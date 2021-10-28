CLOQUET — The Rock Ridge High School cross country teams had an exceptional day at the Section 7AA Meet Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
Not only did the Wolverines get two state qualifiers in the girls race, Lexi Lamppa and Maija Lamppa, but they doubled down in the boys race.
Cameron Stocke placed first, followed by teammate Aaron Nelson in second as Rock Ridge scored 47 points to win the Section 7AA title.
Cloquet was second with 63, followed by Cook County with 122, then Hibbing with 134.
Stocke ran a time of 16:31.1 to beat his teammate by 28 seconds.
It’s the first time Stocke has won a section title after battling Geno Urhbom during his eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade seasons.
“I was only frustrated last year,” Stocke said. “I thought I had a chance to beat him. This is nice. The last track season gave me a lot of confidence, then I got injured last summer, but I’m finally back to where I should be.”
Stocke wasn’t sure how well he was going to do because of that injury, but on Monday, things seemed to fall into place.
“I was off the whole season,” Stocke said. “I was trying to build back my fitness. We did a time trial on Monday, and I blew my expectations out of the water. I was finally ready. It was like, ‘You can do this. You can do this.’
“I was finally back. It was a great feeling. I can feel that the pace is back to where it has been. I loved flying over the grass.”
After being beaten by Nelson for most of the season, Stocke wasn’t used to running in front alone.
From the opening gun, he took off and never trailed.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to do that this year, so it was weird at first,” Stocke said. “I remembered how to do it and it wasn’t too bad. I run as fast as I can and not worry about anything else.”
Nelson, who ran a time of 16:41.8, knew Stocke would have to be reckoned with some day.
“At the end of the year he came out of nowhere,” Nelson said. “He was there. He’s challenging. He deserves everything he gets. He’s a hard worker. I wanted to stick with him for as long as I could, but he pulled away right away, so Cloquet was a close second.
“I stuck with him (Miles Fischer), and the rest of the guys did well. They were tired. They left it all out there.”
Rounding out the Wolverines’ field were Anthony Hecimovich in 16th, John Kendall 18th and Connor Matschiner 20th.
Jared Delich was 42nd.
“This was the best rainy day a cross country team could come and run on for Rock Ridge,” Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil said. “I’m proud of our boys. Five of the seven had personal records today.
“The boys were where we expected them to be, dropping times. We were hopeful to win sections.”
The Bluejackets were led by Lucas Arnhold, who placed 15th in 17:59.5. He was 12 seconds out of the last state-meet berth.
Joey Gabardi was 26th, Silas Langner 29th, Taite Murden 30th and Christian Massich 34th to round out the scorers for Hibbing.
Oliver Stevens placed 48th, and Finn Eskeli was 50th.
