Wolverines’ first pitch set for 2022 season

VIRGINIA — On Monday, the Rock Ridge school board approved a co-op agreement between the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert baseball teams, with the newly formed Wolverines squad set to begin play in the upcoming 2022 season.
With both the Blue Devils and Golden Bears losing a large number of players to graduation, talks of combining into one team a year ahead of schedule were reignited following the summer American Legion season.
Head coaches Brian Skadsem and Jamie Lindseth are expected to be co-head coaches for the Wolverines in their first season. On talks of merging, both agreed it was the best course of action, but reiterated that it was not an easy decision to make.
“Numbers on the E-G side looked to be quite low for next year,” Skadsem said Tuesday afternoon. “And while [Virginia’s] numbers were respectable, we were concerned about the lack of depth at certain positions. Our hope is to be competitive in a 20-game schedule and we felt like this was the best course of action for the majority of everyone involved. In the end, it wasn’t an easy decision to make.”
“This is something that affects everyone whether its parents, coaches or the athletes,” Lindseth said. “It’s always hard to look ahead and figure out exact numbers but we did our best to get an accurate count. There was a lot to talk about and it wasn’t a decision we were going to take lightly. It’ll be a change for the kids but talking with some of the kids from sports that have already combined, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.
With the opening of Rock Ridge High School set for the fall of 2023, the two teams would have become one regardless of numbers beginning with the spring 2023 season.
For that reason, the coaches said it was important to look ahead at what could benefit Rock Ridge the most.
“Based on the needs of our programs, we knew the combination would always be possible,” Skadsem said. “Graduating nine seniors this year from Virginia, it was important to look at how competitive we thought we would be next year staying separate. At this point, the consideration should be what benefits the Rock Ridge program.
“There’s going to be some players and parents in favor of this and probably a few that aren’t in favor. Making this decision now instead of a week before the season starts should give the players plenty of opportunities to improve themselves in the offseason and put themselves in a good spot to battle for a position in our lineup, whether it's hitting, pitching or other defensive spots.”
A concern from both sides was the ability for players to progress at the right pace, moving from the junior high teams to junior varsity and, eventually, varsity.
“Going from junior high to JV is a big step,” Lindseth said. “No matter what sport you play, the gap between the levels gets bigger each step. Kids should have time to adjust at that level and succeed at that level as opposed to being forced to play up because of numbers.
“Smaller programs see this all the time where kids as low as eighth grade are expected to contribute on varsity. Outside of some very special kids, that’s not the route we want our young kids to be taking so they deserve a chance to grow at the right level.”
Both schools still have readily available baseball fields, while construction on new fields on the Rock Ridge campus are underway. While there’s no official word on where the Wolverines will play in 2022, Skadsem believes there is a chance the team will be able to play on one of the new fields.
“A new field would be ideal. Talking with some people, the main concern is not just finishing a field but making sure that the entire area is finished so that heavy equipment can be moved out of the way. One scenario is finishing the one field furthest to the north on the campus, allowing the equipment to be out of the way while giving players, parents and everyone else a place to use for the upcoming season.”
When it comes to the timing of the decision, Lindseth says making the move to combine now was preferred over waiting until closer to the beginning of the season.
“You hate to spend time on something that might never happen,” Lindseth said. “If we waited until a week before the season started to find out if we’d have enough kids, we’d have lost all that time we could’ve used to work through all the details like uniforms and fields.
“Just looking at the combined football team, they knew in advance they were playing together so all of those details were behind them. If this was going to happen, I’m glad it’s happening now and not in March.”
o
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a naming rights agreement between Rock Ridge and Allison Kreibich and her State Farm Insurance agency. The six-year, $54,000 agreement is for the purchase and installation of the varsity baseball scoreboard, along with naming rights, and will see Kreibich donating $4,500 a year with an equal match from State Farm each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.