see the season come to an end but looking back on the whole thing, it was very positive and a great start for the team. I look forward to the future of Rock Ridge baseball.”
On the program itself, Lindseth agreed it was a very solid start.
“These kids had challenges this year. It’s two bitter rivals coming together but you wouldn’t know that looking at what they did on the field and what they created this year. When it was all over, it was one of the more emotional days I’ve ever had. The camaraderie took over and all the inner competition went away. I’m glad I was along for the ride.”
Both coaches gave praise to the team’s five seniors: Will Bittmann, Carter Flannigan, Sam Carlson, Dylan Bartlett and Gavin Dahl.
“I was very fortunate to get to know these kids,” Skadsem said. Whether it was the Virginia kids I already knew or the Eveleth-Gilbert kids I met before during the basketball season. It was a treat to see how they all came together to put together a strong season and start the program off well.”
“They really set the tone for Rock Ridge baseball,” Lindseth added. “They were great teammates to each other whether they were in the game together or supporting each other on the bench. You couldn’t ask for better role models or student-athletes. They’re going to go far, there’s no doubt about that.”
Rock Ridge will continue to exist throughout summer baseball as well, with the two summer programs combining and forming Senior American Legion and VFW teams. Closing the book on the spring season, Lindseth said it was a spectacular undertaking from all facets of the program.
“We had talented kids that had a fun season. We could appreciate the highs and deal with the lows because the highs always outweigh the lows. I give credit to the kids, the coaches, the parents and the fans for everything this year. The fan support was tremendous. The boosters were phenomenal in making sure things ran smoothly. The supporting cast around this program is what anyone could dream of. The people are truly amazing.”
Esko 12,
Rock Ridge 6
In the Wolverines first game of the day, the top-seeded Esko Eskomos knocked the Wolverines to the loser’s bracket with a 12-6 decision.
Dylan Hedley got the start, giving up six runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks. HE struck out one. John Kendall pitched the final four and 2/3, giving up six runs on 11 hits and a walk. He struck out two.
At the plate, the Wolverines were hot early, scoring three in the first and one in the second before the Eskomos caught fire and outscored them 11-2 the rest of the way.
Griffin Dosan and HEdley both etched home runs for Rock Ridge, with Hedley adding two RBIs and two runs scored. Dosan was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Carter Mavec was 2-3 with a run scored. Kendall, Jaden Lang and Tate Uhan all had hits as well.
“We started off exactly as we hoped we would,” Lindseth said. “We jumped out with a hit, Hedley hit a homer, Dosan hit a homer. We wanted to keep that throttle on and then our next three batters struck out and that kind of set the tone. Esko started chipping back.”
Despite lasting just one and 1/3 innings, Lindseth commended Hedley on the mound and the adversity he faced in his start.
“He did exactly what I’ve asked him to do all year. He showed a lot of heart out there and he bought into everything we were doing as a team. The strike zone was really tough for him but that kid was throwing his butt off. He and the rest of the kids really battled through some adversity. We tried to control the things we could control but give credit to Esko. They played hard and so did we.”
